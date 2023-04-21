Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Coast Guard suspends search for missing boater after 3 die

Apr 21, 2023, 12:12 PM | Updated: 1:00 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


HAMPTON, N.H (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard suspended the search for a fisherman on Friday, a day after the small boat he had been in was found capsized off the Massachusetts coast and the other three men who had been onboard were found unresponsive and later pronounced dead.

The Coast Guard searched nearly 1,600 square miles (4,144 square kilometers) of ocean for the boat and its four passengers, who were reported missing just before midnight Wednesday. It found the boat about 7 miles (11 kilometers) northeast of Cape Ann, Massachusetts.

On Friday, it suspended the search for the last of the missing men, Bin “Michael” Cai.

On Thursday search crews found 38-year-old Jia Fu Zheng and 43-year-old Daxiao Lin, both of Quincy, Massachusetts, and 42-year-old Jaime Liu, of Litchfield, New Hampshire. They were unresponsive when found and were pronounced dead after they were brought ashore in Gloucester, Massachusetts, officials said.

The Coast Guard did not provide an age or hometown for Cai.

The four left the harbor in Hampton, New Hampshire, on Wednesday morning intending to fish in an area called Jeffreys Ledge, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) offshore. They were due back by sunset.

A relative of one of the men called to report them missing at about 11:45 p.m. Wednesday.

Coast Guard Lt. Brandon Newman told Seacoastonline.com that there were 2-foot (0.6-meter) waves on Wednesday. The air temperature was 42 degrees (5.6 degrees Celsius) and the water temperature was 46 degrees (7.8 degrees Celsius).

The Coast Guard searched an area based on the last known position of one of the fishermen’s cellphones and their intention to fish on Jeffreys Ledge.

The Coast Guard will conduct an investigation.

Capt. Amy Florentino, the commander of Coast Guard Sector Northern New England, said the decision to end a search was a difficult one.

“”The water temperature in New England at this time of the year dramatically reduces the survivability rate for anyone that enters the water, and we urge all boaters to keep the air and water temperatures in mind when planning their voyages this spring,” Florentino said in a statement.

National News

Law enforcement personnel and emergency responders gather at the intersection of East 30th Street a...

Associated Press

Man who shot Indianapolis officers was ex-con for gun crimes

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The man who shot and wounded two Indianapolis police officers before being killed in a gunbattle with members of the Indiana Crime Guns Task Force was identified Friday as an ex-convict with three weapons convictions. The Marion County Coroner’s Office said the man killed in Thursday’s shooting was 46-year-old Daniel Yefter Ghebrehiwet. […]

13 hours ago

Associated Press

Black bear attacks 74-year-old woman in Connecticut

A 74-year-old Connecticut woman suffered bites to her arms and legs Friday when she was attacked by a black bear while out walking her dog on a leash in the Hartford suburb of Avon, state environmental officials said. The woman was taken to a nearby hospital with injuries that weren’t life-threatening, officials said. The 12-year-old […]

13 hours ago

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves speaks about the impact of signing bills intended to improve the foste...

Associated Press

Mississippi OKs more state policing in mostly Black city

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi’s Republican governor signed a bill on Friday to expand the territory of a state-run police department inside the majority-Black capital city of Jackson, and the new law is expected to face a court challenge from the NAACP. The legislation was passed by a majority-white and Republican-controlled state House and Senate. […]

13 hours ago

Associated Press

Delaware governor drops opposition to marijuana legalization

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Delaware Gov. John Carney said Friday that he will allow bills legalizing recreational marijuana use by adults in the state and authorizing the establishment of a state-licensed and regulated cannabis industry to become law without his signature. The Democratic governor’s move marks a turnaround from last year, when he vetoed a […]

13 hours ago

FILE - Danny Masterson appears at the CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tenn. on June 7, 2017. Masters...

Associated Press

Danny Masterson’s rape retrial: Key things to know

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Five months after a deadlocked jury led to a Masterson is accused of raping three women between 2001 and 2003. He could get 45 years in prison if convicted. Here’s the key element key elements, characters and issues that will factor into the retrial. Opening statements are set to begin on […]

13 hours ago

FILE - Zooey Zephyr, right, attends a legislative training session at the state Capitol in Helena, ...

Associated Press

Montana transgender lawmaker silenced: What to know

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — The latest high-profile example of state legislative leadership deciding who can be heard during statehouse debates is playing out in Montana where a transgender lawmaker has been silenced by Republican leaders. Rep. Zooey Zephyr, who was deliberately referred to using male pronouns by some conservative lawmakers demanding her censure, has said […]

13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.

Coast Guard suspends search for missing boater after 3 die