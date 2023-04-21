Close
LOCAL NEWS

Auburn Police try to identify man who doesn’t know who he is

Apr 21, 2023, 7:23 AM

Photos of unidentified man in Auburn including distinctive tattoos (Photos from Auburn PD)

Auburn police are asking the public to help identify a man who told officers he doesn’t know who he is or how he got to Auburn.

The Auburn Police Department tweeted out, hoping that someone will recognize the man and can help. The man appears to be in his late 50s to early 60s and is around 6 feet tall, weighing 190 pounds, with hazel eyes. He has a tattoo on his arm that reads “Death Before Dishonor” and an obvious Navy theme.

Cause of death revealed for missing woman, murder charges pending

Anyone with information about the man is asked to call the Auburn PD non-emergency line at 253-931-2121.

