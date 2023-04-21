Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Indiana woman charged with federal hate crime in bus attack

Apr 21, 2023, 6:47 AM

This photo provided by Bloomington Police Department shows Billie Davis. Davis now faces a federal ...

This photo provided by Bloomington Police Department shows Billie Davis. Davis now faces a federal hate crime charge in addition to attempted murder in the stabbing of an Indiana University student of Chinese descent on a public bus. Davis was indicted by a federal grand jury in Evansville Thursday, April 20, 2023 on a charge of willfully causing injuries to the victim due to her race and national origin, the Justice Department said.(Bloomington Police Department via AP)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Bloomington Police Department via AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — A southern Indiana woman now faces a federal hate crime charge in addition to attempted murder in the stabbing of an Indiana University student of Chinese descent on a public bus.

Billie R. Davis, 56, of Bloomington, was indicted by a federal grand jury in Evansville Thursday on a charge of willfully causing injuries to the victim due to her race and national origin, the Justice Department said.

Davis, who is white, is accused of repeatedly stabbing the 18-year-old woman with a folding knife on Jan. 11 as the victim, from Carmel, Indiana, waited to get off a bus in downtown Bloomington.

Citing court records, WRTV-TV has reported that Davis told police she stabbed the woman multiple times in the head with a folding knife, because it “would be one less person to blow up our country.”

anti-Asian rhetoric linked to fraught relations between the U.S. and China could lead to more violence.

A affidavit from a detective who reviewed bus surveillance footage says the victim was stabbed about seven times in the top of the head, the Indianapolis Star reported.

“Davis then folds the knife, puts it back in her pocket and returns to her seated position on the bus,” the affidavit said.

Surveillance footage showed no interaction between the two women prior to the attack.

A witness who was riding the bus followed the woman’s attacker and contacted police. Davis was later arrested and charged with attempted murder and aggravated battery, according to court records.

She pleaded not guilty in January to those charges.

The Associated Press left an email Friday morning seeking comment from Kyle Dugger, an attorney representing Davis.

Dugger said in a court motion in January that he is seeking an insanity defense on Davis’ behalf and that she “is incapable of assisting in the preparation of her defense because of mental illness.”

National News

Associated Press

Iowa may limit gender identity, sexual orientation teachings

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa lawmakers have passed a sweeping education bill limiting instruction on removing books depicting sex acts. The Senate approved the bill Wednesday night and the House passed it Thursday, the Des Moines Register reported. It now goes to Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds for her signature. “Parents are the ultimate decisionmakers […]

10 hours ago

Associated Press

Man wanted in NC shooting waives extradition from Florida

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A North Carolina man accused of shooting and wounding a 6-year-old girl and her parents after children went to retrieve a basketball that had rolled into his yard waived extradition during a brief court appearance Friday morning in Florida. Robert Louis Singletary, 24, was arrested Thursday in the Tampa area by […]

10 hours ago

FILE - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, left, poses with French President Emmanuel Macron du...

Associated Press

Trudeau, Macron set for Global Citizen NOW conference in NYC

NEW YORK (AP) — Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, French President Emmanuel Macron, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will join business, political and philanthropic leaders, as well as celebrities, including Hugh Jackman and John Legend, for this year’s edition of the Global Citizen NOW conference in New York City starting April 27. […]

10 hours ago

Associated Press

Women are monsters, victims and heroes in ‘Evil Dead Rise’

LOS ANGELES (AP) — When director Lee Cronin set out to iconic horror series while still giving winks and nods throughout to his source material. “I didn’t want to reboot a reboot or reboot something from before. So, I needed to find a new world, new characters,” he said. After meeting original 1981 “Evil Dead,” […]

10 hours ago

Associated Press

Early morning fire engulfs southern Idaho high school

POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) — An early morning fire engulfed much of a large high school in southern Idaho on Friday. The Pocatello Fire Department said the fire at Highland High School was reported just before 4 a.m., and when firefighters arrived they found flames showing above the building amid heavy snowfall. The Pocatello School District […]

10 hours ago

Associated Press

Drive-by shooting wounds 3, kills 12-year-old bystander

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Bullets sprayed out from a speeding car in Connecticut’s capital, killing an innocent 12-year-old bystander and wounding three other people who have have rap sheets that include gun crimes, authorities said Friday. The suspects in the drive-by shooting appeared to target three males who were standing on a sidewalk on a […]

10 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.

Indiana woman charged with federal hate crime in bus attack