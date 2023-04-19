Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

California teenager killed when stabbing suspect crashed car

Apr 18, 2023, 7:52 PM | Updated: 8:50 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — One Southern California teenager was killed and three others injured Tuesday afternoon when a stabbing suspect crashed his vehicle into the group as they were walking near their high school, authorities said.

Investigators are looking into whether the driver, who had allegedly stabbed a Walmart employee earlier in the day, intentionally crashed into the teens in Thousand Oaks, according to Ventura County Sheriff’s Deputy Ashley Barrios.

Police were not in pursuit of the suspect at the time, Barrios said. The suspect was also injured in the rollover crash; the extent of his injuries was not immediately known.

A 16-year-old boy was fatally struck, while a 16-year-old girl was in critical condition, Barrios said. Another 16-year-old boy had minor injuries, while a 15-year-old girl was in moderate condition.

The Walmart stabbing occurred in Simi Valley around 2:40 p.m. and the suspect, whose name has not been released, fled the scene in a white Toyota Camry, according to Simi Valley police. The Walmart employee suffered one stab wound.

The suspect then allegedly was involved in a domestic disturbance with family members in Camarillo, about 15 miles (24.14 kilometers) away, Barrios said. No one was injured.

After that, the suspect traveled to Thousand Oaks — about 12 miles (19.31 kilometers) from Camarillo — where he crashed the Camry into the teenagers, Barrios said.

All three incidents occurred within roughly 90 minutes, the deputy said.

Authorities have not released the identities of the teenagers. Other details were not immediately available.

Thousand Oaks is about 35 miles (56.33 kilometers) northwest of downtown Los Angeles.

National News

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) shoots against New York Knicks center Mitchell Robins...

Associated Press

Garland scores 32, Cavs beat Knicks 107-90 to even series

CLEVELAND (AP) — Darius Garland scored 32 points, 26 while setting an aggressive tone for Cleveland in the first half, and the Cavaliers evened their Eastern Conference playoff series against New York at one game apiece with a 107-90 victory over the Knicks on Tuesday night. Garland scored 15 points in the second quarter, when […]

21 hours ago

FILE - A gas-lit flame burns on a natural gas stove. The city of Berkeley, Calif., will likely appe...

Associated Press

Court tosses Berkeley gas ban, but wider impact is unclear

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The politically liberal enclave of Berkeley, California became the first U.S. city to adopt a ban on natural gas in new homes and buildings in 2019, which started a climate change-driven effort in dozens of other cities and counties that’s morphed into a heated debate about the future of gas stoves. […]

21 hours ago

FILE - In this May 9, 2021, photo a dam along the Rio Grande is seen near San Acacia, N.M. Forecast...

Associated Press

Southwestern US rivers get boost from winter snowpack

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Federal water managers have more room to breathe this spring as two Southwestern rivers that provide New Mexico and Texas with drinking water and irrigation supplies are seeing the benefits of record snowpack and spring runoff. Forecasters with the National Weather Service delivered the good news Tuesday for water managers, cities […]

21 hours ago

Associated Press

Tennessee moves to shield gun firms after school shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — In the wake of a deadly school shooting last month, Republican lawmakers in Tennessee awarded final passage Tuesday to a proposal that would further protect gun and ammunition dealers, manufacturers and sellers against lawsuits. The Senate’s 19-9 vote sends the bill to Republican Gov. Bill Lee, despite pushback from Democratic lawmakers […]

21 hours ago

This image released by the Washington County, N.Y., Sheriff, shows Kevin Monahan, 65, who was arres...

Associated Press

Neighbor: Man in wrong-turn shooting disliked trespassers

When Kaylin Gillis and her friends took a wrong turn into an upstate New York driveway last weekend, they couldn’t have known the property was owned by a man who, according to a neighbor, had grown increasingly bitter over the years at people driving onto his land by mistake. This time, the error proved fatal. […]

21 hours ago

FILE - JPMorgan Chase & Company Chairman and CEO Jamie Dimon testifies at a Senate Banking Committe...

Associated Press

JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon to be deposed in Epstein suit

NEW YORK (AP) — JPMorgan Chase & Co. CEO Jamie Dimon must undergo up to two days of questioning by lawyers handling lawsuits over whether the bank can be held liable in financier Jeffrey Epstein’s sexual abuse of teenage girls and women, a federal judge said Tuesday. During a telephone conference with lawyers, Judge Jed […]

21 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.

California teenager killed when stabbing suspect crashed car