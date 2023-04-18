Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Neighbor: Man in wrong-turn shooting disliked trespassers

Apr 18, 2023, 3:36 PM

This image released by the Washington County, N.Y., Sheriff, shows Kevin Monahan, 65, who was arres...

This image released by the Washington County, N.Y., Sheriff, shows Kevin Monahan, 65, who was arrested on a second-degree murder charge. Kaylin Gillis, 20, was traveling through the rural town of Hebron, N.Y., with three other people Saturday night, April 15, 2023, when the group made a wrong turn onto Monahan's property, who came out onto his porch and fired two shots. One round hit and killed Gillis, according to Washington County Sheriff Jeffrey Murphy. (Washington County NY Sheriff via AP)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Washington County NY Sheriff via AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


When Kaylin Gillis and her friends took a wrong turn into an upstate New York driveway last weekend, they couldn’t have known the property was owned by a man who, according to a neighbor, had grown increasingly bitter over the years at people driving onto his land by mistake.

This time, the error proved fatal. The Hebron landowner, Kevin Monahan, opened fire Saturday night, killing 20-year-old Gillis as she and her friends drove away after turning around in the long dirt driveway, Washington County Sheriff Jeffrey Murphy said.

Monahan, 65, was arrested on a second-degree murder charge and remains detained pending a bond hearing.

One of his neighbors, Adam Matthews, who runs an auto repair shop in nearby Salem, said Monahan had become more and more upset in recent years at people making wrong turns into his driveway.

“I’m just a bit overwhelmed,” Matthews said in a phone interview with The Associated Press on Tuesday after speaking to other news outlets. “It is a tragic event.”

Murphy said Gillis and her friends got lost while going to another friend’s nearby house. They were driving two cars and a motorcycle when they turned into Monahan’s driveway. As they realized the mistake and turned around, Monahan fired two gunshots at them as they drove away, Murphy said.

One of the bullets struck the rear of the car Gillis was in and hit her, causing a fatal injury, Murphy said.

Gillis’ father, Andrew Gillis, said in a Facebook post Tuesday that his family is devastated.

“Kaylin was a kind, beautiful soul and a ray of light to anyone who was lucky enough to know her,” the post said. “She was just beginning to find her way in the world with kindness, humor, and love. … She was taken from us far too soon.”

Andrew Gillis wrote that his daughter was an honors student and talented artist who was looking forward to attending college in Florida with dreams of becoming a marine biologist.

“Our family will never be the same but we will be guided by Kaylin’s positivity, optimism, and joy as we learn to live with her loss,” he wrote.

Monahan’s lawyer, meanwhile, spoke publicly for the first time Tuesday, calling the sheriff’s version of the events a “superficial, simplistic” account of what actually happened.

The attorney, Kurt Mausert, declined to discuss details of the shooting, citing the pending criminal case.

“I believe we have series of mistakes that led to a tragedy,” he said in a phone interview. “But I don’t believe my client is a villain. But not every case with a tragedy has a villain, and I think this is one of them.”

The sheriff described Monahan as uncooperative, saying he initially refused to come out of the house before peacefully surrendering after about an hour.

Mausert disputed there was any standoff, saying he was on the phone with his client as law enforcement officers were at Monahan’s door. He said Monahan was talking to police outside his door and officials would not say why they were there and did not have an arrest warrant. The lawyer said Monahan was exercising his right to remain silent when he declined to talk to police about what happened.

When police officials told the lawyer over the phone that someone had died, Mausert said he helped arrange the peaceful surrender.

“They told me there was a fatality, then it started to make sense to me,” he said. “At that point, it’s dangerous for everybody. My goal at that point was to facilitate my client turning himself in to the police safely.”

As Gillis’ family mourned Tuesday, officials at the school system she attended held a news conference to express their sadness about her death. Gillis graduated in 2021 from Schuylerville High School, about 20 miles (32 kilometers) from Monahan’s home in Hebron. Her two younger sisters are in grades seven and nine in Schuylerville.

“We have very very close-knit community,” said Katie Elsworth, the middle school principal. “And we say to them upon graduation that we will always be your school family. We will always be here to support you and take care of you and love you. And when something happens to one of students who graduated, it hurts our hearts just as much as when they’re here.”

Schuylerville High School Principal James Ducharme said Gillis had an infectious smile.

“Her smile would light up a room,” he said. “Her personality would light up any classroom that she walked into or any club activity that she participated in.”

School officials said Gillis was on the competition cheerleading team in high school for two seasons, took part in Future Farmers of America programs and was an avid artist.

A celebration of Gillis’ life was scheduled for Friday in Schuylerville.

National News

FILE - JPMorgan Chase & Company Chairman and CEO Jamie Dimon testifies at a Senate Banking Committe...

Associated Press

JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon to be deposed in Epstein suit

NEW YORK (AP) — JPMorgan Chase & Co. CEO Jamie Dimon must undergo up to two days of questioning by lawyers handling lawsuits over whether the bank can be held liable in financier Jeffrey Epstein’s sexual abuse of teenage girls and women, a federal judge said Tuesday. During a telephone conference with lawyers, Judge Jed […]

16 hours ago

Associated Press

5 indicted in NY for scheme to drug, kill and rob men

NEW YORK (AP) — Julio Ramirez, a 25-year-old social worker, died in a taxi of an overdose last April after leaving a bar in Manhattan with a group of men. Relatives grew suspicious when they discovered money missing from his bank account. A month later, John Umberger was found dead in a townhouse after leaving […]

16 hours ago

FILE — Rowan D. Wilson, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul's Chief Judge of the Court of Appeals nominee,...

Associated Press

1st Black chief judge for New York state confirmed

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York’s Senate confirmed Rowan Wilson as the state’s first Black chief judge Tuesday, two months after lawmakers dealt Gov. Kathy Hochul a political defeat by rejecting her initial nominee for the top court post. Wilson has been an associate judge of the Court of Appeals, New York’s highest court, since […]

16 hours ago

Associated Press

Worker killed, 4 injured in Nebraska ethanol plant explosion

WOOD RIVER, Neb. (AP) — One worker died and four others were injured in an explosion at an ethanol plant in eastern Nebraska. The explosion was reported Monday afternoon at a Green Plains ethanol plant in Wood River, which is about 160 miles west of Omaha. The Nebraska State Fire Marshal Agency said firefighters found […]

16 hours ago

Work crews rebuild the walls to this Rolling Fork, Miss., home following the March 24 killer tornad...

Associated Press

Insurance losses from Mississippi tornado nearing $100M

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Insurance losses from the March tornado that carved a path of destruction through parts of Mississippi are approaching $100 million, and uninsured losses will likely exceed that number, the state insurance department announced Tuesday. The damage is particularly severe in the Mississippi Delta, one of the poorest regions in the country. […]

16 hours ago

This photo, provided by Shoreline Diving Services, shows the team preparing to dive the wreck of th...

Associated Press

Wreckage of submarine found by divers in Long Island Sound

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut divers have discovered the wreckage of an experimental submarine that was built in 1907 and later scuttled in Long Island Sound. The Defender, a 92-foot-long (28-meter-long) boat, was found Sunday by a team led by Richard Simon, a commercial diver from Coventry, Connecticut. Simon said he had been interested in […]

16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.

Neighbor: Man in wrong-turn shooting disliked trespassers