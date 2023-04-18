Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Major leagues, broadcasters pledge responsible betting ads

Apr 18, 2023, 2:34 PM

A customer makes a sports bet at the Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City, N.J., Sept. 6, 2022. Mos...

A customer makes a sports bet at the Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City, N.J., Sept. 6, 2022. Most of the nation's major professional sports leagues, plus the FOX media company are creating an alliance to ensure that sports betting advertising is done responsibly and does not target minors, it was announced Wednesday, April 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Wayne Parry)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Most of the nation’s major professional sports leagues, plus the media companies Fox and NBCUniversal are creating an alliance to ensure that sports betting advertising is done responsibly and does not target minors.

The Coalition for Responsible Sports Betting Advertising was created Wednesday, consisting of the National Football League; Major League Baseball; the men’s and women’s leagues of the National Basketball Association; the National Hockey League; NASCAR, Major League Soccer, Fox and NBCUniversal.

They described the group as a voluntary alliance to control how sports betting advertising, which is ever-present on the airwaves, in print and online, is presented to consumers.

It includes a recommendation that “excessive” advertising be avoided.

Formation of the group follows a move last month by the commercial casino industry through its national trade association, the American Gaming Association, to adopt a new responsible sports betting marketing code.

Both efforts recognize the proliferation of sports betting advertising in the five years since the U.S. Supreme Court cleared the way for any state to offer legal sports wagering.

They also have a clear, if unstated goal: to regulate their own advertising before the government might step in and do it for them. One New York congressman has introduced legislation that would ban all online and digital sports betting advertising, and others have called for government-imposed regulation of sports betting ads.

“As the legalization of sports betting spreads nationwide, we feel it is critical to establish guardrails around how sports betting should be advertised to consumers across the United States,” the group said in a joint statement. “Each member of the coalition feels a responsibility to ensure sports betting advertising is not only targeted to an appropriate audience, but also that the message is thoughtfully crafted and carefully delivered.”

David Schwartz, a gambling historian at the University of Nevada Las Vegas, said the prosects for government control of sports betting ads are uncertain.

“I can see how it would be in the leagues’ and operators’ best interests to avoid formal federal oversight,” he said. “Advertising is an area that touches not just customers, but the public at large. As such, it may have more visibility than even the actual business of taking bets. It is understandable that those involved want to get out in front of this.”

The group has several core principles, including that sports betting should be marketed only to adults of legal betting age; that the ads should not promote irresponsible or excessive gambling; they should be in good taste and not be misleading; and that publishers of sports betting advertising should have strong internal reviews and should take seriously complaints from consumers about such advertising.

Kenny Gersh, executive vice president of media and business development for Major League Baseball, called the group “another important step for our industry as legal sports betting continues to grow.”

Sports betting is currently legal in 33 U.S. states, plus Washington D.C.

“While providing new fan engagement opportunities to enjoy our sport in more ways, we have to continue to be mindful and deliberate with how these sports betting options are presented and to whom they’re directed,” Gersh said. “Layering this coalition’s work in the advertising arena on top of our efforts to promote responsible gambling and address problem gambling challenges will lead to more thoughtful planning and implementation across the board.”

David Highhill, general manager of sports betting for the NFL, said the leagues recognize advertising as an important component of responsible conduct.

“Legalized sports betting offers fans another way to engage with their favorite sports, but just as we must support problem gambling prevention and resourcing, we must also remain mindful of how sports betting is presented and advertised to consumers, and this coalition should greatly aid in that cause,” he said.

Mike Mulvihill, an executive vice president with Fox Sports, said, “We are committed to providing fans a responsible and ethical engagement with sports betting, keeping the integrity of the games and our broadcasts at the forefront at all times.”

Keith Whyte, executive director of the National Council on Problem Gambling, praised the group for “taking steps to lead the industry in proactive change to protect consumers.”

___

Follow Wayne Parry on Twitter at https://twitter.com/WayneParryAC

___

AP sports: https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

National News

Former Jehovah's Witnesses elder and father of a sexual abuse victim, Martin Haugh, gives an interv...

Associated Press

Charges put focus on Jehovah’s Witnesses’ handling of abuse

YORK HAVEN, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania grand jury in recent months accused nine men with connections to the Jehovah’s Witnesses of child sexual abuse in what some consider the nation’s most comprehensive investigation yet into abuse within the faith. The sets of charges filed in October and February have fueled speculation the jury may […]

5 hours ago

Martin Haugh, a former Jehovah's Witnesses elder and father of a sexual abuse victim, holds a subpo...

Associated Press

Charges put focus on Jehovah’s Witnesses’ handling of abuse

YORK HAVEN, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania grand jury in recent months accused nine men with connections to the Jehovah’s Witnesses of child sexual abuse in what some consider the nation’s most comprehensive investigation yet into abuse within the faith. The sets of charges filed in October and February have fueled speculation the jury may […]

5 hours ago

FILE - Visitors walk toward Sleeping Beauty's Castle in the background at Disneyland Resort on Jan....

Associated Press

DeSantis appointees begin reshaping Disney World’s district

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ appointees on Wednesday began trying to reshape Disney World’s governing body with proposals to eliminate a planning board and prohibit mask mandates and COVID-19 vaccine requirements in an evolving showdown between the Republican governor and the world’s best-known entertainment company. The five new board members […]

5 hours ago

Carver Cammans installs cloud seeding equipment Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, in Lyons, Colo. The techniq...

Associated Press

Cloud seeding catching on amid Rocky Mountain drought

LYONS, Colo. (AP) — Garrett Cammans and his brothers sometimes don’t talk about their toughest moments on the job in the cloud seeding business, like the time when one of them got stuck in deep mountain snow and had to hike out alone in the dark. “They’re going out into some pretty remote and rural […]

5 hours ago

FILE - Secretary to the Governor, Melissa DeRosa, joins New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo as he speaks to ...

Associated Press

In memoir, former Cuomo aide says ‘nothing goes unaddressed’

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A memoir from the top aide to former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo during the deadliest days of the COVID-19 pandemic, and an investigation that concluded he sexually harassed 11 women, will come out in the fall. Union Square & Co. will release “What’s Left Unsaid: My Life at the Center […]

5 hours ago

FILE - Students from Denver's East High School march to the Colorado state Capitol building in Denv...

Associated Press

Colorado gun control bills progress; semi-auto ban unlikely

DENVER (AP) — Months after the state’s latest mass shooting, Colorado’s Democratic-controlled Legislature has passed a package of gun control measures that are expected to be signed by the state’s governor and more closely align it with the liberal strongholds of California and New York. The proposals include strengthening red flag laws, raising the firearm […]

5 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.

Major leagues, broadcasters pledge responsible betting ads