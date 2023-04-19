Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

CRIME BLOTTER

Drive-by shooting suspect arrested in Whittier Heights

Apr 19, 2023, 12:36 PM | Updated: 12:54 pm

This is the gun police believe was used in a drive-by shooting in mid-March. (Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

Bill Kaczaraba's Profile Picture

BY


MyNorthwest Content Editor

A suspect in a drive-by shooting has been arrested in Whittier Heights.

Seattle police report executing a search warrant and arresting a 23-year-old man. They also recovered a firearm that was the same as the gun used in the shooting.

In mid-March, police responded to a report of a man shot in his vehicle in the University District.

The incident happened in the 4200 block of Roosevelt Way Northeast.

The 32-year-old victim had a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his leg.

Police contacted friends of the victim, who were in the vehicle at the time of the shooting. They said a male driver of a silver sedan honked at them from behind. As they drove off, the victim’s male friend honked back at the other vehicle. The male suspect exited his car and showed them a gun from his waist area.

When the victim’s vehicle reached the 4200 block of Roosevelt Way Northeast, shots were fired at the vehicle from the same silver sedan involved in the earlier altercation.

Officers recovered evidence of a shooting from the scene and from the vehicle fired upon during the drive-by shooting.

Tacoma shooting death treated as a homicide

Investigators are treating the shooting death of a man at the 700 block of Yakima Avenue in Tacoma as a homicide.

Tuesday afternoon, officers responded to reports of a male shot after a verbal altercation. The 20-year-old victim arrived at a local hospital by private vehicle where he was declared deceased.

Detectives and crime scene technicians are investigating.

Police are not giving out information regarding a possible suspect in the crime.

Bomb squad called upon after explosion within Seattle apartment building

Suspects being sought in Rainer Valley gunfire incident

Seattle Police are looking for suspects involved in multiple reports of gunfire and a related collision in the Rainer Valley neighborhood Monday night.

Police arrived in the 8800 block of Renton Avenue South shortly after 6 p.m. and found a vehicle crashed through the wall of an open business. The driver of the vehicle left the scene prior to police arrival. Officers also located evidence of a shooting.

Based on witness information and evidence gathered at the scene, officers learned several suspects in a red Kia sedan fired multiple rounds toward the driver of the victim’s vehicle as they got into their car. The victim’s vehicle tried to drive away but struck the business instead.

During the shooting, a passing motorist’s vehicle was struck by an errant round. Gunfire also damaged nearby buildings.

Man arrested after crashing into Greenwood construction site

Police arrested a man overnight after the vehicle he was driving veered out of control and crashed into a construction site, leading police on a foot pursuit.

Just after 2:15 a.m., an officer patrolling the Greenwood neighborhood saw a vehicle careen across several lanes of traffic and crash into a construction site in the 10500 block of Aurora Avenue South.

The driver of the vehicle ran from the officer and ignored commands to stop. He was taken into custody after a short foot pursuit.

Police observed signs of impairment by the suspect and saw evidence of cannabis use inside the car. Officers obtained a search warrant and recovered a pistol.

Officers seized the fully loaded handgun, 12.4 grams of suspected fentanyl powder, 31 grams of cannabis packaged for sale, and narcotics paraphernalia from the vehicle. They confirmed the driver was a convicted felon and prohibited from lawfully possessing a firearm.

The 37-year-old suspect was transported to Harborview Medical Center for further evaluation.

Crime Blotter

fire...

L.B. Gilbert

Investigation underway of fire at Lake City Community Center

Early Tuesday morning, a 911 call was made to the Seattle Fire Department reporting that the Lake City Community Center was on fire.

2 days ago

shot...

L.B. Gilbert

21-year-old shot in Auburn park, dies in hospital

Investigators are trying to determine what led up to a fatal shooting at Auburn Environmental Park early Monday.

3 days ago

kirkland...

MyNorthwest Staff

Bicyclist suffers injuries after being hit by car in Kirkland

Kirkland Police are investigating a crash involving a bicyclist who was hit by a car that occurred around midnight Friday.

6 days ago

drug bust...

KIRO Newsradio Newsdesk

Seattle drug bust uncovers large volumes of cash, narcotics, guns

Seattle Police Detective Judinna Gulpan believes officers made a key arrest for hindering the region's ever-growing drug trafficking problem.

7 days ago

Burien police officer hurt...

MyNorthwest Staff

King County deputy hurt during car chase in Burien

A King County deputy was hurt after a chase in Burien on Monday. Police say an officer tried pulling over a driver, but the man drove off.

10 days ago

shooting...

L.B. Gilbert

16-year-old dead after shooting at Parkland apartment, 1 other injured

A 16-year-old boy was shot and killed at an apartment complex in Parkland Wednesday evening.

14 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.

Drive-by shooting suspect arrested in Whittier Heights