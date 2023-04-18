Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Corruption trial begins for man who almost beat DeSantis

Apr 18, 2023, 2:02 PM

Former Tallahassee Mayor and Florida Democratic gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum arrives at th...

Former Tallahassee Mayor and Florida Democratic gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum arrives at the federal courthouse for jury selection in his corruption trial, Monday, April 17, 2023, in Tallahassee, Fla. Gillum, 43, is accused of accepting about $57,000 in political contributions that were secretly funneled through a co-defendant's company to his personal accounts. (Alicia Devine/Tallahassee Democrat via AP)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Alicia Devine/Tallahassee Democrat via AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The Democrat who nearly beat Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis in 2018 pocketed illegal campaign contributions because he was having a hard time paying for his lifestyle after quitting his job to run for governor, a prosecutor said Tuesday as a corruption trial began.

Andrew Gillum, who was Tallahassee’s mayor, had a large mortgage, was making payments on two expensive cars and was paying private school tuition for his children when he quit his $120,000-a-year job at People for the American Way to run for the Democratic nomination for governor, Assistant U.S. Attorney Gary Milligan said in opening statements.

“This case is not about politics,” Milligan said. “This case is about deceiving donors (and) stealing from his own campaign.”

Gillum surprised many by winning the 2018 Democratic nomination with far less money than other candidates in the race. In the general election, he energized the party’s base and nearly beat DeSantis. A recount was required before DeSantis was declared winner.

One of the men Gillum’s team reached out for campaign donations was an undercover FBI agent posing as a developer exploring projects in Florida’s capital, Milligan said, adding that Gillum used his brother Marcus as a go-between to arrange illegal contributions.

Gillum funneled those donations and others through a supporter’s public relations agency, which put him on the payroll even though he wasn’t actually working for the six-figure salary, Milligan said.

But defense attorney Margot Moss said Gillum’s position at P & P Communications was legitimate. Owner and co-defendant Sharon Lettman-Hicks knew Gillum, who gave a prominent speech at the 2016 Democratic National Convention, was a rising political star and wanted him to help drive business to the firm.

Marcus Gillum acted on his own in soliciting donations for Gillum’s campaign for governor because he wanted to impress his older brother, Moss said.

”Marcus says crazy things, Marcus says unbelievable things. But he is not Andrew Gillum,” Moss said. “Marcus is all talk. That’s why they went to Marcus Gillum.”

Gillum is also charged with lying to the FBI about a trip to New York, where undercover FBI agents met Gilllum, his brother and lobbyist friend Adam Corey, who earlier introduced Gillum to the agents. The FBI paid for hotel rooms, theater tickets to “Hamilton,” meals and a boat tour around New York Harbor.

The agent who paid for the New York entertainment testified that Gillum wasn’t the original target of the investigation. Rather, the agency was investigating developer J.T. Burnette and starting looking at Gillum as they began to unpeel corruption that involved Burnette and then-City Commissioner Scott Maddox, another former Tallahassee mayor who ran for governor more than a decade earlier.

Last year, Maddox pleaded guilty to corruption charges, and a jury convicted Burnette of bribery, extortion and other charges.

“The FBI found corruption, but not with Andrew Gillum,” Moss said.

Corey set up meetings between the mayor and the agent and sought political donations from the agent. When Miller found out Gillum was going to New York, he set up a trip to the city and contacted Corey to see if he could get together with Gillum while they were both in town.

The agent testified Tuesday that it was hard to get time with Gillum in Tallahassee, and he thought a meeting in New York would help them bond in a more casual atmosphere where Gillum wouldn’t be constantly interrupted. The goal was to earn Gillum’s trust and to get to know him over time, the agent said.

The jury heard recorded conversations of Gillum thanking Miller for hosting and saw text messages arranging the plans.

National News

Associated Press

NYC parking garage partially collapses; no word on injuries

NEW YORK (AP) — A parking garage at least partially collapsed Tuesday in lower Manhattan’s Financial District, according to city officials and bystander video showing cars hanging precariously from a buckled upper deck. It wasn’t immediately clear whether anyone was injured. The collapse happened in the late afternoon at a parking structure on Ann Street, […]

14 hours ago

Associated Press

Attorney: Assault charge against German rapper dismissed

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina prosecutor dismissed an assault charge on Tuesday against German rapper Marteria, who was accused of choking a woman, his lawyer said. The singer, whose real name is Marten Laciny, was arrested on March 30, The Charlotte Observer reported, citing public records on the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office website. […]

14 hours ago

Associated Press

Iowa’s Senate advances bill to loosen child labor laws

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Lawmakers in Iowa’s Senate passed a controversial bill Tuesday that would allow minors to work longer hours and work in currently banned roles, like serving alcohol at restaurants, the Des Moines Register reported. Supporters of the bill — mainly Republicans — said it would give children valuable opportunities to work […]

14 hours ago

This courtroom sketch, from left, depicts Madison County prosecutor Rob Wood, Lori Vallow Daybell a...

Associated Press

Son confronts mom, testifies in doomsday plot murder trial

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The only surviving child of a woman charged in the murders of her two youngest children and a romantic rival confronted his mother about his siblings’ deaths in an emotional phone call played for jurors on Tuesday in a trial that has touched on claims of evil spirits, zombie children and […]

14 hours ago

Associated Press

Torch-carrying marchers indicted in Charlottesville rally

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Nearly six years after a large gathering of white nationalists in Charlottesville erupted in violent clashes with counterprotesters, a grand jury in Virginia has indicted multiple people on felony charges for carrying flaming torches with the intent to intimidate. The Albemarle County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office said in a news release that […]

14 hours ago

Associated Press

Reenactor pleads guilty to placing pipe bomb at battlefield

HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — A Civil War reenactor has pleaded guilty to charges that he planted a pipe bomb at a Virginia battlefield in 2017 and wrote letters falsely claiming that antifa protesters were to blame. Prosecutors on Tuesday announced the guilty plea from Gerald Leonard Drake, 63, of Winchester. Drake admitted during a hearing […]

14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.

Corruption trial begins for man who almost beat DeSantis