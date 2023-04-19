Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Suspect in Japan PM attack may have had election grudge

Apr 19, 2023, 2:57 AM

FILE - A man who was later identified as Ryuji Kimura is arrested after what appeared to be a pipe ...

FILE - A man who was later identified as Ryuji Kimura is arrested after what appeared to be a pipe bomb was thrown at Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida during his visit at a port in Wakayama, western Japan, Saturday, April 15, 2023. Kimura, who allegedly threw a pipe bomb at Kishida at a campaign venue, has complained about Japan’s election system and filed a damages suit against the government and criticized the prime minister, according to media reports and his possible social media postings. (Kyodo News via AP, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Kyodo News via AP, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


TOKYO (AP) — An unemployed 24-year-old man who allegedly threw a pipe bomb at Prime Minister Fumio Kishida wanted to be a politician and believed that he was unfairly blocked from running for Japan’s parliament by an age requirement, according to media reports and social media posts that appeared to be his.

The suspect, Ryuji Kimura, was wrestled to the ground and arrested Saturday at a campaign event in the fishing port of Saikazaki, in the western Japanese city of Wakayama. The explosive, believed to be a pipe bomb, landed near Kishida, who escaped unhurt.

Kimura has refused to talk to police, but reports that he became angry after failing to register for an election and had sued the government might shed light on his motives.

In June last year he filed a lawsuit with the Kobe District Court claiming that he should have been allowed to register for the July 2022 Upper House election. A candidate must be aged 30 years or older and present a 3 million yen ($22,260) deposit to run for the upper house, the less powerful of Japan’s two-chamber parliament. He was 23 at the time.

He demanded the government pay 100,000 yen ($740) in compensation for his psychological anguish, according to Japanese media reports, including NHK public television and Kyodo News.

Violent crimes are rare in Japan. With its strict gun control laws, the country has only a handful of gun-related crimes annually, most of them gang related. But in recent years Japanese police have worried about “lone offender” attacks with Abe was assassinated with a homemade gun at a campaign event on July 8, just two days before the upper house election.

Kimura, reportedly unemployed, might have blamed society for his circumstances, an expert said.

“Some people already see themselves as dropouts with no future, and they blame society for making their lives difficult,” says Nobuo Komiya, a Rissho University criminologist. “There may have been some kind of a trigger.”

In a document he submitted to the court, Kimura argued that the election system that blocked his candidacy was unconstitutional, the reports said.

Kimura argued that the election law violates constitutional guarantees of equality and other rights, according to media reports. The court dismissed his claim in a November 2022 ruling, and Kimura appealed the decision to the Osaka High Court, whose decision is expected in May, reports say.

Tweets posted to an account cited by local media as his and seen by the Associated Press describe court proceedings matching those reported from his case, and complained about Japan’s political dynasties. The account had only 23 posts since it began late June.

An Aug. 11, 2022 tweet said the deck is stacked against ordinary people who quit their job and pay the deposit to run in national elections. “Your rivals are religious groups who vote in blocs and incumbent politicians who enjoy free election volunteers. There is an established system where ordinary people can never become politicians.”

An Aug. 12 tweet criticized “the imposition of mourning for a dictator who was elected in a discriminatory election that requires age limits and deposits,” apparently criticizing Kishida’s decision to hold a state funeral for Abe, whose leadership was often criticized as high-handed and autocratic. “The level of democracy in Japan is comparable to North Korea and China.”

Abe’s alleged assassin, Tetsuya Yamagami, who has been charged with murder and several other crimes including violating gun-control laws, told authorities soon after his arrest that he killed Abe because of the former prime minister’s apparent links to a religious group that Yamagami hated. In statements and in social media posts attributed to him, Yamagami said his mother’s donations to the Unification Church bankrupted his family and ruined his life.

Politics

Associated Press

US trade rep seeks close economic security ties in Asia

TOKYO (AP) — The United States hopes to deepen trade ties with Japan as it fortifies cooperation on economic security with its Asian allies and partners, the top U.S. trade envoy said Wednesday. U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai’s visit to Tokyo follows a trip to the Philippine capital, Manila, that she said highlighted a newly […]

6 hours ago

Former Jehovah's Witnesses elder and father of a sexual abuse victim, Martin Haugh, gives an interv...

Associated Press

Charges put focus on Jehovah’s Witnesses’ handling of abuse

YORK HAVEN, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania grand jury in recent months accused nine men with connections to the Jehovah’s Witnesses of child sexual abuse in what some consider the nation’s most comprehensive investigation yet into abuse within the faith. The sets of charges filed in October and February have fueled speculation the jury may […]

6 hours ago

Martin Haugh, a former Jehovah's Witnesses elder and father of a sexual abuse victim, holds a subpo...

Associated Press

Charges put focus on Jehovah’s Witnesses’ handling of abuse

YORK HAVEN, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania grand jury in recent months accused nine men with connections to the Jehovah’s Witnesses of child sexual abuse in what some consider the nation’s most comprehensive investigation yet into abuse within the faith. The sets of charges filed in October and February have fueled speculation the jury may […]

6 hours ago

FILE - Visitors walk toward Sleeping Beauty's Castle in the background at Disneyland Resort on Jan....

Associated Press

DeSantis appointees begin reshaping Disney World’s district

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ appointees on Wednesday began trying to reshape Disney World’s governing body with proposals to eliminate a planning board and prohibit mask mandates and COVID-19 vaccine requirements in an evolving showdown between the Republican governor and the world’s best-known entertainment company. The five new board members […]

6 hours ago

A U.S. Navy L3 Harris Arabian Fox MAST-13 drone boat and the U.S. Coast Guard cutter USCGC John Sch...

Associated Press

US Navy sails first drone through Mideast’s Strait of Hormuz

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The U.S. Navy sailed its first drone boat through the strategic Strait of Hormuz on Wednesday, a crucial waterway for global energy supplies where American sailors often faces tense encounters with Iranian forces. The trip by the L3 Harris Arabian Fox MAST-13, a 13-meter (41-foot) speedboat carrying sensors and […]

6 hours ago

FILE - Secretary to the Governor, Melissa DeRosa, joins New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo as he speaks to ...

Associated Press

In memoir, former Cuomo aide says ‘nothing goes unaddressed’

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A memoir from the top aide to former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo during the deadliest days of the COVID-19 pandemic, and an investigation that concluded he sexually harassed 11 women, will come out in the fall. Union Square & Co. will release “What’s Left Unsaid: My Life at the Center […]

6 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.

Suspect in Japan PM attack may have had election grudge