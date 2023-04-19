Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

‘Rust’ movie reboots after Alec Baldwin shooting

Apr 19, 2023, 2:03 PM | Updated: 2:52 pm

FILE - This aerial photo shows the movie set of "Rust" at Bonanza Creek Ranch in Santa Fe, N.M., on...

FILE - This aerial photo shows the movie set of "Rust" at Bonanza Creek Ranch in Santa Fe, N.M., on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. Filming on the Western movie "Rust" is scheduled to resume at a movie ranch in Montana in the aftermath of the fatal shooting of a cinematographer by actor Alec Baldwin during a rehearsal on the original production in New Mexico. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Filming on the Western movie “Rust” could resume this week in Montana, the production company said Wednesday, in the aftermath of the fatal shooting of a cinematographer during a rehearsal with actor Alec Baldwin on the original production in New Mexico.

Baldwin will continue his involvement as an actor and coproducer, and Rust Move Productions attorney Melina Spadone said via a representative that filming will restart Thursday at the Yellowstone Film Ranch.

The production company finalized a settlement last month with New Mexico workplace safety regulars over “serious” violations, agreeing to a $100,000 fine to resolve a scathing safety review that detailed unheeded complaints and misfires on set before cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was shot and killed in October 2021.

Plans to resume filming were outlined last year by widower Matthew Hutchins in a proposed settlement to a wrongful death lawsuit that would make him an executive producer on a rebooted “Rust.”

Prosecutors in Santa Fe are pressing forward with involuntary manslaughter charges against actor Baldwin and a weapons supervisor Hannah Gutierrez-Reed. Baldwin and Gutierrez-Reed have pleaded not guilty.

Baldwin was pointing a pistol at Hutchins during a rehearsal when the gun when off, killing Hutchins and wounding director Joel Souza.

Baldwin has said the gun went off accidentally and that he did not pull the trigger. An FBI forensic report found the weapon could not have fired unless the trigger was pulled.

New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham this month signed a new $360,000 allowance for prosecution of the case. Evidentiary hearings are scheduled in early May in state District Court to decide whether to proceed toward trial. Baldwin has indicated that he won’t attend those hearings.

Santa Fe District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies says her office is Ukrainian-born cinematographer’s death was tragic and preventable.

“Rust” safety coordinator and assistant director David Halls pleaded no contest in March to a conviction for unsafe handling of a firearm and a suspended sentence of six months of probation.

Souza, the director, has said he’ll return to the “Rust” production to honor the legacy of Halyna Hutchins.

Parts of a documentary about Hutchins’ life will be filmed simultaneously with “Rust.”

National News

Associated Press

2 charged in $150M scheme with sanctioned Ukrainian oligarch

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A U.S. businessman and a Belarus national have been arrested in Florida and charged with violating U.S. sanctions in a scheme that involved purchasing over $150 million in steelmaking materials from an exiled Ukrainian oligarch accused of funding Russian-backed separatist groups in eastern Ukraine. John Unsalan, 41, of Orlando, was arrested […]

18 hours ago

Associated Press

Hawaii cites 2 for feeding feral cats, harming native geese

HONOLULU (AP) — State authorities have cited two women for allegedly harming nene — an endangered species of geese native to Hawaii — by feeding feral cats in a Big Island shopping center parking lot. The state Department of Land and Natural Resources said it issued the citations on Tuesday while about 50 people were […]

18 hours ago

Democratic Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz speaks to reporters after addressing a rally in support of creat...

Associated Press

Minnesota Gov. Walz draws sharp contrasts with red states

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Gov. Tim Walz drew stark contrasts between Minnesota and Republican-led states Wednesday night, using his State of the State speech to highlight how he and his fellow Democrats have used their new control over state government to push through an ambitious liberal agenda. Walz, now three months into his second […]

18 hours ago

FILE - This artist sketch depicts Dominion Voting Systems attorney Justin Nelson, standing left, an...

Associated Press

Last minute brinkmanship and overseas assist end Fox case

NEW YORK (AP) — Before pulling back from the brink of a trial, Fox News and Dominion Voting systems faced a stern deadline — not from an impatient judge or jury, but from a man on a Danube River cruise with his wife half a world away. A mediator hired late Sunday pushed the two […]

18 hours ago

Chicago Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson answers questions from the media outside the Illinois State Cap...

Associated Press

Chicago Mayor-elect Johnson pledges ‘smart’ fight on crime

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Chicago’s mayor-elect on Wednesday attempted to dispel the often-contentious relationship between the nation’s third-largest city and the rest of the state, telling a joint session of the General Assembly, “There’s more than enough for everybody in the state of Illinois.” Brandon Johnson, whose victory in the mayor’s race this month provided […]

18 hours ago

Associated Press

Teen admits guilt to felonies in Vegas school teacher attack

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Las Vegas teenager pleaded guilty as an adult Wednesday to felony charges that a prosecutor said could get him decades in prison for attacking a high school teacher and leaving her unconscious in a classroom a year ago. The incident, which included allegations of sexual assault, left the teacher hospitalized […]

18 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.

‘Rust’ movie reboots after Alec Baldwin shooting