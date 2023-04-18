Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Going on a trip? Oregon’s magic mushroom experiment advances

Apr 18, 2023, 2:19 PM | Updated: 3:32 pm

FILE - Gina Gratza, a trainer for students learning how to become psilocybin facilitators, shows th...

FILE - Gina Gratza, a trainer for students learning how to become psilocybin facilitators, shows the items that she would have at a dosing session, including mats, a pillow, a purge bucket, a sketch pad with colored pencils and tissues during a class run by InnerTrek near Damascus, Ore., on Dec. 2, 2022. Oregon's pioneering experiment with legalized magic mushrooms took a step closer to reality as the first "facilitators" who will accompany clients as they experience the drug received their state licenses, authorities said Tuesday, April 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Selsky, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Andrew Selsky, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon’s pioneering experiment with legalized magic mushrooms took a step closer to reality as the first “facilitators” who will accompany clients as they experience the drug received their state licenses, authorities said Tuesday.

Voters approved the regulated use of psilocybin in therapeutic value.

Hundreds of people have invested thousands of dollars apiece in this budding industry, and some worry that the rollout is proceeding too slowly.

“We thank you for your dedication to client safety and access as we move closer to opening service centers,” Oregon Psilocybin Services Manager Angie Allbee said in a statement Tuesday to three people who received the state’s first facilitator licenses.

But to date, no service centers — where customers would access psilocybin in controlled, calm environments with music, eye masks and mats — have been licensed. Nor has any laboratory where the products must be tested for potency. The psilocybin may come in the form of whole dried mushrooms, ground homogenized fungi, extracts and edible products, the Oregon Health Authority says.

Tori Armbrust applied for a license to grow magic mushrooms on Jan. 2, the first day the health authority began accepting applications. In March, she became the first person to receive a manufacturer license. Allbee at the time congratulated Armbrust “for representing women leading the way for the emerging psilocybin ecosystem.”

Armbrust paid $10,000 for the license, which is good for only one year. To renew it, she will have to pay another $10,000. Between the license fee, renting a space in Portland to grow the mushrooms and setting up utilities and other elements, the 33-year-old said she has already spent about $25,000 of her life savings.

And she has yet to earn a dime.

She is growing psilocybin mushrooms, with the first harvest expected in a few weeks, but has no one to sell them to because no service centers have been licensed. Even before any of her “psilocybe cubensis” mushrooms can go to a service center, she needs a licensed lab to test them.

“People are under a lot of pressure with all this overhead,” Armbrust said in an interview Monday. “It’s a lot of money and we have to get it going.”

The Oregon Psilocybin Services, which is part of the health authority, said Tuesday that it anticipates issuing licenses to service center and lab applicants “in the coming months.”

“We’re going to have to see how it all plays out,” Armbrust said. “This is all new and nobody can say for sure what’s going to happen. So, I’m just trying my best to, on my own, grow as much medicine as I can.”

About 100 people recently completed a $7,900, six-month course at a retreat near Portland to learn how to become facilitators and earn a certificate. That enables them to then take a test administered by the health authority to receive facilitator licenses.

As of Tuesday, three manufacturing licenses and three facilitator licenses have been issued.

National News

Associated Press

5 indicted in NY for scheme to drug, kill and rob men

NEW YORK (AP) — Julio Ramirez, a 25-year-old social worker, died in a taxi of an overdose last April after leaving a bar in Manhattan with a group of men. Relatives grew suspicious when they discovered money missing from his bank account. A month later, John Umberger was found dead in a townhouse after leaving […]

16 hours ago

FILE — Rowan D. Wilson, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul's Chief Judge of the Court of Appeals nominee,...

Associated Press

1st Black chief judge for New York state confirmed

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York’s Senate confirmed Rowan Wilson as the state’s first Black chief judge Tuesday, two months after lawmakers dealt Gov. Kathy Hochul a political defeat by rejecting her initial nominee for the top court post. Wilson has been an associate judge of the Court of Appeals, New York’s highest court, since […]

16 hours ago

Associated Press

Worker killed, 4 injured in Nebraska ethanol plant explosion

WOOD RIVER, Neb. (AP) — One worker died and four others were injured in an explosion at an ethanol plant in eastern Nebraska. The explosion was reported Monday afternoon at a Green Plains ethanol plant in Wood River, which is about 160 miles west of Omaha. The Nebraska State Fire Marshal Agency said firefighters found […]

16 hours ago

Work crews rebuild the walls to this Rolling Fork, Miss., home following the March 24 killer tornad...

Associated Press

Insurance losses from Mississippi tornado nearing $100M

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Insurance losses from the March tornado that carved a path of destruction through parts of Mississippi are approaching $100 million, and uninsured losses will likely exceed that number, the state insurance department announced Tuesday. The damage is particularly severe in the Mississippi Delta, one of the poorest regions in the country. […]

16 hours ago

This photo, provided by Shoreline Diving Services, shows the team preparing to dive the wreck of th...

Associated Press

Wreckage of submarine found by divers in Long Island Sound

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut divers have discovered the wreckage of an experimental submarine that was built in 1907 and later scuttled in Long Island Sound. The Defender, a 92-foot-long (28-meter-long) boat, was found Sunday by a team led by Richard Simon, a commercial diver from Coventry, Connecticut. Simon said he had been interested in […]

16 hours ago

FILE - Flowers are piled around crosses with the names of the victims killed in a school shooting a...

Associated Press

Uvalde families back at Texas Capitol as gun bills languish

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — For the first time since the Uvalde school shooting, Texas Republican lawmakers on Tuesday allowed proposals for stricter gun laws to get a hearing in the state Capitol — where any new restrictions have little chance of passing. Nearly a year after a gunman killed 19 children and two teachers at […]

16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.

Going on a trip? Oregon’s magic mushroom experiment advances