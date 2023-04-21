Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Trudeau, Macron set for Global Citizen NOW conference in NYC

Apr 21, 2023, 7:52 AM

FILE - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, left, poses with French President Emmanuel Macron du...

FILE - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, left, poses with French President Emmanuel Macron during a bilateral meeting in Biarritz, southwestern France, Monday Aug. 26, 2019. Trudeau, Macron, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will join business, political and philanthropic leaders, as well as celebrities, including Hugh Jackman and John Legend, for this year’s edition of the Global Citizen NOW conference in New York City starting April 27, 2023.(Ludovic Marin, Pool via AP)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Ludovic Marin, Pool via AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


NEW YORK (AP) — Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, French President Emmanuel Macron, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will join business, political and philanthropic leaders, as well as celebrities, including Hugh Jackman and John Legend, for this year’s edition of the Global Citizen NOW conference in New York City starting April 27.

The conference will combine major announcements on policy initiatives with discussions about immediate steps that can be taken on climate change, food insecurity, gender inequality, and other issues.

“Building a future that is fair, equal, and peaceful, with clean air and clean water for everyone, is at the heart of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and reflects the vision of the Global Citizen NOW summit,” Trudeau said in a statement. “In New York City, I look forward to advancing our shared progress and advocating for strong global commitments to support gender equality and the empowerment of women and girls everywhere.”

Global Citizen CEO Hugh Evans has said the summit will focus on “turning ideas into impact.”

Executives from Verizon, Cisco, Citi, and Procter & Gamble will join philanthropic leaders from Ford, Open Society, PepsiCo and Rockefeller foundations to discuss how the changes can be carried out.

____

Associated Press coverage of philanthropy and nonprofits receives support through the AP’s collaboration with The Conversation US, with funding from Lilly Endowment Inc. The AP is solely responsible for this content. For all of AP’s philanthropy coverage, visit https://apnews.com/hub/philanthropy.

National News

Associated Press

Women are monsters, victims and heroes in ‘Evil Dead Rise’

LOS ANGELES (AP) — When director Lee Cronin set out to iconic horror series while still giving winks and nods throughout to his source material. “I didn’t want to reboot a reboot or reboot something from before. So, I needed to find a new world, new characters,” he said. After meeting original 1981 “Evil Dead,” […]

8 hours ago

Associated Press

Early morning fire engulfs southern Idaho high school

POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) — An early morning fire engulfed much of a large high school in southern Idaho on Friday. The Pocatello Fire Department said the fire at Highland High School was reported just before 4 a.m., and when firefighters arrived they found flames showing above the building amid heavy snowfall. The Pocatello School District […]

8 hours ago

Associated Press

Drive-by shooting wounds 3, kills 12-year-old bystander

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A drive-by shooting in Connecticut’s capital killed an innocent 12-year-old bystander and wounded three other people, authorities said. The shooter or shooters appeared to target three males who were standing on a sidewalk shortly after 8:30 p.m. Thursday, and the girl was shot in the head as she sat in a […]

8 hours ago

This photo provided by Bloomington Police Department shows Billie Davis. Davis now faces a federal ...

Associated Press

Indiana woman charged with federal hate crime in bus attack

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — A southern Indiana woman now faces a federal hate crime charge in addition to attempted murder in the stabbing of an Indiana University student of Chinese descent on a public bus. Billie R. Davis, 56, of Bloomington, was indicted by a federal grand jury in Evansville Thursday on a charge of […]

8 hours ago

Writer Judy Blume, author of "Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret," poses for a portrait at Books ...

Associated Press

Judy Blume, on top of the world (and her Key West bookstore)

KEY WEST, Fla. (AP) — At Books & Books, the nonprofit store Judy Blume and her husband have run for the past seven years, you will find her own work in various sections: from general fiction, among the other “B”-named authors, to a shelf dedicated exclusively to her — a name unto herself. For more […]

8 hours ago

FILE - A traveller stands at an Alaska Airlines kiosk at San Francisco International Airport during...

Associated Press

Alaska Airlines nudges passengers to mobile boarding passes

Alaska Airlines is pushing passengers to load boarding passes on their smartphones by removing airport kiosks that can be used to print the passes.

8 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.

Trudeau, Macron set for Global Citizen NOW conference in NYC