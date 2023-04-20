Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Dan Bongino, ‘Unfiltered’ Fox News host, leaving network

Apr 20, 2023, 2:10 PM | Updated: 2:38 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


NEW YORK (AP) — Fox News is parting ways with weekend host Dan Bongino, after the former Secret Service agent turned conservative pundit said Thursday they couldn’t agree on a new contract.

“It’s not some big conspiracy,” Bongino said on his podcast. “There’s no acrimony. This wasn’t like some WWE brawl that happened. We just couldn’t come to terms on an extension.”

Bongino hosted the Saturday night show “Unfiltered” and said that while he was given the chance to do a last show this weekend, he decided against it.

The blunt-talking former New York police officer began doing commentary on Fox a decade ago, joining as a contributor in 2019 and beginning his Saturday night show in 2021.

His “Canceled in the USA” program on Fox Nation will also end, and the streaming service will no longer air his daily radio show. Bongino may still appear as a guest on Fox shows, the network said.

“We thank Dan for his contributions and wish him success in his future endeavors,” Fox said in a statement Thursday.

National News

FILE - This booking photo provided by the Westminster Police Department shows Jeremy Webster on Jun...

Associated Press

Psychologist says man charged in road rage killing was sane

DENVER (AP) — When a driver trying to get out of the way of an emergency vehicle almost hit his car, Jeremy Webster got angry, his outrage intensified by his worries about getting into an accident since he was not paying his car insurance bill. Webster followed the SUV Meghan Bigelow was driving with her […]

15 hours ago

FILE - MyPillow chief executive Mike Lindell talks to reporters at the Republican National Committe...

Associated Press

MyPillow founder ordered to pay $5M in election data dispute

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — An arbitration panel has ordered MyPillow chief executive Mike Lindell to pay $5 million to a software engineer for breach of contract in a dispute over data that Lindell claims proves that China interfered in the U.S. 2020 elections and tipped the outcome to Joe Biden. But Lindell told The […]

15 hours ago

Associated Press

Suspect killed, 2 Indianapolis officers shot in gun battle

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Two Indianapolis police officers wounded in a Thursday gun battle that left the suspect dead are expected to survive, a deputy chief said. The shooting involved officers who were members of the Indiana Crime Guns Task Force, a joint effort among central Indiana police agencies charged with identifying and removing illegal weapons […]

15 hours ago

Juan Rayford, second from right, and Dupree Glass, far left, sit with their attorneys Eric Dubin, s...

Associated Press

2 men wrongly convicted in California are declared innocent

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Two men who served nearly 17 years in prison after being wrongly convicted of attempted murder were declared innocent Thursday by a California judge. Under a new law, the state is required to pay them each $140 for every day they spent behind bars, or about $900,000. The verdicts for Dupree […]

15 hours ago

FILE - A small boat travels along the Honga River near the Chesapeake Bay, as the sky lights up at ...

Associated Press

EPA agrees to make Pennsylvania cut Chesapeake Bay pollution

BALTIMORE (AP) — Pennsylvania must minimize its outsized role in polluting the Chesapeake Bay, according to a proposed settlement agreement announced Thursday that would subject the state to increased oversight from federal environmental officials. The agreement comes after other jurisdictions in the bay’s watershed — Maryland, Virginia, Delaware and the District of Columbia — filed […]

15 hours ago

Associated Press

Negligence led to Mississippi grain bin death, officials say

GREENWOOD, Miss. (AP) — A South African teenage farm worker who suffocated to death after falling into a grain storage bin would still be alive had a Mississippi soybean farm followed federal workplace safety standards, inspectors with the U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration determined. Bare Bones Farms, located in the Mississippi […]

15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.

Dan Bongino, ‘Unfiltered’ Fox News host, leaving network