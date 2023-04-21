Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Argument at large Hawaii cockfight led to deadly shooting

Apr 20, 2023, 7:44 PM

In this undated photo released by the Honolulu Police Department is Jacob Borge. Police in Hawaii h...

In this undated photo released by the Honolulu Police Department is Jacob Borge. Police in Hawaii have vowed to step up illegal gambling enforcement after one of the most serious shootings in state history called attention to the dangers that come with cockfighting, which has deep roots in the islands and remains popular despite being illegal. Borge, 23, one of two suspects, was charged Wednesday, April 19, 2023, with first- and second-degree murder, three counts of attempted murder and firearms charges, police said. (Honolulu Police Department via AP)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Honolulu Police Department via AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


HONOLULU (AP) — A shooting that killed two people and wounded three others in Hawaii began with an argument at a cockfight attended by 100 to 200 people, according to court documents.

Probable cause papers detailing one of the most serious shootings in state history were made public Thursday after an initial court appearance for one of the suspects, Jacob Borge.

Borge, 23, and a 16-year-old boy turned themselves in to police. Borge was charged with first- and second-degree murder, three counts of attempted murder and firearms charges. Bail was set at $2 million. Petitions were filed against the juvenile for the same charges, police said.

State Public Defender James Tabe, whose office represented Borge at the initial hearing, said it is too early to comment on the case.

Honolulu police were dispatched to a rural neighborhood in Waianae following a report of shots fired shortly after midnight Saturday at a cockfight. When police arrived, attendees were hurrying away from the scene, court documents said.

One of the men who was shot told police that as the cockfight ended, three young males were involved in an argument that turned physical with six male affiliates of a “well-known organizer of chicken fights in the Waianae area,” court papers said.

Commonly known as chicken fights, cockfighting is popular in Hawaii despite being illegal.

Another man who was shot told police he “saw a person holding a gun and began to shoot at the crowd,” documents said.

One shooting victim told police there were 100 people at the cockfight, while another told police there were 200.

Cathy Rabellizsa-Manners, 59, died from a gunshot wound to the face and Gary Rabellizsa, 34, died from multiple gunshot wounds, documents said.

Rabellizsa-Manners’ husband told police that Rabellizsa tried to break up at the altercation and got into a fistfight with two males who shot at Rabellizsa-Manners and Rabellizsa.

Police familiar with Borge, who goes by the street name “Hot Boi Jake,” negotiated to turn himself in, documents said.

A preliminary hearing for Borge is scheduled for Monday.

GoFundMe pages were set up for Rabellizsa-Manners and Rabellizsa.

“I will always remember the first time ever hearing my dad cry it was heartbreaking, I never thought this day will come where I would lose my mom to gun violence,” the page organized by Keri Rabellizsa said.

Keri Rabellizsa also organized the page for Gary Rabellizsa, who is described as a sheet metal fabricator and father of six: “As a result of trying to keep the peace, my husband was fatally shot multiple times.”

National News

A person walks past an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm...

Associated Press

Stock market today: Asian shares follow Wall Street lower

Shares were weaker in Asia on Friday, tracking a decline on Wall Street following mixed earnings reports from big companies and more signals the U.S. economy may be slowing. Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 index lost 0.3% to 28,584.70. The Kospi in Seoul dropped 0.7% to 2,545.27. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gave up 1.2% to 20,150.53. The […]

23 hours ago

FILE - Actor Alec Baldwin attends the 2019 PEN America Literary Gala at the American Museum of Natu...

Associated Press

Manslaughter charge against Alec Baldwin will be dismissed

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Prosecutors will dismiss an involuntary manslaughter charge against Rust,” alluding to new revelations in the investigation while cautioning that Baldwin has not been absolved. A follow-up investigation will remain active and an involuntary manslaughter charge against Hannah Gutierrez Reed, weapons supervisor on the film, remains unchanged, special prosecutors Kari Morrisey […]

23 hours ago

In this image from video provided by the U.S. Senate, Judge Greg Guidry speaks during a hearing for...

Associated Press

Judge’s donations cloud rulings in Catholic bankruptcy case

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A federal judge donated tens of thousands of dollars to New Orleans’ Roman Catholic archdiocese and consistently ruled in favor of the church amid a contentious bankruptcy involving nearly 500 clergy sex abuse victims, The Associated Press found, an apparent conflict that could throw the case into disarray. Confronted with AP’s […]

23 hours ago

Heather Hollingsworth helps her son Thomas, age 9, work on reading skills after school Thursday, Ap...

Associated Press

The struggle to read: One third grader’s winding journey

Thomas snuggles under the covers with me at bedtime, warm and wiggly. It is our third tour through the “Harry Potter” series, and tonight is like so many others. I pause and ask him to read a few pages of the Dr. Seuss classic “Hop on Pop” before I continue recounting the adventures of Harry, […]

23 hours ago

Associated Press

California driver accused of intentionally mowing down teens

VENTURA, Calif. (AP) — A man accused of intentionally ramming his car into a group of California high school students, killing one and injuring three others, was charged Thursday with murder and other counts in a series of alleged crimes earlier this week. Austin Eis, 24, of Camarillo, appeared in a Ventura County courtroom but […]

23 hours ago

Associated Press

Slain Vegas shooting victims’ kin to split shooter’s estate

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Families of people killed in the Las Vegas Strip massacre in October 2017 will receive shares of almost all the $1.4 million estate of the man who unleashed the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history and killed himself before police reached him, according to a probate case that ended Thursday […]

23 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.

Argument at large Hawaii cockfight led to deadly shooting