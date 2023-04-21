Auburn Police try to identify man who doesn’t know who he is

Auburn police are asking the public to help identify a man who told officers he doesn’t know who he is or how he got to Auburn.

The Auburn Police Department tweeted out, hoping that someone will recognize the man and can help. The man appears to be in his late 50s to early 60s and is around 6 feet tall, weighing 190 pounds, with hazel eyes. He has a tattoo on his arm that reads “Death Before Dishonor” and an obvious Navy theme.

Cause of death revealed for missing woman, murder charges pending

Anyone with information about the man is asked to call the Auburn PD non-emergency line at 253-931-2121.

🚨**ATTEMPT TO ID**🚨 The Auburn Police Department is looking to identify the person pictured below. If you know who this person might be, please use the contact information below, or call the APD Tip Line at 253-288-7403. pic.twitter.com/R9TQCBrMj4 — Auburn WA Police Dept (@AuburnWAPolice) April 21, 2023