Attorney: Assault charge against German rapper dismissed

Apr 18, 2023, 1:52 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina prosecutor dismissed an assault charge on Tuesday against German rapper Marteria, who was accused of choking a woman, his lawyer said.

The singer, whose real name is Marten Laciny, was arrested on March 30, The Charlotte Observer reported, citing public records on the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office website. The 41-year-old rapper and his accuser, who is from Berlin, were visiting Charlotte for a basketball game, defense lawyer Robert DeCurtins told the newspaper.

The singer did not attend Tuesday’s hearing.

It wasn’t clear why the charges were dismissed. Prosecutors consider several factors when deciding to press or dismiss charges, DeCurtins said.

Marteria has more than 2 million monthly listeners on Spotify, and his hits include “Lila Wolken.”

