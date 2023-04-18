Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Longtime Lennon-Ono insider Elliot Mintz writing memoir

Apr 17, 2023, 8:38 PM

FILE - Elliot Mintz arrives at the Elizabeth Taylor Ball to End AIDS in West Hollywood, Calif., on ...

FILE - Elliot Mintz arrives at the Elizabeth Taylor Ball to End AIDS in West Hollywood, Calif., on Sept. 15, 2022. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)
Credit: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

(Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


NEW YORK (AP) — //EMBARGOED FOR 4:30A EASTERN; edited by Anthony McCartney; photo linked will time release to be live on the wire when embargo lift.

Elliot Mintz, a longtime insider with John Lennon and Yoko Ono, will release a memoir next year that will weave in behind-the-scenes moments with the famous couple.

The U.S. publisher Dutton and British publisher Transworld announced the deal with Mintz, who first met Lennon and Ono in the early 1970s and remained close to Ono after Lennon’s murder in 1980. The book is currently untitled.

“I have waited fifty years to share my experiences with Yoko and John,” Mintz, 78, said in a statement Tuesday. This is the opportunity of a lifetime. It is a privilege to share my odyssey and include the reader in intimate portrayal of my two dearest friends.”

Mintz, a spokesperson and radio and television host, has worked on various Lennon-Ono projects over the years, including hosting the radio documentary series “The Lost Lennon Tapes,” which featured unreleased recordings by the late musician. He has also served as a spokesperson for numerous other celebrities, from Bob Dylan to Paris Hilton.

National News

Palestinian Muslim worshippers pray during Laylat Al Qadr, also known as the Night of Destiny, in f...

Associated Press

For Palestinians, holiest Ramadan night starts at checkpoint

QALANDIYA CHECKPOINT, West Bank (AP) — For many Palestinians, the journey to one of Islam’s most sacred sites on the holiest night of Ramadan begins in a dust-choked, garbage-strewn maelstrom. Tens of thousands of Palestinian worshippers from across the occupied West Bank on Monday crammed through a military checkpoint leading to Jerusalem to pray at […]

1 day ago

A customer holds the door for a family arriving at Leavitt's Country Bakery, Thursday, April 13, 20...

Associated Press

Pastry artwork pits bakery against town in free speech suit

CONWAY, N.H. (AP) — Bakery owner Sean Young was thrilled when high school art students covered the big blank wall over his doorway last spring with a painting of the sun shining over a mountain range made of sprinkle-covered chocolate and strawberry donuts, a blueberry muffin, a cinnamon roll and other pastries. The display got […]

1 day ago

Associated Press

Rat ambassadors try to counter bad press amid NYC’s rat war

SAN DIEGO (AP) — As an ambassador for rats, it’s never easy to win over the public. There’s that hairless tail after all. But Runa at the San Diego Zoo is doing her best to counter the bad press. She is one of a handful of such so-called ambassadors showing off the virtues of rats […]

1 day ago

FILE - A black plume rises over East Palestine, Ohio, as a result of a controlled detonation of a p...

Associated Press

Rail CEO to testify in Ohio Senate about fiery derailment

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Norfolk Southern’s CEO is set to testify before an Ohio Senate rail safety panel Tuesday, more than two months after a fiery train derailment including hazardous materials rocked the village of East Palestine. Alan Shaw has a lawsuit from Ohio’s Attorney General Dave Yost over costs for the toxic chemical spill […]

1 day ago

FILE - Republican presidential candidate, former ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley durin...

Associated Press

How some WH hopefuls inflate their fundraising success

WASHINGTON (AP) — Long before ballots are tallied and reliable polls are conducted, one of the earliest ways to gauge the popularity of presidential candidates is with dollars. Getting donors to part with their money is a key measure of viability, especially in the early stages of a White House campaign. Those who raise ample […]

1 day ago

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass delivers her first State of the City address from City Hall in Los Ang...

Associated Press

LA mayor wants $1.3B for homeless crisis, hotels for housing

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Democratic Mayor Karen Bass, who was elected in November after promising to take on the city’s out-of-control homeless crisis, announced Monday she would recommend spending what she called a record $1.3 billion next year to get unhoused people into shelter and treatment programs. The funding to be included in the mayor’s […]

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.

Longtime Lennon-Ono insider Elliot Mintz writing memoir