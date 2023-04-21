Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

UN’s weather agency: 2022 was nasty, deadly, costly and hot

Apr 21, 2023, 4:00 AM

FILE - A Samburu woman fetches water during a drought in Loolkuniyani Primary School, Samburu Count...

FILE - A Samburu woman fetches water during a drought in Loolkuniyani Primary School, Samburu County, Kenya, Oct. 16, 2022. Looking back at 2022’s weather with months of analysis, the World Meteorological Organization says last year really was as bad as it seemed. (AP Photo/Brian Inganga, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Brian Inganga, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


Looking back at 2022’s weather with months of analysis, the World Meteorological Organization said last year really was as bad as it seemed when people were muddling through it.

And about as bad as it gets — until more warming kicks in.

European Alps glaciers reached record low amounts, according to the United Nations’ climate agency’s State of Global Climate 2022 report released Friday.

While levels have been higher before human civilization, global sea height and the amount of heat-trapping methane in the air reached highest modern recorded amounts. The key glaciers that scientists use as a health check for the world shrank by more than 1.3 meters (51 inches) in just one year and for the first time in history no snow survived the summer melt season on Switzerland’s glaciers, the report said.

Global heat and other weather records go back to 1850.

Last year was close to but not quite the hottest year on record, ranking fifth or sixth hottest depending on measuring techniques. But the past eight years are the hottest eight years on record globally. The world kept that warm despite the rare third year of a La Nina, a natural temporary cooling of parts of the Pacific Ocean that changes weather worldwide.

The United Kingdom, France, Ireland, Portugal, Spain, Belgium, Luxembourg, Italy, Germany, Switzerland and New Zealand had their hottest years on record.

“In 2022, continuous drought in East Africa, record breaking rainfall in Pakistan and record-breaking heat waves in China and Europe affected tens of millions, drove food insecurity, boosted mass migration, and cost billions of dollars in loss and damage,” said WMO Secretary-General Petteri Taalas said in a statement.

China’s heat wave was its longest and most extensive in that country’s record with its summer not just hottest on record but smashing the old record by more than 0.5 degrees Celsius (0.9 degrees Fahrenheit), the 55-page report said.

Pakistan’s devastating flooding — which put one-third of the nation under water at one point — displaced about 8 million people, the report said.

___

Follow AP’s climate and environment coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/climate-and-environment

___

Follow Seth Borenstein on Twitter at @borenbears

___

Associated Press climate and environmental coverage receives support from several private foundations. See more about AP’s climate initiative here. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

National News

FILE - The crew on a Union Pacific freight train works at a siding area on Jan. 24, 2020, south of ...

Associated Press

Unions say rails should forgo buybacks and spend on safety

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Rail unions want railroads to take some of the billions they’re using every year to buy back their stock and spend it to improve safety in the wake of several high-profile derailments and hire more workers. The 12 unions that represent all of the more than 100,000 workers across the industry […]

4 hours ago

FILE - The Twitter splash page is seen on a digital device, on April 25, 2022, in San Diego. After ...

Associated Press

Musk’s Twitter drops labels for government-funded media

Twitter has removed labels describing global media organizations as government-funded or state-affiliated, a move that comes after the Elon Musk-owned platform started stripping blue verification checkmarks from accounts that don’t pay a monthly fee. Among those no longer labeled was National Public Radio in the U.S., which announced last week that it would stop using […]

4 hours ago

A person walks past an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm...

Associated Press

Stock market today: Asian shares follow Wall Street lower

Shares were weaker in Asia on Friday, tracking a decline on Wall Street following mixed earnings reports from big companies and more signals the U.S. economy may be slowing. Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 index lost 0.3% to 28,584.70. The Kospi in Seoul dropped 0.7% to 2,545.27. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gave up 1.2% to 20,150.53. The […]

1 day ago

FILE - Actor Alec Baldwin attends the 2019 PEN America Literary Gala at the American Museum of Natu...

Associated Press

Manslaughter charge against Alec Baldwin will be dismissed

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Prosecutors will dismiss an involuntary manslaughter charge against Rust,” alluding to new revelations in the investigation while cautioning that Baldwin has not been absolved. A follow-up investigation will remain active and an involuntary manslaughter charge against Hannah Gutierrez Reed, weapons supervisor on the film, remains unchanged, special prosecutors Kari Morrisey […]

1 day ago

In this image from video provided by the U.S. Senate, Judge Greg Guidry speaks during a hearing for...

Associated Press

Judge’s donations cloud rulings in Catholic bankruptcy case

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A federal judge donated tens of thousands of dollars to New Orleans’ Roman Catholic archdiocese and consistently ruled in favor of the church amid a contentious bankruptcy involving nearly 500 clergy sex abuse victims, The Associated Press found, an apparent conflict that could throw the case into disarray. Confronted with AP’s […]

1 day ago

Heather Hollingsworth helps her son Thomas, age 9, work on reading skills after school Thursday, Ap...

Associated Press

The struggle to read: One third grader’s winding journey

Thomas snuggles under the covers with me at bedtime, warm and wiggly. It is our third tour through the “Harry Potter” series, and tonight is like so many others. I pause and ask him to read a few pages of the Dr. Seuss classic “Hop on Pop” before I continue recounting the adventures of Harry, […]

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.

UN’s weather agency: 2022 was nasty, deadly, costly and hot