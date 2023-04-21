Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Judge stops Texas execution after questions raised in case

Apr 21, 2023, 1:13 PM | Updated: 1:52 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


HOUSTON (AP) — A Texas judge has stopped next week’s scheduled execution of a death row inmate who has long said he’s innocent so there can be more time to review his claims that he was convicted more than 20 years ago with false testimony and questionable evidence.

Ivan Cantu had been condemned for the fatal shooting of his cousin, James Mosqueda, 27, and his cousin’s girlfriend, Amy Kitchen, 22, during a November 2000 robbery at their north Dallas home. Cantu has long claimed he is innocent.

Cantu, 49, had been set for execution April 26. But state District Judge Benjamin Smith in Collin County, where Cantu was convicted, on Wednesday withdrew the execution date, saying more review is needed of the inmate’s new claims.

Bill Wirskye, first assistant district attorney with the Collin County District Attorney’s Office, declined to comment.

“Because Mr. Cantu’s case raises troubling questions that undermine the integrity of the conviction, the court’s decision to withdraw the execution date to permit further review was the appropriate next step,” Gena Bunn, Cantu’s attorney, said in a statement on Friday.

Sylvia Cantu, Ivan Cantu’s mother, said she remains hopeful “that all of this new evidence will finally be heard in court so that Ivan can come home.”

Two of the jurors who convicted Cantu have submitted declarations stating they now have doubts about the case.

“I do not want the execution of Mr. Cantu to be carried out unless a careful and thorough review of the evidence is conducted,” Maurice Jacob, one the jurors, wrote in declaration from earlier this month.

Prosecutors have claimed Cantu, who was convicted in 2001, killed Mosqueda, who dealt illegal drugs, and Kitchen as he tried to steal cocaine, marijuana and cash from his cousin’s home. Cantu has claimed a rival drug dealer killed his cousin.

In Cantu’s apartment, police found bloody jeans with the victims’ DNA, a key to the victims’ home and a key to Kitchen’s car. Police found Cantu’s gun at his ex-girlfriend’s home. Mosqueda’s blood was found on the gun’s barrel while Cantu’s fingerprints were found on the gun’s magazine.

In a 2005 affidavit, Matthew Goeller, one of Cantu’s trial attorneys, said Cantu admitted to him “that he had indeed killed Mosqueda for ‘ripping him off’ on a drug deal” and that Kitchen was killed because she was a witness.

Cantu’s then-girlfriend, Amy Boettcher, was the prosecution’s main witness. She testified Cantu told her he was going to kill Mosqueda and Kitchen and later took her back to the crime scene after the killings.

But in court documents, Bunn alleges Boettcher’s testimony is riddled with false statements.

Boettcher, who died in 2021, testified Cantu stole and later got rid of Mosqueda’s Rolex watch. But the watch wasn’t stolen and was later found by Mosqueda’s family, Bunn said.

Boettcher told jurors Cantu proposed to her on the night of the killings with an engagement ring he stole from Kitchen. But witnesses have since said Cantu and Boettcher had announced their engagement and showed off the ring a week before the killings, according to Bunn.

Boettcher testified Cantu placed his bloody jeans and socks in their kitchen trashcan on the night of the killings. But Cantu’s lawyers have questioned this because a police officer who was in his apartment the next day did not see the bloody clothes in the trashcan and they weren’t discovered until several days later, supporting the defense’s theory that someone else put them in the trashcan.

Jeff Boettcher, Amy’s brother, testified that prior to the killings, Cantu told him he planned to kill Mosqueda and Cantu had tried to recruit him to “clean up” afterward. However, Jeff Boettcher has since said he “lied” and was not a credible witness due to his history of drug abuse, according to court documents.

“Absent the largely unimpeached testimony of the Boettchers, it is unlikely that Mr. Cantu would have been convicted,” Bunn said in court documents.

Bunn has credited an independent probe by Matt Duff, a private investigator, with uncovering much of the new evidence in the case. Duff has chronicled his findings in a podcast called “Cousins By Blood.” ___ Follow Juan A. Lozano on Twitter at https://twitter.com/juanlozano70.

National News

FILE - Committee Chairman Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., speaks during a House Committee on Financia...

Associated Press

Texas man indicted for alleged threat to kill US Rep. Waters

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A federal grand jury indicted a Houston man Friday for allegedly calling the office of California Democratic U.S. Rep. Maxine Waters several times last year and leaving threatening voice mails, including saying he intended to “cut your throat.” Brian Michael Gaherty, 60, was charged in the indictment with four counts of […]

17 hours ago

FILE - In this May 9, 2021, photo a dam along the Rio Grande is seen near San Acacia, N.M. Forecast...

Associated Press

Tribes seek invitation to Rio Grande water commission

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A commission that oversees how the Rio Grande is managed and shared among three Western states has adopted a recommendation that could set the stage for more involvement by Native American tribes that depend on the river. The Rio Grande Compact Commission voted unanimously Friday during its annual meeting in Santa […]

17 hours ago

FILE - Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey delivers her State of the State address, Tuesday, March 7, 2023, in Mo...

Associated Press

Alabama education director ousted over ‘woke’ training book

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey on Friday announced she replaced her director of early childhood education over the use of a teacher training book, written by a nationally recognized education group, that the Republican governor denounced as teaching “woke concepts” because of language about inclusion and structural racism. Barbara Cooper was forced […]

17 hours ago

Associated Press

Atlanta trans woman Koko Da Doll, documentary subject, slain

ATLANTA (AP) — Koko Da Doll, an Atlanta woman who gained notice in a documentary about transgender Black women and the dangers they face, was shot to death in Atlanta this week, her sister said. Kilya Williams and other relatives said police told them the 35-year-old transgender woman, also known as Rasheeda Williams, appears to […]

17 hours ago

Associated Press

Acting head of Federal Aviation Administration is leaving

The acting head of the Federal Aviation Administration will leave the agency this summer, putting pressure on the White House to quickly find a replacement after President Joe Biden’s first choice withdrew last month. Billy Nolen, who has been acting administrator for the past year, said in a memo to staff that it has been […]

17 hours ago

Katy Dieckhaus, mother of Covenant School shooting victim Evelyn Dieckhaus, right, attends a legisl...

Associated Press

Tennessee Legislature nears end; gun reform reconvene likely

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee’s Republican-led Legislature appeared poised to finish their annual session on Friday without taking action on a deadly school shooting. House Speaker Cameron Sexton said he expects the governor will reconvene lawmakers for a gun policy-related special session. It’s unclear when or what kind of changes would be considered. “I think […]

17 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.

Judge stops Texas execution after questions raised in case