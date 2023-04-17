Close
Funeral set for remaining victim of Louisville bank shooting

Apr 17, 2023, 11:08 AM

A memorial for Joshua Barrick is on display, late Monday, April 10, 2023, at Holy Trinity Catholic ...

A memorial for Joshua Barrick is on display, late Monday, April 10, 2023, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Louisville, Ky. A Louisville bank employee armed with a rifle opened fire at the bank Monday morning, killing Barrick and multiple others, including a close friend of Kentucky's governor, while livestreaming the attack on Instagram, authorities said. (AP Photo/Claire Galofaro)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Claire Galofaro)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Funeral arrangements have been made for the remaining victim killed in last week’s mass shooting at a bank in Louisville, Kentucky.

Visitation for Juliana Maria Farmer, 45, will be at Tomblinson Funeral Home in Henderson from 4-8 p.m. Friday and funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, the funeral home said.

Farmer, a loan analyst at the bank, was livestreaming the attack before police fatally shot him. Eight others were injured, including a police officer who was shot in the head and remained hospitalized Monday in critical condition. Seven others who were hospitalized have been released, officials said.

Farmer had just taken the job at Old National Bank. Her obituary said she had been there two weeks and one day when the shooting happened and that she loved her job. “Juliana had a great personality and drew people to her with her warmth and beautiful smile,” the obituary states.

She is survived by her mother, three children and four grandchildren.

Funeral arrangements for the other four victims were disclosed last week. They included senior vice presidents Tommy Elliott, 63, and Joshua Barrick, 40; executive administrative officer Deana Eckert, 57; and commercial real estate market executive Jim Tutt Jr., 64.

