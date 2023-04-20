Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Judge dismissive of Trump’s reasons to skip NY rape trial

Apr 20, 2023, 1:18 PM

FILE - Former President Donald Trump leaves Trump Tower in New York on Tuesday, April 4, 2023. Only...

FILE - Former President Donald Trump leaves Trump Tower in New York on Tuesday, April 4, 2023. Only 4 in 10 U.S. adults believe Trump acted illegally in New York, where he has been charged in connection with hush money payments made to women who alleged sexual encounters, according to a new poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. More — about half — believe he broke the law in Georgia, where he is under investigation for interfering in the 2020 election vote count. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Bryan Woolston, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump’s lawyers won’t be allowed to tell jurors next week that he’d like to testify at a rape trial but might decide against it because he wants to spare New York City from logistical burdens posed by his presence, a federal judge said Thursday.

“Mr. Trump is free to attend, to testify, or both. He is free also to do none of those things,” Judge Lewis A. Kaplan wrote in an order five days before the start of a civil trial.

The trial stems from columnist E. Jean Carroll’s claims that the Republican raped her in late 1995 or early 1996 in the dressing room of a luxury Manhattan department store. She is seeking unspecified damages.

2019 memoir when she first publicly claimed that the two of them ended up in a dressing room after a chance encounter and a playful interlude.

Kaplan warned Trump’s lawyers to make no references to “Mr. Trump’s alleged desire to testify or to the burdens that any absence on his part allegedly might spare, or might have spared, the Court or the City of New York.”

Trump attorney Joe Tacopina asked Kaplan on Wednesday to instruct the jury at the trial that Trump’s absence was intended to spare New York City and the court system from the logistical burdens his presence would entail.

On Thursday, Tacopina responded to a deadline set by the judge to let him know whether Trump would attend the trial by saying it was too early to say, since that’s a decision Trump will make during the trial.

In his order, the judge noted that Trump announced earlier this week that he’ll speak at a campaign event in New Hampshire on April 27, the third day of the scheduled trial.

“If the Secret Service can protect him at that event, certainly the Secret Service, the Marshals Service, and the City of New York can see to his security in this very secure federal courthouse,” Kaplan wrote.

On Wednesday, Carroll attorney Roberta Kaplan in a letter to the judge mocked Trump’s proposed jury instruction, saying Trump manages to make it to wrestling championships, political conventions, civil depositions and campaign functions.

If so, she wrote, “then surely he could surmount the logistics of attending his own federal trial.”

National News

Associated Press

Airline worker dies of injuries suffered at Texas airport

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — An American Airlines worker died Thursday after being injured at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, according to airport officials. The worker was injured in the area where planes pull up to the terminal, an airport spokesperson said. Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services said it was called shortly after 2 p.m. and found a […]

16 hours ago

Associated Press

Garage manager ID’d as victim of fallen NY parking structure

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City authorities identified a longtime employee of a parking garage that collapsed earlier this week as the lone fatality in a tragedy that is under investigation by the Manhattan district attorney and building inspectors. The medical examiner’s office said the 59-year-old man was crushed to death when the parking […]

16 hours ago

Associated Press

4 Muskegon County officers avoid jail time in inmate’s death

MUSKEGON, Mich. (AP) — Four corrections officers in western Michigan avoided incarceration with plea bargains Thursday in the 2019 death of a jailed man who suffered multiple seizures while in a cell. Muskegon County sheriff’s Sgt. David Vanderlaan and Deputies Jeffrey Patterson, Crystal Greve and Jamal Lane pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor charge of […]

16 hours ago

Rep. Zoey Zephyr, D-Missoula, watches a House Rules Committee meeting on Thursday, April 20, 2023 i...

Associated Press

Transgender lawmaker silenced by Montana House speaker

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Montana’s House speaker refused to allow a transgender lawmaker to speak on a bill Thursday, two days after a conservative group of lawmakers deliberately misgendered her and called for her to be censured for emotional testimony against a bill seeking to ban gender-affirming care for transgender youth. “It is up to […]

16 hours ago

FILE - People watch a baseball game at Oakland Coliseum between the Oakland Athletics and the Texas...

Associated Press

Nevada lawmakers await details of A’s land buy in Las Vegas

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Nevada legislative leaders said Thursday that they had little information about the Oakland Athletics’ plans to move to Las Vegas, beyond that a land purchase deal in place, a funding bill is coming and there is no timeline for action. The Major League Baseball team announced late Wednesday it signed […]

16 hours ago

Kiora Hansen and Della Currie, from left, protest during a rally at Antioch police headquarters in ...

Associated Press

Racist texts by California police lead to federal lawsuit

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The city of Antioch, California and members of its scandalized police force have been hit with a federal lawsuit for civil rights violations stemming from a barrage of racist text messages that have shocked the community. John Burris, an sent text messages using slurs to describe Black people and boasting about […]

16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.

Judge dismissive of Trump’s reasons to skip NY rape trial