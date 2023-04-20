Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Neighbor: Girl, 6, and parents shot, wounded over stray ball

Apr 20, 2023, 9:00 AM | Updated: 11:52 am

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


GASTONIA, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina man shot and wounded a 6-year-old girl and her parents after children went to retrieve a basketball that had rolled into his yard, according to neighbors and the girl’s family — another in a string of recent shootings sparked by seemingly trivial circumstances.

Gaston County Police Chief Stephen Zill said at a news conference Wednesday that his department and the U.S. Marshals Service’s Regional Fugitive Task Force were conducting a broad search for 24-year-old Robert Louis Singletary, who fled after the Tuesday night shootings near Gastonia, a city of roughly 80,000 people west of Charlotte.

Singletary, who has been out on bond in a December attack in which authorities say he assaulted a woman with a hammer, is wanted in Tuesday’s shootings on four counts of attempted first-degree murder, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill inflicting serious injury, and one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm. Singletary remained at large Thursday, county spokesman Adam Gaub said in an email.

Zill declined to say what sparked the attack, explaining that the investigation was ongoing.

However, neighbor Jonathan Robertson said the attack happened after some neighborhood children went to retrieve a basketball that had rolled into Singletary’s yard. He said Singletary, who had yelled at the children on several occasions since moving to the neighborhood, went inside his home, came back out with a gun and began shooting as parents frantically tried to get their kids to safety.

“As soon as I saw him coming out shooting, I was hollering at everybody to get down and get inside,” Robertson said.

A 6-year-old girl, Kinsley White, was grazed by a bullet in the left cheek and was treated at a hospital and released, she and her family said. Her father, Jamie White, who had run to her aid, was shot in the back. He remained hospitalized Wednesday with serious wounds, including liver damage, according to Kinsley’s grandfather and neighbor, Carl Hilderbrand. The girl’s mother, Ashley Hilderbrand, was grazed in the elbow. Authorities say Singletary also shot at another man but missed.

“It was very scary,” Ashley Hilderbrand said Wednesday. “My daughter actually got to come home last night. She just had a bullet fragment in her cheek.”

It is the latest in a string of recent U.S. shootings that occurred for apparently trivial reasons, including mistakenly got into a car that she thought was her own.

National News

Associated Press

Former wrestler charged in Mississippi welfare fraud case

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Companies run by a former professional wrestler received “sham contracts” in Mississippi and misspent millions of dollars of welfare money that was supposed to help some of the neediest people in the U.S., according to a new federal indictment. The indictment of former wrestler Ted “Teddy” DiBiase Jr., 40, of Madison, […]

12 hours ago

FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis gestures during a news conference, Jan. 26, 2023, in Miami. Gov. D...

Associated Press

Florida eases path for death penalty after Parkland verdict

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill Thursday ending a unanimous jury requirement in death penalty sentencing, a response to a verdict that spared the life of a school shooter who killed 17 people. DeSantis, a Republican, massacre in Parkland. The new law, which went into effect as soon as the […]

12 hours ago

Associated Press

Twitter begins removing blue checks from users who don’t pay

This time it’s for real. Many of Twitter’s high-profile users are losing the blue check marks that helped verify their identity and distinguish them from impostors on the Elon Musk-owned social media platform. After several false starts, Twitter began making good on its promise Thursday to remove the blue checks from accounts that don’t pay […]

12 hours ago

Associated Press

Coast Guard searches for 4 missing fishermen off Cape Ann

The U.S. Coast Guard on Thursday was searching for four missing fishermen in the waters off of Cape Ann in Massachusetts. Coast Guard aircraft found an overturned vessel about 7 miles (11 kilometers) northeast of Cape Ann on Thursday, officials said. The Coast Guard did not see anyone in the water. Michael Sai, and three […]

12 hours ago

Hawaiian monk seal Kaiwi is seen with her new born pup in Honolulu on Apr. 14, 2023. Hawaii officia...

Associated Press

Beach birth: Hawaii blocks some Waikiki sands for seal pup

HONOLULU (AP) — The birth of an endangered seal at Hawaii’s most popular tourism hubs is highlighting the tension between protecting the islands’ fragile ecosystems and maintaining access to the pristine white sand beaches that attract millions of visitors each year. Hawaii officials this week fenced off a large stretch of a popular Waikiki neighborhood […]

12 hours ago

Demonstrators hold hands and lock arms with each other during the "Arms Are for Hugging" protest fo...

Associated Press

Tennessee gun-control push at crossroads as proposal stalls

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Chances are shrinking fast for a key gun-control proposal to make it out of the Tennessee Legislature in the wake of a Republican governor’s proposal to keep firearms away from people who could harm themselves or others faces. Tennessee has become a flashpoint in the nation’s heated debate over gun rights. […]

12 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.

Neighbor: Girl, 6, and parents shot, wounded over stray ball