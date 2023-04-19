Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Mexico says U.S. police shooting ‘unreasonable’ use of force

Apr 19, 2023, 8:39 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


MEXICO CITY (AP) — The Mexican government said Wednesday that the police shooting earlier this month of a Mexican man in California represented an “unreasonable” use of lethal force.

Police in Oxnard, California shot to death Cristian Baltazar Torres, 18, on April 7. A video distributed by the police department showed Torres holding a knife and refusing to follow orders to drop it as he approached several officers.

Despite being hit by a taser and a beanbag round, Torres kept advancing with the knife. He was then hit by at least one live round from the officers’ guns, and later died. Mexico’s Foreign Relations Department called for an investigation.

“After an initial review of incident by recognized experts in the field of civil rights litigation, there has been an opinion that the use of lethal force against Cristian Baltazar was unreasonable,” the department said in a statement.

The Oxnard police department said investigations are under way.

Politics

FILE - Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont., speaks at a news conference alongside Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-C...

Associated Press

Montana shelves GOP proposal to alter US Senate primary

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A proposed change to next year’s Montana U.S. Senate primary that could have hurt Democratic Sen. Jon Tester’s reelection chances is likely dead after a state legislative committee shelved the GOP-backed measure Wednesday. Some Republican lawmakers urged on by a GOP lobbyist wanted to alter Montana’s 2024 Senate primary so that […]

10 hours ago

Associated Press

Oklahoma official who discussed killing reporters resigns

IDABEL, Okla. (AP) — A county commissioner in far southeast Oklahoma who was apparently caught on tape discussing killing reporters and lynching Black people has resigned from office, Gov. Kevin Stitt’s office confirmed Wednesday. Stitt spokesperson Carly Atchison said the office received a handwritten resignation letter from McCurtain County Commissioner Mark Jennings. In it, Jennings […]

10 hours ago

Associated Press

Fox settlement part of flurry of lawsuits over election lies

DENVER (AP) — Fox News’ nearly $800 million settlement of a voting machine company’s defamation lawsuit marks the first milestone in a larger legal strategy designed to combat the false claims and conspiracy theories about elections that have rippled through the United States for nearly three years. Several similar lawsuits are teed up against those […]

10 hours ago

FILE - President-elect Donald Trump, left, his chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg, center, a...

Associated Press

Trump’s former financial chief Weisselberg gets out of jail

NEW YORK (AP) — Allen Weisselberg, the former chief financial officer at Donald Trump’s company, got out of jail Wednesday but might not have freed himself from the legal morass surrounding the former president. The 75-year-old emerged from New York City’s Rikers Island jail complex facing the same pressures he was under three months ago, […]

10 hours ago

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at a news conference at the Reedy Creek Administration Building, M...

Associated Press

Florida board passes DeSantis’ expansion of ‘Don’t Say Gay’

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The Florida Board of Education on Wednesday approved a ban on classroom instruction about sexual orientation and gender identity in all grades, expanding the law critics call “Don’t Say Gay” at the request of Gov. Ron DeSantis as he gears up for an expected presidential run. The proposal will take effect […]

10 hours ago

DEA Administrator Anne Milgram, right, with Attorney General Merrick Garland at left, speaks during...

Associated Press

Takeaways of AP report on watchdog probe into DEA hiring

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal watchdog is investigating whether the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration under chief Anne Milgram improperly awarded millions of dollars in no-bid contracts to hire her past associates. That’s according to several people familiar with the widening probe who spoke to The Associated Press. Here are the key takeaways: WHAT’S UNDER INVESTIGATION? […]

10 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.

Mexico says U.S. police shooting ‘unreasonable’ use of force