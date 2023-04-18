Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Liz Cheney memoir ‘Oath and Honor’ coming in November

Apr 18, 2023, 7:19 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


NEW YORK (AP) — Former Rep. Jan. 6 siege of the U.S. Capitol.

“The last two years have shown us once again that our constitutional republic is not self-sustaining,” Cheney said in a statement released Tuesday by Little, Brown and Company, which will publish her book November 14.

“It survives only because of the courage and honor of individual Americans. When history looks back on this time, each elected official will have to answer the questions: Did we do our duty? Were we faithful to our oath of office?” Cheney said.

Cheney, daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney, had been a leading Republican voice for years. But she Congressional committee that looked into the insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021. Cheney has said she wants to ensure that Trump, who has announced his candidacy for 2024, will never be president again.

Once a dominant presence in Wyoming politics, she was defeated in the Republican primary last summer by Harriet Hageman, who had been endorsed by Trump.

National News

FILE - Andrew Gillum, Democratic candidate for Florida governor, speaks at a news conference in Tal...

Associated Press

What to know about the Gillum corruption trial in Florida

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Former Florida Democratic gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum is on trial in federal court on charges of corruption and lying to the FBI, facing a potentially long prison sentence if convicted of multiple wire fraud counts and conspiracy. Gillum, the former mayor of Tallahassee, came within less than a percentage point of […]

9 hours ago

In this photo provided by the Southwest Ledger, McCurtain County residents call for the resignation...

Associated Press

Oklahoma sheriff says recording of killing talk was illegal

A southeastern Oklahoma sheriff’s office says the recording in which the sheriff and others are reportedly heard discussing killing two journalists was illegal and predicted felony charges will be filed. A statement on the were reported by the McCurtain Gazette-News, does not address the recorded comments about killing journalists and hanging Black people, but calls […]

9 hours ago

FILE - A Southwest Airlines ground crew directs a plane out of the terminal at Hollywood Burbank Ai...

Associated Press

Southwest grounds flights nationwide due to technical issues

By late morning on the East Coast, more than 1,500 Southwest flights had been delayed, accounting for well over half of all delays nationwide, according to FlightAware.

9 hours ago

Associated Press

Ari Aster doesn’t want to talk about his new movie right now

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Ari Aster really doesn’t want to talk about “Beau Is Afraid.” “This is so not the right thing,” he laughed anxiously during a recent press day for his new film. “I shouldn’t be talking about this movie for another 10 years.” But, alas, the insatiable publicity machine demands Aster feed it […]

9 hours ago

Associated Press

Following stroke, Lucinda Williams back with book and album

NEW YORK (AP) — Lucinda Williams is returning to the spotlight this spring with an autobiography, a new album and concert appearances around the world. Less than three years ago, there was real worry that her creative voice would be stilled. In November 2020, the singer-songwriter suffered a stroke while getting ready to take a […]

9 hours ago

Rep. Justin Jones, D-Nashville, carries a casket through the halls of the state Capitol with Rev. W...

Associated Press

Gun safety demonstrators carry caskets to Tennessee Capitol

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Protesters calling for gun safety legislation were blocked from bringing caskets inside Tennessee’s Capitol on Monday, but a recently reinstated legislator escorted an infant-sized casket inside before he was barred from carrying it onto the House floor. Protesters led by Bishop William Barber II marched in Nashville, demanding that lawmakers pass […]

9 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.

Liz Cheney memoir ‘Oath and Honor’ coming in November