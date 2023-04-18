Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Late-season storm brings more snow to the Sierra Nevada

Apr 18, 2023, 9:06 AM

FILE - Working inside a nearly 18-foot-deep snow pit at the UC Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Lab, fr...

FILE - Working inside a nearly 18-foot-deep snow pit at the UC Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Lab, from left, Shaun Joseph, Claudia Norman, Helena Middleton take measurements of snow temperatures ahead of a weather storm on March 9, 2023, in Soda Springs, Calif. (Karl Mondon/Bay Area News Group via AP, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Karl Mondon/Bay Area News Group via AP, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


TRUCKEE, Calif. (AP) — The winter that wouldn’t quit showed up again in the Sierra Nevada region of California and Nevada on Tuesday.

The fast-moving, blustery storm wasn’t expected to last long, but it was enough to require winter storms.

“A blast back to some wintry weather today with wind and snowfall,” the Mammoth Mountain ski resort wrote on its web page. The early morning temperature was just 18 degrees (-8 Celsius).

Like most Sierra resorts, Mammoth doesn’t need anymore snow after recording 705 inches (17.9 meters) at its main lodge and 885 inches (22.5 meters) at its summit.

In the Lake Tahoe region, the Palisades Tahoe resort reported that early morning winds hit 100 mph (161 kph) before calming down.

Spring conditions are expected to return later in the week, the National Weather Service said.

National News

Associated Press

Alabama officials keep quiet on progress in birthday melee

DADEVILLE, Ala (AP) — Two days after gunfire erupted at a Sweet 16 birthday party in Alabama — killing four people, including two high school seniors — state police are asking people to come forward if they have video or photographs from the party. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said it has worked with the […]

12 hours ago

FILE - State Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh speaks before the Nebraska Legislature on March 13, 2023, at t...

Associated Press

With 26 days left in session, Nebraska lawmakers pass 1 bill

With only 26 days left in the 90-day legislative session, Nebraska lawmakers have finally passed a single bill. Now they have only about 200 left to go. In any other year, the Nebraska Legislature would have passed dozens of bills by now. But it has been hamstrung by progressive lawmakers filibustering every bill before the […]

12 hours ago

FILE - A sign at Twitter headquarters is shown in San Francisco, Dec. 8, 2022. Twitter has quietly ...

Associated Press

Twitter removes policy against deadnaming transgender people

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Twitter has quietly removed a policy against the “targeted misgendering or deadnaming of transgender individuals,” raising concerns that the Elon Musk-owned platform is becoming less safe for marginalized groups. Twitter enacted the policy against deadnaming, or using a transgender person’s name before they transitioned, as well as purposefully using the wrong […]

12 hours ago

Associated Press

Lawsuit: Man’s jail death caused by inadequate medical care

ATLANTA (AP) — The family of a man who died in a jail in Atlanta’s suburbs said his death could have been prevented if he had received proper medical attention for an ulcer that caused internal bleeding. Deion Strayhon’s family filed a medical malpractice lawsuit against NaphCare Inc., a private company contracted to provide medical […]

12 hours ago

FILE - Jason Arnie Owens is shown at his sentencing in Clarksburg, W.Va., in December 2018. Owens w...

Associated Press

No charges in police killing of pallbearer at dad’s funeral

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Charges won’t be brought against members of a West Virginia task force who fatally shot a pallbearer at his father’s funeral after an investigation found the fugitive was reaching for a concealed weapon, a special prosecutor said Tuesday. Grant County Prosecutor John Ours said in a telephone interview that he reviewed […]

12 hours ago

FILE - Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro speaks before President Joe Biden at the Finishing Trades Ins...

Associated Press

States restrict ‘tranq,’ animal sedative linked to overdoses

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — States are increasingly looking to restrict access to an animal tranquilizer showing up in supplies of illicit drugs and contributing to a growing number of human overdose deaths. Pennsylvania’s governor said Tuesday that his administration will add xylazine (pronounced ZAI’-luh-zeen) to the state’s list of controlled substances, tightening regulations on the […]

12 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.

Late-season storm brings more snow to the Sierra Nevada