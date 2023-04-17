Close
DeSantis seeks to control Disney with state oversight powers

Apr 17, 2023, 11:33 AM

Mickey, Minnie and cast members join Walt Disney World executives in a ceremony marking the officia...

Mickey, Minnie and cast members join Walt Disney World executives in a ceremony marking the official opening of Tron Lightcycle / Run at the Magic Kingdom in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., on Monday, April 3, 2023. The roller coaster opens to guests on Tuesday. From left are Mickey Mouse; Ali Manion, Walt Disney World ambassador; Perry Crawley, Magic Kingdom operations general manager; Melissa Valiquette, vice president of Magic Kingdom; Jason Kirk, senior vice president of operations for Walt Disney World, Minnie Mouse. (Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel via AP)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel via AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Gov. Ron DeSantis and Florida lawmakers ratcheted up pressure on Walt Disney World on Monday by announcing legislation that will use the regulatory powers of Florida government to exert unprecedented oversight on the park resort’s rides and monorail.

Lawmakers will introduce a bill in coming weeks that would end an exemption for Disney parks when it comes to ride inspections by the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, DeSantis said at a news conference near Disney World.

The agriculture agency is responsible for inspecting amusement rides in Florida, but an exception was carved out for the state’s largest theme park operators, such as Disney and Universal Destinations & Experiences. Under the proposal, the exemption would end for rides located in special districts, which basically targets just Disney World.

An emailed inquiry seeking comment was sent to Disney on Monday.

DeSantis’ announcement was the latest in a tit-for-tat between Disney and the governor that started last year when the entertainment giant publicly opposed the state’s so-called governor to appoint the five members of the Board of Supervisors instead of Disney.

Last month, the new DeSantis-appointees claimed their Disney-controlled predecessors pulled a fast one by stripping the new board of most powers and giving Disney control over design and construction at the theme park resort before the new members could take their seats.

DeSantis on Monday said the agreement between Disney and previous supervisors was illegal, claiming it was self-dealing and proper advance notice wasn’t given before the old board approved it, and that lawmakers had the authority to revoke it.

The governor also suggested the new board should sell the district’s utility in order to pay down the district’s $1 billion debts.

In taking on Disney, DeSantis has advanced his reputation as a culture warrior willing to battle political opponents and wield the power of state government to accomplish political goals. It is a strategy he is likely to follow through his expected 2024 run for the White House.

Somewhat tongue-in-cheek, DeSantis suggested Monday that the new board or lawmakers could take other actions with the Disney’s 27,000 acres (10,926 hectares) in central Florida, such as building a state park, a competing theme park or a prison.

“I think the possibilities are endless,” DeSantis said.

___

Follow Mike Schneider on Twitter at @MikeSchneiderAP

