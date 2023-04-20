Close
Court documents describe grisly discovery in Maine shootings

Apr 20, 2023, 5:35 AM | Updated: 8:20 am

Maine Department of Public Safety Commissioner Mike Sauschuck leads a news conference, Wednesday, April 19, 2023, in Augusta, Maine, about shootings in the state. A Maine man who police say killed four people in a home and then shot three others randomly on a busy highway had been released days earlier from prison, a state official said Wednesday. (AP Photo/Patrick Whittle)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

WEST BATH, Maine (AP) — A sister who discovered a crime scene in which four people were shot to death arrived to broken glass, bullet holes, blood and guns strewn about, and the suspect was later found at the scene of a highway shooting with what appeared to be blood on him, according to state police.

Police found multiple cartridge casings of varying calibers in the vehicle driven by the suspect accused of firing shots at vehicles along Interstate 295 in Yarmouth, state police said.

New details came to light Thursday as the suspect, Joseph Eaton, made his initial court appearance. Police say he confessed to killing four people, including his parents, in Bowdoin and wounding three people while shooting at vehicles.

Police have not discussed what might have been a motive behind the shootings on a rural property in Bowdoin and then along a busy interstate highway about 12 miles (19 kilometers) from Maine’s largest city, Portland.

Eaton, 34, has been jailed since his arrest Tuesday at a chaotic scene along Interstate 295, where traffic backed up as heavily armed law enforcement searched the area. Eaton is charged with four counts of murder for the killings in Bowdoin but has not yet been charged in the highway shootings.

He had been released four days before the shootings from the Maine Correctional Center in Windham. Police say his mother picked up from prison April 14 after he completed a sentence for aggravated assault.

The latest in a string of mass shootings in the United States began in the small town of Bowdoin, where four people were killed Tuesday, with three bodies discovered in a home and one in a barn, police said. The victims were identified as Joseph Eaton’s parents, Cynthia Eaton, 62, and David Eaton, 66, along with their friends, homeowners Robert Eger, 72, and Patricia Eger, 62, police said.

Police previously said Eaton told them he began firing on several cars along I-295 soon thereafter because he thought he was being followed by police. Bullets struck a family in one of the vehicles: Sean Halsey, 51; Justin Halsey, 29; and Paige Halsey, 25, police said. Paige Halsey was critically injured, police said.

A state police affidavit filed in court Thursday included details of the discovery of the crime scene, including the death of the family dog. It also referenced a note left in the kitchen that mentioned that someone was molested.

The day before the shooting, a man believed to be Joseph Eaton posted an anguished live video on social media that referenced trauma including molestation. “Being molested and stuff, you know, it destroys somebody,” the man said. He also criticized people who call themselves Christians but are unwilling to forgive.

