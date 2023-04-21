Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Rescued alligator that was recovering at NYC zoo has died

Apr 21, 2023, 3:27 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


NEW YORK (AP) — An abandoned and emaciated alligator that was found in a New York City lake and sent to the Bronx Zoo for recovery has died in a “tragic case of animal abuse,” zoo officials said.

The zoo provided extensive medical treatment and nutritional support for the debilitated gator, but she succumbed to her injuries on Sunday, the zoo said in a statement.

“This alligator suffered and died because its owner decided to dump her in a frigid lake, in an extremely debilitated state rather than provide her with the veterinary care that could have saved her,” Bronx Zoo officials said. “Wild animals are not pets.”

An autopsy showed chronic and severe weight loss, extreme anemia and infections in the gator’s intestine and skin, the statement said. The gator, estimated to be 5 to 6 years old, also had a chronic ulcer in her stomach caused by a rubber bathtub stopper she had ingested while illegally kept as a pet.

That rubber stopper was later successfully removed.

When the gator was rescued from Prospect Park Lake in Brooklyn in late February and brought to the Bronx Zoo for recovery, she weighed only 15 pounds (6.8 kilos). An alligator of her length should have weighed 30 to 35 pounds (13.6 to 15.9 kilos), officials said.

National News

In this photo provided by the Maine Forest Service, several locomotives and rail cars burn after a ...

Associated Press

Maine takes railroad to task over cleanup after derailment

SANDWICH ACADEMY GRANT TOWNSHIP, Maine (AP) — The Maine Department of Environmental Protection is taking Canadian Pacific Kansas City to task over the cleanup following a freight train derailment and fire. Commissioner Melanie Loyzim sent a letter Thursday telling the railroad that its good faith efforts have failed to meet the agency’s expectations with regards […]

15 hours ago

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly gives her inaugural address at the start of her second term, Monday, Jan. 9...

Associated Press

Kansas governor nixes abortion, anti-diversity budget items

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly vetoed anti-diversity and anti-abortion provisions in Kansas’ next state budget Friday, intensifying a conflict with the Republican-controlled Legislature over culture war issues that could see her scotch a dozen or more conservative initiatives. The governor has the power to excise individual budget items and used it to […]

15 hours ago

Associated Press

Family, feds reach $5M settlement of Park Police shooting

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — The family of a northern Virginia man fatally shot by U.S. Park Police officers has reached a $5 million settlement in its civil lawsuit against the government. Two officers shot 25-year-old Bijan Ghaisar of McLean in November 2017 after a stop-and-go chase on the George Washington Memorial Parkway outside the […]

15 hours ago

This image released by Sony Pictures Classics shows Paul Mescal, left, and Melissa Barrera in a sce...

Associated Press

Q&A: Benjamin Millepied on directing a reimagined ‘Carmen’

When Benjamin Millepied was a teenager starting dance training in New York, he and fellow students got into ballet performances for free, but opera was another story: They had to be creative. They’d sneak into the Metropolitan Opera House during intermission, or talk their way backstage, relying on a sympathetic usher for seats. “We did […]

15 hours ago

FILE - A Lyft ride-hailing vehicle is parked near Empower Field at Mile High in Denver on April 30,...

Associated Press

Lyft gears up to make ‘significant’ layoffs under new CEO

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Lyft is preparing to lay off hundreds of employees just days after new CEO David Risher began steering the ride-hailing service with a eye of driving down costs to help bring its fares more in line with its biggest rival, Uber. Risher, a former Amazon executive, informed Lyft’s workforce of more […]

15 hours ago

Associated Press

8 years later, Florida man charged in Alabama cold case

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (AP) — Alabama law enforcement officials said Friday they’ve arrested a man accused of murder, eight years after the victim was reported missing from a Florida city. The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office in Alabama said Decody Herring, 32, was charged with the murder of Devin Kennedy of Pensacola, Florida. Kennedy was 22 […]

15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.

Rescued alligator that was recovering at NYC zoo has died