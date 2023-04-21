Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

California driver accused of intentionally mowing down teens

Apr 20, 2023, 7:25 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


VENTURA, Calif. (AP) — A man accused of intentionally ramming his car into a group of California high school students, killing one and injuring three others, was charged Thursday with murder and other counts in a series of alleged crimes earlier this week.

Austin Eis, 24, of Camarillo, appeared in a Ventura County courtroom but didn’t enter a plea. His attorney asked that his arraignment be postponed, and Eis was ordered held without bail until his court hearing next month, the county district attorney’s office said in a statement.

Eis is accused of committing a string of crimes in Ventura County on Tuesday.

Prosecutors allege that he entered a Simi Valley Walmart where he used pepper spray and stabbed a worker, “physically assaulted and attempted to drag a second employee and lunged at two additional employees with a knife,” according to the DA’s office statement.

He then left and forced his way inside a home in neighboring Camarillo, where he argued with some members of his family, and finally drove to Thousand Oaks, where he purposely rammed his car into the students as they waited at a bus stop outside Westlake High School, authorities contend.

Wesley Welling, 15, of Thousand Oaks, was killed. A 15-year-old boy and two girls ages 14 and 16 were treated for injuries.

Eis was arrested at the scene. He is a former Westlake High student without any known criminal record, and it wasn’t immediately clear whether he knew the victims, sheriff’s Deputy Wendell Campbell said after the arrest.

Investigators haven’t released a possible motive for the attacks.

Eis is charged with a dozen felony and misdemeanor counts, including murder and assault with a deadly weapon.

National News

A person walks past an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm...

Associated Press

Stock market today: Asian shares follow Wall Street lower

Shares were weaker in Asia on Friday, tracking a decline on Wall Street following mixed earnings reports from big companies and more signals the U.S. economy may be slowing. Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 index lost 0.3% to 28,584.70. The Kospi in Seoul dropped 0.7% to 2,545.27. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gave up 1.2% to 20,150.53. The […]

23 hours ago

FILE - Actor Alec Baldwin attends the 2019 PEN America Literary Gala at the American Museum of Natu...

Associated Press

Manslaughter charge against Alec Baldwin will be dismissed

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Prosecutors will dismiss an involuntary manslaughter charge against Rust,” alluding to new revelations in the investigation while cautioning that Baldwin has not been absolved. A follow-up investigation will remain active and an involuntary manslaughter charge against Hannah Gutierrez Reed, weapons supervisor on the film, remains unchanged, special prosecutors Kari Morrisey […]

23 hours ago

In this image from video provided by the U.S. Senate, Judge Greg Guidry speaks during a hearing for...

Associated Press

Judge’s donations cloud rulings in Catholic bankruptcy case

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A federal judge donated tens of thousands of dollars to New Orleans’ Roman Catholic archdiocese and consistently ruled in favor of the church amid a contentious bankruptcy involving nearly 500 clergy sex abuse victims, The Associated Press found, an apparent conflict that could throw the case into disarray. Confronted with AP’s […]

23 hours ago

Heather Hollingsworth helps her son Thomas, age 9, work on reading skills after school Thursday, Ap...

Associated Press

The struggle to read: One third grader’s winding journey

Thomas snuggles under the covers with me at bedtime, warm and wiggly. It is our third tour through the “Harry Potter” series, and tonight is like so many others. I pause and ask him to read a few pages of the Dr. Seuss classic “Hop on Pop” before I continue recounting the adventures of Harry, […]

23 hours ago

In this undated photo released by the Honolulu Police Department is Jacob Borge. Police in Hawaii h...

Associated Press

Argument at large Hawaii cockfight led to deadly shooting

HONOLULU (AP) — A shooting that killed two people and wounded three others in Hawaii began with an argument at a cockfight attended by 100 to 200 people, according to court documents. Probable cause papers detailing one of the most serious shootings in state history were made public Thursday after an initial court appearance for […]

23 hours ago

Associated Press

Slain Vegas shooting victims’ kin to split shooter’s estate

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Families of people killed in the Las Vegas Strip massacre in October 2017 will receive shares of almost all the $1.4 million estate of the man who unleashed the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history and killed himself before police reached him, according to a probate case that ended Thursday […]

23 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.

California driver accused of intentionally mowing down teens