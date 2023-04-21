Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Man wanted in NC shooting waives extradition from Florida

Apr 21, 2023, 8:10 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A North Carolina man accused of shooting and wounding a 6-year-old girl and her parents after children went to retrieve a basketball that had rolled into his yard waived extradition during a brief court appearance Friday morning in Florida.

Robert Louis Singletary, 24, was arrested Thursday in the Tampa area by Hillsborough County deputies, according to online jail records. He wore a dark colored protective vest during the hearing.

Singletary replied, “indeed,” when Hillsborough Circuit Judge Catherine Caitlin asked if he would sign the waiver to allow officials to take him back to North Carolina to face charges in Tuesday’s shooting of the girl and her parents. He will be held without bond on a fugitive warrant.

The judge said she would hold another detention hearing if North Carolina officials haven’t picked Singletary up by April 24.

Singletary is facing four counts of attempted first-degree murder, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill inflicting serious injury, and one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Gaston County Police Chief Stephen Zill said at a news conference Wednesday that his department and the U.S. Marshals Service’s Regional Fugitive Task Force had been conducting a broad search for Singletary, who fled after the Tuesday night shootings near Gastonia, a city of roughly 80,000 people west of Charlotte. Singletary had been out on bond in a December attack in which authorities say he assaulted a woman with a hammer.

Zill declined to say what sparked Tuesday’s attack, explaining that the investigation was ongoing.

A neighbor, Jonathan Robertson, said the attack happened after some children went to retrieve a basketball that had rolled into Singletary’s yard. He said Singletary, who had yelled at the children on several occasions since moving to the neighborhood, went inside his home, came back out with a gun and began shooting as parents frantically tried to get their kids to safety.

A 6-year-old girl, Kinsley White, was grazed by a bullet in the left cheek and was treated at a hospital and released, she and her family said. Her father, Jamie White, who had run to her aid, was shot in the back and remained hospitalized Thursday, according to Kinsley’s grandfather and neighbor, Carl Hilderbrand. The girl’s mother, Ashley Hilderbrand, was grazed in the elbow. Authorities say Singletary also shot at another man but missed.

It is the latest in a string of recent U.S. shootings that occurred for apparently trivial reasons, including mistakenly got into a car that she thought was her own.

National News

FILE - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, left, poses with French President Emmanuel Macron du...

Associated Press

Trudeau, Macron set for Global Citizen NOW conference in NYC

NEW YORK (AP) — Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, French President Emmanuel Macron, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will join business, political and philanthropic leaders, as well as celebrities, including Hugh Jackman and John Legend, for this year’s edition of the Global Citizen NOW conference in New York City starting April 27. […]

8 hours ago

Associated Press

Women are monsters, victims and heroes in ‘Evil Dead Rise’

LOS ANGELES (AP) — When director Lee Cronin set out to iconic horror series while still giving winks and nods throughout to his source material. “I didn’t want to reboot a reboot or reboot something from before. So, I needed to find a new world, new characters,” he said. After meeting original 1981 “Evil Dead,” […]

8 hours ago

Associated Press

Early morning fire engulfs southern Idaho high school

POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) — An early morning fire engulfed much of a large high school in southern Idaho on Friday. The Pocatello Fire Department said the fire at Highland High School was reported just before 4 a.m., and when firefighters arrived they found flames showing above the building amid heavy snowfall. The Pocatello School District […]

8 hours ago

Associated Press

Drive-by shooting wounds 3, kills 12-year-old bystander

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A drive-by shooting in Connecticut’s capital killed an innocent 12-year-old bystander and wounded three other people, authorities said. The shooter or shooters appeared to target three males who were standing on a sidewalk shortly after 8:30 p.m. Thursday, and the girl was shot in the head as she sat in a […]

8 hours ago

This photo provided by Bloomington Police Department shows Billie Davis. Davis now faces a federal ...

Associated Press

Indiana woman charged with federal hate crime in bus attack

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — A southern Indiana woman now faces a federal hate crime charge in addition to attempted murder in the stabbing of an Indiana University student of Chinese descent on a public bus. Billie R. Davis, 56, of Bloomington, was indicted by a federal grand jury in Evansville Thursday on a charge of […]

8 hours ago

Writer Judy Blume, author of "Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret," poses for a portrait at Books ...

Associated Press

Judy Blume, on top of the world (and her Key West bookstore)

KEY WEST, Fla. (AP) — At Books & Books, the nonprofit store Judy Blume and her husband have run for the past seven years, you will find her own work in various sections: from general fiction, among the other “B”-named authors, to a shelf dedicated exclusively to her — a name unto herself. For more […]

8 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.

Man wanted in NC shooting waives extradition from Florida