Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

LOCAL NEWS

Teenage murder victim killed in retaliation for crime he didn’t commit

Apr 20, 2023, 6:51 AM

police lights distracted drivers shooting...

Shelton police responded to three shootings over the weekend. (Courtesy of Nick Papantonis via KIRO 7 News)

(Courtesy of Nick Papantonis via KIRO 7 News)

KIRO 7 News Staff's Profile Picture

BY


Watch. Live. Local. In Depth.

A heartbroken mother is sharing her grief after learning her 16-year-old son was likely the victim of retaliation for a crime he was never involved in.

Now three men are in the Pierce County Jail. They are charged with the murder of Larry Marshall III, known as ‘Trae’ to family and friends.

His killing was part of a larger crime spree that has been plaguing Tacoma.

Marshall’s only tie to the crimes? He was friends with the teenagers who allegedly staged the robbery that led to his death.

It is a heartbreaking case in every way, and it is part of a very sad statistic.

Trae is the fifth person under the age of 18 killed in Tacoma since January.

But this is the most convoluted one of all.

According to investigators, his death was in retaliation for a crime that happened last month at the Tacoma Mall, a crime he had nothing to do with.

“He kept saying he was going to the University of Oregon to play football, or Alabama,” said his older sister.

“This boy was a natural athlete,” chimed in his mom, Jillian Marshall.

And even though he’s gone, talking about him still makes them smile.

His younger sister said he wanted to be a police officer.

“I thought he wanted to be an electrician?” his mother asked, smiling.

“Or an elevator man,” added his older sister.

“He wanted to be a lot of things in life,” his younger sister added.

But Trae will never get to be any of those things.

“No, you don’t think you’re going to leave for work and you’re never going to see your son again,” said Jillian.

On March 25, two of his friends, 19-year-old Tyrus Walker-Scott and 18-year-old Isaiah Williams, allegedly staged a robbery inside the Kinlow Barbershop in the Tacoma Mall. The man they allegedly robbed was 29-year-old Isiah Martin.

According to court documents, four days later, Martin and two teenage associates ambushed Trae Marshall at the Lakeside Landing apartment complex in retaliation for the robbery.

Trae’s friends showed up at the scene, visibly upset. And that was the first Tacoma knew about the robbery at the Tacoma Mall.

By then, Trae, an innocent victim, was dead, having been shot multiple times.

“Upset, hurt,” said Larry Marshall, Jr., Trae’s dad. “Hurt more than anything.”

Now his family is remembering the teenager with the million-dollar smile.

“He was a giving guy,” Marshall said. “He loved people. He would give you anything off his back. He’d never charge you. No, never.”

“He gave away everything,” his mother said, chuckling.

“I just think we got to find a way to do something with these guns,” added his dad.

Larry Marshall believes the penalties for crimes with a gun have to be stiffened.

As for the men charged with his son’s murder, the two teens are being held on a $1 million bond. Isiah Martin, who has a criminal history, is being held on $1.5 million bond.

All three remain in the Pierce County Jail.

Local News

wine...

Bill Kaczaraba

Gee Scott: ‘I don’t want a Bourbon Street here’ regarding ‘Sip ‘n Stroll’ plan

Gee Scott does not want Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell's 'Sip 'n Stroll' plan. "Hell naw! I don't want any Bourbon Street here!"

1 day ago

excise tax...

Frank Sumrall

Climate Pledge joins Seahawks, Mariners stadiums with a significant excise tax exemption

Climate Pledge Arena got an unexpected tax break because the Seahawks and Mariners ownership refused to pay an excise tax directed at stadiums.

1 day ago

semi-automatic rifle...

Associated Press

Semi-automatic rifle ban passes Washington Legislature

The law would cover more than 50 gun models, including AR-15s, AK-47s and similar style rifles, which fire one bullet per trigger pull.

1 day ago

price...

Frank Sumrall

Assault, reckless driving charges against former CEO Dan Price dropped

Gravity Payments co-founder Dan Price was originally accused of attempting to forcibly kiss a woman and grabbing her throat.

1 day ago

gun drive-by...

Bill Kaczaraba

Drive-by shooting suspect arrested in Whittier Heights

A suspect in a drive-by shooting has been arrested in Whittier Heights. Seattle police report executing a search warrant and arresting a 23-year-old man.

1 day ago

(Photo from KIRO 7)...

Julia Dallas, KIRO 7 News

Seattle Police Foundation crowdfunding for DNA testing to solve cold case

The Seattle Police Foundation is crowdfunding to cover the cost of DNA testing for an unsolved cold case.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.

Teenage murder victim killed in retaliation for crime he didn’t commit