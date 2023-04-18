Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Kentucky gov candidate backs some Medicaid work requirements

Apr 18, 2023, 2:06 PM

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron, from left, Auditor of Public Accounts Mike Harmon, Somers...

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron, from left, Auditor of Public Accounts Mike Harmon, Somerset Mayor Alan Keck and Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles participate in a GOP gubernatorial candidate forum sponsored by the Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce Tuesday, April 18, 2023, in Paducah, Ky. (Dave Thompson/The Paducah Sun via AP)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Dave Thompson/The Paducah Sun via AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


Republican gubernatorial candidate and current state Attorney General Daniel Cameron said Tuesday that he supports creating a work requirement for some able-bodied Kentucky adults receiving Medicaid health coverage, reigniting a contentious issue from the state’s governor’s race four years ago.

At a GOP candidates’ forum in Paducah, Cameron pledged that if elected governor in November, he’d request federal permission to impose work rules for some Medicaid recipients. He’s seeking to reinstate a requirement that has run into resistance from the courts and President Joe Biden’s administration.

“Medicaid should not be a program that people stay on for the remainder of their life, especially if they can work. It needs to be transitory, so that we can save it for other folks that actually need it,” Cameron said.

Medicaid became a flash point during the state’s 2019 gubernatorial campaign — won by Democrat Andy Beshear, who is seeking reelection to a second term this year.

After taking office, Beshear rescinded efforts by former Republican Gov. Matt Bevin to set work requirements for some able-bodied adults to receive Medicaid coverage. At the time, Beshear referred to his action as the “moral, faith-driven thing to do.”

Medicaid is a joint federal and state health care program for poor and disabled people. Advocates have said work requirements would become one more hoop for low-income people to jump through, and many could be denied coverage because of technicalities and challenging new paperwork.

The Trump-era plan by Bevin would have required that affected recipients either work, study, volunteer or perform other “community engagement” activities to qualify for Medicaid. A federal judge blocked the requirements before they took effect, but Bevin’s administration had appealed. Beshear said his action ended Kentucky’s involvement in the litigation.

Beshear said the plan would have stripped coverage for about 100,000 Kentuckians. Bevin’s administration estimated the work-related changes would have saved taxpayers more than $300 million over five years and said it would have encouraged people to be healthier.

On Tuesday, Cameron didn’t provide details about what his proposed waiver would entail, but said that work requirements would improve workforce participation. He brought it up twice during the hourlong forum attended by three other GOP candidates for governor — Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles, state Auditor Mike Harmon and Somerset Mayor Alan Keck. Former United Nations ambassador Kelly Craft, who is also running, did not attend the event in western Kentucky.

Twelve candidates in all are competing for the state’s Republican nomination for governor in the May 16 primary. The Kentucky campaign is drawing national attention to see if Beshear, who has received consistently high voter approval ratings, can overcome his party’s struggles in the GOP-trending state.

Kentucky is among a number of states across the country where efforts to mandate work requirements for Medicaid recipients are underway, including South Dakota and Georgia.

In Arkansas, Republican Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders has said her state will ask the federal government to allow it to require people on its expanded Medicaid program to work.

Unlike the previous requirement, Sanders said, the latest proposal won’t cut off coverage to people who don’t comply. Instead, it will move them from the private insurance used for Arkansas’ expansion to the traditional fee-for-service Medicaid program.

A federal judge in 2019 blocked a work requirement for the Arkansas program advocated by Sanders’ predecessor, former Gov. Asa Hutchinson, who has Georgia’s plan to partially expand Medicaid with a work requirement.

National News

FILE - A motorist charges his electric vehicle at a Tesla Supercharger station in Detroit, Wednesda...

Associated Press

New Jersey halts electric vehicle rebates, demand too high

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey residents looking to buy or lease an electric vehicle won’t be able to get a government rebate — at least temporarily — because the state program is so popular that it’s already running out of money, officials said. The Charge Up New Jersey program has disbursed an estimated $35 […]

14 hours ago

Former Tallahassee Mayor and Florida Democratic gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum arrives at th...

Associated Press

Corruption trial begins for man who almost beat DeSantis

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The Democrat who nearly beat Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis in 2018 pocketed illegal campaign contributions because he was having a hard time paying for his lifestyle after quitting his job to run for governor, a prosecutor said Tuesday as a corruption trial began. Andrew Gillum, who was Tallahassee’s mayor, had a […]

14 hours ago

Associated Press

NYC parking garage partially collapses; no word on injuries

NEW YORK (AP) — A parking garage at least partially collapsed Tuesday in lower Manhattan’s Financial District, according to city officials and bystander video showing cars hanging precariously from a buckled upper deck. It wasn’t immediately clear whether anyone was injured. The collapse happened in the late afternoon at a parking structure on Ann Street, […]

14 hours ago

Associated Press

Attorney: Assault charge against German rapper dismissed

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina prosecutor dismissed an assault charge on Tuesday against German rapper Marteria, who was accused of choking a woman, his lawyer said. The singer, whose real name is Marten Laciny, was arrested on March 30, The Charlotte Observer reported, citing public records on the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office website. […]

14 hours ago

Associated Press

Iowa’s Senate advances bill to loosen child labor laws

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Lawmakers in Iowa’s Senate passed a controversial bill Tuesday that would allow minors to work longer hours and work in currently banned roles, like serving alcohol at restaurants, the Des Moines Register reported. Supporters of the bill — mainly Republicans — said it would give children valuable opportunities to work […]

14 hours ago

This courtroom sketch, from left, depicts Madison County prosecutor Rob Wood, Lori Vallow Daybell a...

Associated Press

Son confronts mom, testifies in doomsday plot murder trial

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The only surviving child of a woman charged in the murders of her two youngest children and a romantic rival confronted his mother about his siblings’ deaths in an emotional phone call played for jurors on Tuesday in a trial that has touched on claims of evil spirits, zombie children and […]

14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.

Kentucky gov candidate backs some Medicaid work requirements