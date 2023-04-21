Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Danny Masterson’s rape retrial: Key things to know

Apr 21, 2023, 12:42 PM

FILE - Danny Masterson appears at the CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tenn. on June 7, 2017. Masters...

FILE - Danny Masterson appears at the CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tenn. on June 7, 2017. Masterson is going back on trial on three charges of rape. A deadlocked jury led to a mistrial for Masterson in November. Opening statements in his retrial will begin on Monday. (Photo by Wade Payne/Invision/AP, File)
Credit: Wade Payne/Invision/AP

(Photo by Wade Payne/Invision/AP, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


LOS ANGELES (AP) — Five months after a deadlocked jury led to a Masterson is accused of raping three women between 2001 and 2003. He could get 45 years in prison if convicted.

Here’s the key element key elements, characters and issues that will factor into the retrial. Opening statements are set to begin on Monday.

NEW ROLE FOR SCIENTOLOGY

The Church of Scientology loomed large at Masterson’s trial. It could loom larger still in his retrial, with Judge Charlaine Olmedo allowing expert testimony on Scientology that she denied the first time.

Masterson is a prominent member of the church. All three of his accusers are former members who grew disillusioned with the institution in the aftermath of their alleged assaults, saying that the institution and its policies protected Masterson while they found themselves harassed and discouraged from going to authorities. The church has said neither is true.

The two opposing experts set to testify embody the stark cultural divides the church sometimes creates. The prosecution’s expert, Claire Headley, is a former official in Scientology’s leadership group, known as the Sea Org, who became a staunch church foe, suing it in 2009 over her experience. The defense’s expert is Hugh Martin Whitt, a current high-level Scientologist who is Headley’s estranged stepfather.

THE DEFENDANT

Masterson, 47, an actor since childhood, got his major break when he was cast as Stephen Hyde on the retro sitcom “That ’70s Show,” which also starred Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis and Topher Grace and would run on Fox from 1998 until 2006. At the time of the alleged assaults, his career was at its peak, and his house near Hollywood with a backyard pool and Jacuzzi was a social hub. It was also, according to prosecutors, the scene of all three crimes. Masterson had pleaded not guilty and his lawyers have repeatedly denied all of the allegations.

THE FIRST ACCUSER

One of the women Masterson is charged with raping was born into a Scientology family and was part of Masterson’s circle of friends. Nearly all of those closest to her were members, including the late Lisa Marie Presley, who also left the church long before her death in January.

In testimony she will now be asked to repeat, the woman said that when she stopped by Masterson’s house to pick up a set of keys in 2003, he gave her a drink that seemed to have druglike effects on her, and raped her in his bedroom upstairs. She first filed a police report, which did not lead to an arrest, in 2004. She returned to authorities in 2016.

THE SECOND ACCUSER

Another woman set to retell her story is a model and actor who was Masterson’s girlfriend from 1996 to 2002. She joined the church after they began dating. She testified previously that she was living with Masterson in 2001 when he first became sexually abusive toward her. She said that about a month later she woke to find Masterson raping her. She would go to police 15 years later.

THE THIRD ACCUSER

The third woman at the center of the trial had only recently met Masterson through mutual friends in the church, which she had joined as a teenager. She testified that in 2003 that Masterson invited her to his house, where they were alone. She said she was clear that she wanted no sex, but he convinced her to get into his jacuzzi then took her to his bed, where he raped her. She went to police in 2017.

The Associated Press does not typically name people who say they were victims of sexual abuse.

OTHER WITNESSES

Two other women who say Masterson raped them, but whose allegations are not part of the charges against him, are being allowed to take the stand to testify to his propensity for such acts.

Testimony is also planned from those who surrounded Masterson and the women at the time, most current or former church members.

The witness lists also include investigating detectives and psychologists who specialize in sexual assault and memory.

INVESTIGATION AND ARREST

Police revealed they were investigating Masterson in March of 2017. Masterson would be written off “The Ranch,” a Netflix Western comedy where he had reunited with Kutcher.

He was arrested and charged with three rapes in 2020, and in 2021 a judge ruled the evidence was strong enough for him to be tried.

THE FIRST TRIAL

Masterson’s monthlong first trial began last October. Masterson, free on bail, was accompanied to court by a large group of friends and family with ties to both Scientology and the entertainment industry, including his wife and the mother of his child, actor and model Bijou Phillips.

The three accusers gave emotional and often traumatic testimony.

Prosecutor Reinhold Mueller argued that the evidence pointed clearly to Masterson being a “rapist” who created an environment in his home that allowed him to prey on women, and that the church was clearly to blame for the women taking so long to come forward.

Masterson’s attorney Phillip Cohen argued that the women’s testimony was so hopelessly riddled with contradictions and inconsistencies that prosecutors implicated Scientology to patch holes in its case.

In the end, fewer than half of jurors voted to convict on any of the counts. Nevertheless, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office decided to try again with a new set of jurors, and the women agreed to take the stand again.

“Despite suffering years of intimidation and harassment, we are completely committed to participating in the next criminal trial,” two of them said in a joint statement.

THE LAWYERS

Mueller and Cohen will reprise their roles in the retrial. But Masterson this time will also have the services of high-profile attorney Shawn Holley, whose clients have included Michael Jackson, Tupac Shakur, Snoop Dogg, Axl Rose and Lindsay Lohan. She had to miss the first trial with prior commitments representing former Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer in his own sexual assault proceedings.

National News

Katy Dieckhaus, mother of Covenant School shooting victim Evelyn Dieckhaus, right, attends a legisl...

Associated Press

Tennessee Legislature nears end; gun reform reconvene likely

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee’s Republican-led Legislature appeared poised to finish their annual session on Friday without taking action on a deadly school shooting. House Speaker Cameron Sexton said he expects the governor will reconvene lawmakers for a gun policy-related special session. It’s unclear when or what kind of changes would be considered. “I think […]

16 hours ago

David Temple is shown during his sentencing trial in the Harris County 178th District Criminal Cour...

Associated Press

Texas man gets 2nd life sentence for pregnant wife’s killing

HOUSTON (AP) — A former Houston-area high school football coach on Friday was sentenced for a second time to life in prison in his pregnant wife’s killing more than 24 years ago. A jury sentenced David Mark Temple, 54, during a new resentencing trial, which began on April 10. Authorities said Belinda Temple, 30, was […]

16 hours ago

Associated Press

Tiny Maine community devastated by loss of slain neighbors

BOWDOIN, Maine (AP) — Tireless. Helpful. Deeply religious. Those were some of the ways Patti Eger’s friends remembered her Thursday in the small Maine town of Lisbon Falls, joining hands in prayer on a lawn outside a white church to say goodbye to a woman who stood alongside them to do charity work and attend […]

16 hours ago

Vice President Kamala Harris waves as she arrives at Miami International Airport, Friday, April 21,...

Associated Press

In Florida, Harris announces $562M for climate resilience

Returning to Florida to discuss climate change, Vice President Kamala Harris announced Friday that $562 million will be spent on 149 projects around the country aimed at improving resilience to threats such as rising seas and the kinds of coastal flooding that recently slammed the southeast part of the state. Harris outlined the funding plan […]

16 hours ago

Associated Press

3rd ex-NC State athlete sues school in sexual abuse case

A third former North Carolina State athlete has sued the school alleging he was sexually abused by the Wolfpack’s former director of sports medicine under the guise of treatment. The lawsuit, filed Friday in federal court As with the second athlete to sue earlier this year, the plaintiff’s name is listed as “John Doe” to […]

16 hours ago

Associated Press

Rescued alligator that was recovering at NYC zoo has died

NEW YORK (AP) — An abandoned and emaciated alligator that was found in a New York City lake and sent to the Bronx Zoo for recovery has died in a “tragic case of animal abuse,” zoo officials said. The zoo provided extensive medical treatment and nutritional support for the debilitated gator, but she succumbed to […]

16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.

Danny Masterson’s rape retrial: Key things to know