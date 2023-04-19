Close
Seattle Police Foundation crowdfunding for DNA testing to solve cold case

Apr 19, 2023

(Photo from KIRO 7)

The Seattle Police Foundation is crowdfunding to cover the cost of DNA testing for an unsolved cold case.

In 2017 and 2018, multiple body parts and a shoe washed ashore along Discovery Park. Seattle police detectives and the King County Medical Examiner’s Office have yet to determine who the person is or how they died, according to the Seattle Police Foundation.

“With the department unable to invest the expected cost of $15,000 for DNA testing, the Seattle Police Foundation is launching crowdfunding efforts to pay for the DNA test in hopes of helping solve the case and provide closure for the person’s family,” said the foundation.

SPD is hoping that crowdfunding can work for them after the Clallam County Sheriff’s Department successfully used it to identify the owner of a sneaker that washed up in the Elwha River in 2021. The Sheriff’s Office found out the shoe belonged to a woman that disappeared in 2018.

To support the SPD’s case go here.

