Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Abortion, drug trafficking discussed at Kentucky GOP debate

Apr 19, 2023, 11:55 AM | Updated: 1:22 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Republican gubernatorial hopeful Kelly Craft pressed for the death penalty for drug traffickers connected to fatal overdoses in Kentucky, while rival Ryan Quarles defended the state’s abortion ban during a free-wheeling GOP primary debate Wednesday on a popular sports radio program.

Craft, a former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations during Donald Trump’s presidency, continued her tough talk on combating illegal drugs flowing into the Bluegrass State, blaming it on the nation’s “wide open” Southern border. Quarles, the state agriculture commissioner, didn’t budge from Kentucky’s current abortion law, which includes prohibiting abortions for pregnancies caused by rape or incest.

They joined two other GOP gubernatorial candidates — state Auditor Mike Harmon and Somerset Mayor Alan Keck — for the debate on Kentucky Sports Radio, coming less than a month before the May 16 primary. State Attorney General Daniel Cameron, a leading candidate in the GOP contest, did not participate in the debate. Craft skipped two earlier debates that Cameron attended.

Twelve candidates in all are competing for the Republican gubernatorial nomination. The Kentucky campaign is drawing national attention to see if Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear can win reelection to a second term despite his party’s struggles in the GOP-trending state. Beshear, who led the state’s response to devastating tornadoes and flooding and oversaw a string of economic development successes, has received consistently high voter approval ratings.

At Wednesday’s debate, the participating candidates offered contrasting answers when asked for a policy that could immediately help Kentucky the most. Quarles pointed to public safety in a response focused on Louisville. The state’s largest city has been plagued by gun violence, including the deaths of five people at a downtown bank last week when a man opened fire with an assault-style rifle.

“We have a great city in Louisville,” Quarles said. “When Louisville is safe and secure, Kentucky is safe and secure.”

Harmon selected school choice as his preference while voicing support for public money going to private schools. Keck listed welfare reform, saying the state needs a system “where we take care of the working poor instead of those who are unwilling to work.” Craft pointed to removing a “woke” agenda from public schools, continuing another of her campaign themes.

Craft said she has met with teachers who “are not happy at all about being told what to teach.”

She also staked out her position on what she sees as an appropriate punishment for those found responsible for drug-related deaths in Kentucky.

“If someone takes the life of a Kentuckian by supplying them with illegal drugs, it is the death penalty,” she said. “And we have to have a full-court press on this.”

Craft was pressed about what a governor can do to stem the flow of illegal drugs into a state. The former diplomat said she would have an “open line of communications” to track drug cartels or major traffickers suspected of operating in neighboring states.

Craft has vowed to combat illegal drugs in a state plagued by fatal drug overdoses, many linked to fentanyl — a powerful synthetic opioid. She said it’s a widespread concern among Kentuckians.

“They are so concerned that drugs are taking the lives of their loved ones, or their loved ones are missing,” she said. “This is in every corner of our state.”

Quarles was pressed on details about the state’s strict abortion law, which is under review in the courts. When asked for his stance on adding exceptions to the state’s near-total abortion ban, he replied: “I value all life.” Quarles added that he met someone who was born as the result of rape.

“I value that person’s life just as much as anyone else,” he said. “I know this is a touchy issue.”

Quarles called for the state to fix what he called a “broken” adoption and foster care system, saying that thousands of children are “without a forever home.”

Opposition to abortion has been a constant theme among GOP candidates for governor.

Meanwhile, the full impact of Craft’s family wealth was on display in her latest campaign finance report, which shows she loaned herself more than $7 million to back her bid for governor. Craft has had a constant presence on TV with a series of campaign ads.

Quarles’ report showed his campaign, which has focused on building grassroots networks, had more than $900,000 in the bank for the stretch run to the primary election. Cameron had nearly $600,000 on hand, his report showed. Beshear has raised $6.6 million so far for his reelection bid and had $5.9 million in the bank in preparation for the fall campaign, his campaign said.

National News

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves is surrounded by applauding lawmakers and others as he signs bills tha...

Associated Press

Mississippi governor touts ‘culture of life’ with new laws

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves said bills he signed Wednesday are designed to improve foster care, speed up adoptions and help private organizations provide aid to pregnant women in the state that brought the U.S. Supreme Court case that upended abortion rights nationwide. “Mississippi has moved to the next phase in our […]

13 hours ago

FILE = Timothy Teagan, a member of the Boogaloo Bois movement, stands with his rifle outside the st...

Associated Press

Michigan man linked to extremist group pleads guilty

DETROIT (AP) — A Detroit-area man linked to an anti-government group and arrested just before the fall election pleaded guilty Wednesday to gun-related charges. Timothy Teagan had attended various rallies with an AR-style rifle while dressed in a Hawaiian shirt, clothing favored by the Boogaloo Boys, a group bracing for a U.S. civil war. Teagan, […]

13 hours ago

Associated Press

$3.1 million proposed to settle 2017 spill in Gulf of Mexico

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A Louisiana energy company has reached a tentative $3.1 million settlement with the federal government over a 2017 Gulf of Mexico oil leak. The agreement, called a consent decree, was filed in federal court in New Orleans on Wednesday following the filing of a lawsuit earlier in the day. The settlement […]

13 hours ago

FILE - Roy McGrath, chief executive officer of the Maryland Environmental Service, speaks during a ...

Associated Press

FBI: Ex-Maryland aide didn’t plan travel for fraud trial

BALTIMORE (AP) — A former top Maryland official who skipped his trial on corruption charges and died last month as a fugitive in an armed confrontation with federal agents after a three-week manhunt had made no plans to travel for his trial in Baltimore, according to a newly-unsealed FBI affidavit. Roy McGrath, a one-time chief […]

13 hours ago

Associated Press

Pa. county sanctioned over copying 2020 voting machine data

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania Republican-majority county government where two commissioners secretly allowed a third party to copy voting-machine data last year to help former President Donald Trump overturn his 2020 reelection defeat received contempt sanctions Wednesday from the state’s highest court. The Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled against Fulton County commissioners Stuart Ulsh and […]

13 hours ago

South Carolina Rep. Justin Bamberg, D-Bamberg, asks questions about a bill that would allow the sta...

Associated Press

South Carolina gets closer to lethal injection secrecy

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — After an unintended 12-year moratorium on the death penalty in South Carolina, the state House gave key approval Wednesday to allow the name of any company that sells lethal injection drugs to remain secret, as well as members of the execution team. A shield law has already passed the Senate, and […]

13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.

Abortion, drug trafficking discussed at Kentucky GOP debate