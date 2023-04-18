Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

With 26 days left in session, Nebraska lawmakers pass 1 bill

Apr 18, 2023, 12:03 PM

FILE - State Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh speaks before the Nebraska Legislature on March 13, 2023, at t...

FILE - State Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh speaks before the Nebraska Legislature on March 13, 2023, at the Nebraska State Capital in Lincoln, Neb. Cavanaugh has been an integral part of an effort to filibuster nearly every bill before then Nebraska Legislature this year. Nebraska lawmakers finally passed a single bill Monday, April 17, with 26 days left in the 90-day legislative session. The Legislature in any other year would have passed dozens of bills by now, but has been hamstrung by progressive lawmakers protesting conservatives’ push to pass a ban on gender-affirming care for minors. (AP Photo/Margery Beck, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Margery Beck, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


With only 26 days left in the 90-day legislative session, Nebraska lawmakers have finally passed a single bill. Now they have only about 200 left to go.

In any other year, the Nebraska Legislature would have passed dozens of bills by now. But it has been hamstrung by progressive lawmakers filibustering every bill before the body this session — even ones they support — to protest conservatives’ push to pass a ban on gender-affirming care for minors.

During the last 90-day session, in 2021, legislators had passed 74 bills by Day 64 — the point they reached Monday night when they passed this year’s first bill — and 48 of them had already been signed into law by the governor, Clerk of the Legislature Brandon Metzler said.

This year’s late date for passage of the first bill is not unprecedented, he said. The body once took up to 70 days to pass its first bill. But it is unusual, and the bottleneck of bills that have not advanced is unprecedented. As of Tuesday, only 10 bills had advanced to the last of three rounds of debate that a proposal must survive to be passed; 218 remained stuck without having gotten a first round of debate.

“Normally, we’d have a stack of bills ready to pass, and we just don’t have that this year,” Metzler said.

Even with the bottleneck, Metzler expects around 200 pieces of legislation to be passed by the end of the session in early June. That’s thanks to several procedural moves, including one by the Speaker of the Legislature to extend debate into the night starting in late March. Lawmakers also have begun advancing so-called Christmas tree bills — the practice of adding bills as amendments to a main bill and passing them as one package.

The lone bill to make it through all three rounds this session passed nearly six weeks after the liquor taxation measure was first debated and filibustered for eight hours by Omaha Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh.

Cavanaugh had no qualms with the bill itself; in fact, it had the support of all 49 lawmakers in the country’s only one-house, officially nonpartisan legislature. But Cavanaugh had promised at the beginning of the session to filibuster every single bill — even ones she supported — if conservative lawmakers advanced the trans health bill.

When that bill was advanced by the Legislature’s conservative-led Health and Human Services Committee in late February, Cavanaugh made good on the promise, declaring she would “burn the session to the ground over this bill.”

After the bill bill again advanced from the second round of debate, despite the promises of its opponents to stop filibustering other bills if conservative lawmakers either killed or scaled the trans bill back to ban only gender-assignment surgery for minors.

At least 13 states have now enacted laws restricting or banning gender-affirming care for minors: Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Mississippi, Tennessee, Utah, South Dakota and West Virginia. Bills await action from governors in Kansas, Montana and North Dakota. Federal judges have blocked enforcement of laws in Alabama and Arkansas, and nearly two dozen states are considering bills this year to restrict or ban care.

Three states — Florida, Missouri and Texas — have banned or restricted the care via regulations or administrative orders, and Missouri’s is the only one that also limits the treatments for adults. Texas’ governor has ordered child welfare officials to investigate reports of children receiving such care as child abuse, though a judge has blocked those investigations.

National News

This image released by the Washington County, N.Y., Sheriff, shows Kevin Monahan, 65, who was arres...

Associated Press

Neighbor: Man in wrong-turn shooting disliked trespassers

When Kaylin Gillis and her friends took a wrong turn into an upstate New York driveway last weekend, they couldn’t have known the property was owned by a man who, according to a neighbor, had grown increasingly bitter over the years at people driving onto his land by mistake. This time, the error proved fatal. […]

16 hours ago

FILE - JPMorgan Chase & Company Chairman and CEO Jamie Dimon testifies at a Senate Banking Committe...

Associated Press

JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon to be deposed in Epstein suit

NEW YORK (AP) — JPMorgan Chase & Co. CEO Jamie Dimon must undergo up to two days of questioning by lawyers handling lawsuits over whether the bank can be held liable in financier Jeffrey Epstein’s sexual abuse of teenage girls and women, a federal judge said Tuesday. During a telephone conference with lawyers, Judge Jed […]

16 hours ago

Associated Press

5 indicted in NY for scheme to drug, kill and rob men

NEW YORK (AP) — Julio Ramirez, a 25-year-old social worker, died in a taxi of an overdose last April after leaving a bar in Manhattan with a group of men. Relatives grew suspicious when they discovered money missing from his bank account. A month later, John Umberger was found dead in a townhouse after leaving […]

16 hours ago

FILE — Rowan D. Wilson, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul's Chief Judge of the Court of Appeals nominee,...

Associated Press

1st Black chief judge for New York state confirmed

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York’s Senate confirmed Rowan Wilson as the state’s first Black chief judge Tuesday, two months after lawmakers dealt Gov. Kathy Hochul a political defeat by rejecting her initial nominee for the top court post. Wilson has been an associate judge of the Court of Appeals, New York’s highest court, since […]

16 hours ago

Associated Press

Worker killed, 4 injured in Nebraska ethanol plant explosion

WOOD RIVER, Neb. (AP) — One worker died and four others were injured in an explosion at an ethanol plant in eastern Nebraska. The explosion was reported Monday afternoon at a Green Plains ethanol plant in Wood River, which is about 160 miles west of Omaha. The Nebraska State Fire Marshal Agency said firefighters found […]

16 hours ago

Work crews rebuild the walls to this Rolling Fork, Miss., home following the March 24 killer tornad...

Associated Press

Insurance losses from Mississippi tornado nearing $100M

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Insurance losses from the March tornado that carved a path of destruction through parts of Mississippi are approaching $100 million, and uninsured losses will likely exceed that number, the state insurance department announced Tuesday. The damage is particularly severe in the Mississippi Delta, one of the poorest regions in the country. […]

16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.

With 26 days left in session, Nebraska lawmakers pass 1 bill