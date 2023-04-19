Close
Death toll in Beijing hospital fire rises to 29

Apr 18, 2023, 10:16 PM

Police officers and security guards gather outside the barricaded hospital following a fire at a ho...

Police officers and security guards gather outside the barricaded hospital following a fire at a hospital in Beijing, Wednesday, April 19, 2023. More than a dozen people have died in a fire at a Beijing hospital that forced the evacuation of dozens of patients on Tuesday, Chinese state media reported. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Andy Wong)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


BEIJING (AP) — Authorities in Beijing say the death toll in fire that broke out Tuesday afternoon in a hospital has risen to 29, including 26 patients. Others who died were a nurse, a medical assistant and a family member, said Li Zongrong, deputy head of the Fengtai district.

The fire at the private Changfeng Hospital forced dozens of people to evacuate and prompted some of those trapped to escape from windows using bedsheets tied together. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

