Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

In memoir, former Cuomo aide says ‘nothing goes unaddressed’

Apr 19, 2023, 4:04 AM

FILE - Secretary to the Governor, Melissa DeRosa, joins New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo as he speaks to ...

FILE - Secretary to the Governor, Melissa DeRosa, joins New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo as he speaks to reporters during a news conference on Sept. 14, 2018, in New York. In a phone interview, Monday, April 17, 2023, DeRosa described her upcoming memoir, "What's Left Unsaid: My Life at the Center of Power, Politics, and Crisis," as a chance for her to reflect, set the record straight and give an insider's account of tumultuous events. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A memoir from the top aide to former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo during the deadliest days of the COVID-19 pandemic, and an investigation that concluded he sexually harassed 11 women, will come out in the fall.

Union Square & Co. will release “What’s Left Unsaid: My Life at the Center of Power, Politics, and Crisis,” on Oct. 24.

Melissa DeRosa was secretary to the governor from 2017 Cuomo announced his own resignation. She was the first woman to hold the powerful position — and was known for appearing at the governor’s side during his daily pandemic briefings, occasionally answering reporters’ detailed policy questions.

She was among Cuomo’s chief defenders, and a lightning rod for critics of how the administration handled has denied those allegations.

In a phone interview this week, DeRosa described the book as a chance for her to reflect, to set the record straight and to give an insider’s account of tumultuous events.

DeRosa says “nothing goes unaddressed” in the book.

“It’s my turn … to give a different perspective from the person who was in the room, from the person who lived it, not from someone who was sitting on the sidelines throwing stones,” she said.

She had been with the administration since 2013.

DeRosa declined to preview any of the “fly on the wall” accounts in the book or to give her current opinion of Cuomo, saying only that “he can defend himself.”

Early in the pandemic, Cuomo was widely viewed as a reassuring figure, but his administration came under fire after revelations that it had released an incomplete accounting of the number of deaths at nursing homes and assisted living facilities.

In explaining the administration’s delays in releasing data, DeRosa had said officials “froze” over worries that the information was “going to be used against us” by then-President Donald Trump’s Justice Department.

DeRosa also was repeatedly mentioned in Attorney General Letitia James’ report investigating sexual harassment allegations against Cuomo. The report said DeRosa played a key role in trying to protect Cuomo from harassment claims.

“I think that a lot of people have had a lot to say that has gone unchallenged,” DeRosa said. “That ends in the fall when this book comes out.”

National News

FILE - This 2022 photo provided by Richard Blodgett shows his son, Jakob. Blodgett was arrested in ...

Associated Press

Arizona boy hospitalized twice before death in state care

A 9-year-old boy who died last year while in the care of Arizona’s child welfare agency was hospitalized twice for a life-threatening diabetes complication in the weeks leading up to his death, according to an autopsy report released this month. The state took Jakob Blodgett into its custody on Dec. 9 after his father, Richard […]

7 hours ago

FILE - A gas-lit flame burns on a natural gas stove. The city of Berkeley, Calif., will likely appe...

Associated Press

District court tosses gas ban, but wider impact is unclear

A ban on natural gas or effort to curtail the use of natural gas has spread to 70 communities in California, and even to Seattle and New York City.

7 hours ago

A woman reacts at the scene of a multiple shooting, Tuesday, April 18, 2023, in Bowdoin, Maine. Fou...

Associated Press

Police: Maine man fired randomly on highway after killing 4

BOWDOIN, Maine (AP) — A Maine man killed four people in a home and then shot three others randomly on a busy highway, state police said, the latest in a string of mass shootings across the country that have shaken communities large and small. The shootings in Maine began in the small town of Bowdoin, […]

7 hours ago

Former Jehovah's Witnesses elder and father of a sexual abuse victim, Martin Haugh, gives an interv...

Associated Press

Charges put focus on Jehovah’s Witnesses’ handling of abuse

YORK HAVEN, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania grand jury in recent months accused nine men with connections to the Jehovah’s Witnesses of child sexual abuse in what some consider the nation’s most comprehensive investigation yet into abuse within the faith. The sets of charges filed in October and February have fueled speculation the jury may […]

7 hours ago

Martin Haugh, a former Jehovah's Witnesses elder and father of a sexual abuse victim, holds a subpo...

Associated Press

Charges put focus on Jehovah’s Witnesses’ handling of abuse

YORK HAVEN, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania grand jury in recent months accused nine men with connections to the Jehovah’s Witnesses of child sexual abuse in what some consider the nation’s most comprehensive investigation yet into abuse within the faith. The sets of charges filed in October and February have fueled speculation the jury may […]

7 hours ago

FILE - Visitors walk toward Sleeping Beauty's Castle in the background at Disneyland Resort on Jan....

Associated Press

DeSantis appointees begin reshaping Disney World’s district

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ appointees on Wednesday began trying to reshape Disney World’s governing body with proposals to eliminate a planning board and prohibit mask mandates and COVID-19 vaccine requirements in an evolving showdown between the Republican governor and the world’s best-known entertainment company. The five new board members […]

7 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.

In memoir, former Cuomo aide says ‘nothing goes unaddressed’