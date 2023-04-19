Enter to Win Tickets to see Sting!

Close
Apr 19, 2023, 3:28 PM | Updated: 3:29 pm

...

KIRO Newsradio is giving you a chance to win two tickets to see Sting at the Climate Pledge Arena on September 27, 2023! Tickets are on sale now and you can find them here

Enter below starting Monday, April 24, 2023, through Sunday, April 30, 2023.

Sweepstakes winners are subject to venue safety requirements. Tickets will be sent digitally, and winners must provide a valid email address and have access to a smart phone.

 

 

