Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Texas cheerleaders shot after one says she got in wrong car

Apr 19, 2023, 8:25 AM | Updated: 9:14 am

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


ELGIN, Texas (AP) — A man shot and wounded two cheerleaders in a Texas supermarket parking lot after one of them said she mistakenly got into his car thinking it was her own — the latest in a string of recent U.S. shootings apparently sparked by someone showing up at the wrong place.

The shooting in Elgin, east of Austin, happened early Tuesday in a parking lot that serves as a carpool pickup spot for members of the Woodlands Elite Cheer Company, team owner Lynne Shearer said.

Heather Roth, one of four team members transferring rides in the lot after practice, said she got out of her friend’s car and into a car she thought was hers, but there was a stranger in the passenger seat, KTRK-TV reported. She said she panicked and got back into her friend’s car, but the man got out of his vehicle and approached. She said she tried to apologize through her friend’s car window, but the man threw up his hands, pulled out a gun and opened fire.

Roth was grazed by a bullet and was treated at the scene, police said. Her teammate Payton Washington, 18, was shot in the leg and back.

“Payton opens the door, and she starts throwing up blood,” Roth said.

Washington was flown to a hospital in critical condition. Doctors had to remove part of Washington’s spleen, KTRK-TV reported.

Someone who witnessed the shooting said the shooter fled the scene after the attack, police said.

Police arrested a suspect, 25-year-old Pedro Tello Rodriguez Jr., who is charged with engaging in deadly conduct, a third-degree felony. Online court records do not list an attorney for him.

Shearer said Washington, a high school senior from Round Rock, north of Austin, is one of her team’s stars and was born with only one lung.

“She’s really a huge face in the all-star cheerleading world,” Shearer said. “She’s a mentor and role model to so many kids in this industry. She’s an amazing athlete, amazing kid, so everybody knows her and everybody’s praying for her.”

Washington has committed to competing for Baylor University’s acrobatics and tumbling team next year, and her and her Woodlands teammates were set to compete at the The Cheerleading Worlds in Orlando, Florida, this weekend. Shearer said the team will now be “competing for her.”

The attack comes days after two other high-profile shootings that occurred after victims went to mistaken addresses. In one case, a woman looking for a friend’s house in upstate New York was shot and killed after the car she was riding in mistakenly went to the wrong address.

National News

FILE — Peter Manfredonia appears in Superior Court, in Rockville, Conn., Feb. 8, 2023. Manfredoni...

Associated Press

Manfredonia sentenced to 55 years in manhunt killing

MILFORD, Conn. (AP) — A 26-year old man who used a sword to attack two men in Eastern Connecticut before going on a crime spree that included killing a former classmate and kidnapping a woman before during a multistate manhunt was sentenced Wednesday to 55 years in prison. Peter Manfredonia pleaded guilty in February to […]

10 hours ago

FILE - Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont., speaks at a news conference alongside Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-C...

Associated Press

Montana shelves GOP proposal to alter US Senate primary

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A proposed change to next year’s Montana U.S. Senate primary that could have hurt Democratic Sen. Jon Tester’s reelection chances is likely dead after a state legislative committee shelved the GOP-backed measure Wednesday. Some Republican lawmakers urged on by a GOP lobbyist wanted to alter Montana’s 2024 Senate primary so that […]

10 hours ago

Associated Press

Oklahoma official who discussed killing reporters resigns

IDABEL, Okla. (AP) — A county commissioner in far southeast Oklahoma who was apparently caught on tape discussing killing reporters and lynching Black people has resigned from office, Gov. Kevin Stitt’s office confirmed Wednesday. Stitt spokesperson Carly Atchison said the office received a handwritten resignation letter from McCurtain County Commissioner Mark Jennings. In it, Jennings […]

10 hours ago

Associated Press

Board OKs Microsoft data center in southeastern Wisconsin

RACINE, Wis. (AP) — Local leaders have approved plans for a massive Microsoft data center in a southeast Wisconsin village where the world’s largest electronics manufacturer has a huge campus. The Racine County Board of Supervisors voted 18-1 on Tuesday to approve the software and internet services company’s $1 billion project on 315 acres of […]

10 hours ago

FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2019, file photo, Dave Grohl of the band Foo Fighters performs at the Rock...

Associated Press

Foo Fighters plan summer album, first since drummer’s death

NEW YORK (AP) — Foo Fighters have announced a new album is in the works, the first since the death of the band’s drummer, Taylor Hawkins. The rockers said in a statement that the upcoming 10-track “But Here We Are” will be “a brutally honest and emotionally raw response to everything Foo Fighters endured over […]

10 hours ago

Associated Press

Fox settlement part of flurry of lawsuits over election lies

DENVER (AP) — Fox News’ nearly $800 million settlement of a voting machine company’s defamation lawsuit marks the first milestone in a larger legal strategy designed to combat the false claims and conspiracy theories about elections that have rippled through the United States for nearly three years. Several similar lawsuits are teed up against those […]

10 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.

Texas cheerleaders shot after one says she got in wrong car