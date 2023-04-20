Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

LOCAL NEWS

Mercer Island water supply limited due to construction mishap

Apr 20, 2023, 8:36 AM | Updated: 11:57 am

mercer island water...

Construction on the water pipes to Mercer Island before a water valve seized shutting off water to the island. (Photo from King County Natural resources)

(Photo from King County Natural resources)

L.B. Gilbert's Profile Picture

BY


MyNorthwest Content Editor

Update 11:56 a.m.:

Seattle Public Utilities crews said that they have made progress on the emergency repair to Mercer Island’s water supply line and that water service to the Island’s supply line is anticipated to be restored by late afternoon.   

Original 8:36 a.m.:

Water conservation efforts continue on Mercer Island, as residents are being asked to limit water use until further notice after Seattle Public Utilities (SPU) crews encountered an “unexpected problem” during construction work on Wednesday.

Residents were informed that construction work on the water supply line cannot be completed until at least Thursday morning.

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

According to a community alert issued by the city, scheduled construction work was being done by SPU crews on the supply lines that provide water to the island when the problem occurred. Emergency repair work is being done to fix the supply lines and restore the island’s water supply.

“SPU crews encountered a seized valve when attempting to reconnect these supply lines at the end of this maintenance work [Tuesday,] meaning the Island’s water system must continue to rely on the reservoir tanks until that valve can be replaced and the water supply can be reconnected,” the city said Wednesday.

Mercer Island has been operating on the three reservoir tanks for the past 65 hours due to the construction work already, which has already stretched the limited water resources thin.

Currently, the island’s water system is operating from reserve tanks, but with limited water in the tanks, residents are asked to keep water use for only the necessities.

“By conserving as much water as possible, Islanders can help keep enough water in the reservoir tanks to maintain pressure. Please continue to minimize water use until further notice,” the city said.

An emergency proclamation is in effect for the entire island. There is no impact on water quality and safety at this time.

If water levels drop low enough in the reserves, a precautionary boil water notice could be issued. The city said that has not been necessary yet since “residents are doing a great job of conserving water.”

Restaurants, schools, groceries, hotels, or anywhere else that serves food should review Public Health’s webpage for operating under a boil water advisory.

The Mercer Island School District said that it will operate on a two-hour delay on Thursday due to the issue. Morning preschool is canceled.

Residents experiencing water issues at their homes or businesses can contact the city’s customer service team at 206-275-7600.

“The City is working closely with our regional emergency partners to maintain essential services and is in close consultation with Department of Health water safety experts. The Mercer Island Fire Department and partner fire agencies have coordinated and implemented a comprehensive plan to ensure we have the necessary resources on the island to continue to provide Fire and emergency medical services without disruption,” the city said.

Additional updates will be shared as they are available.

Local News

SeaTac...

Gee Scott and Ursula Reutin Show

Gee Scott: “Throw out the Sea-Tac lawsuit!”

KIRO Newsradio's Gee Scott says that a class-action lawsuit against SeaTac Airport and some airlines should "be thrown out of court."

12 hours ago

Mill Creek police charges...

L.B. Gilbert

Charges filed against man who allegedly stabbed 11-year-old in Mill Creek

A man has been charged in the March stabbing of an 11-year-old boy at a Dollar Tree in Mill Creek, according to court documents.

12 hours ago

Marijuana plants are shown at a California Street Cannabis Company location in San Francisco on Mar...

Associated Press

Part party, part call to action: A look at pot holiday 4/20

SEATTLE (AP) — Thursday marks marijuana culture’s high holiday, 4/20, when cannabis fans gather in clouds of smoke at music festivals, celebrate with all-you-can-deals on chicken wings and other munchies, and take advantage of pot-shop discounts in legal weed states. This year’s edition provides an occasion for activists to reflect on how far their movement […]

12 hours ago

(Photo from KIRO 7)...

L.B. Gilbert

Lawsuit against Port of Seattle, Alaska, Delta alleges toxic pollutants

A Seattle firm is taking on Sea-Tac airport and airlines for allegedly spewing toxic pollutants in a class action lawsuit on behalf of nearby communities.

12 hours ago

Microsoft...

Associated Press

Microsoft looks to buy $50m parcel for data center

Microsoft has agreed to buy a $50 million parcel of land where they plan to build a $1 billion data center

12 hours ago

Trans...

Associated Press

Posts distort Washington estranged minors law

A bill written to protect young people seeking reproductive health services or gender-affirming care that was widely misrepresented online

12 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.

Mercer Island water supply limited due to construction mishap