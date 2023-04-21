Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Tiny Maine community devastated by loss of slain neighbors

Apr 21, 2023, 3:39 PM | Updated: 4:34 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


BOWDOIN, Maine (AP) — Tireless. Helpful. Deeply religious.

Those were some of the ways Patti Eger’s friends remembered her Thursday in the small Maine town of Lisbon Falls, joining hands in prayer on a lawn outside a white church to say goodbye to a woman who stood alongside them to do charity work and attend services.

Patti Eger was one of four people killed in a violent rampage that shook the calm Maine community.

“I couldn’t believe it at first,” said Arlene Couture, a fellow member of the group. “We’re going to miss her terribly.

The shootings of seven people brought the national spate of mass gunfire home to a rural community where violent crime is rare. In tiny Bowdoin, Maine, a town of rolling hills, sturdy farmhouses and only one store, the property where the four were killed has drawn friends, family members and neighbors to grieve. Police have charged Joseph Eaton, 34, with four counts of murder, and have said there could be more charges coming.

Killed were Eaton’s parents, Cynthia Eaton, 62, and David Eaton, 66, along with homeowners Robert Eger, 72, and Patti Eger, 62. Police said Eaton later began firing on several cars along Interstate 295 in Yarmouth. Bullets struck a family in one of the vehicles, wounding Sean Halsey, 51; Justin Halsey, 29; and Paige Halsey, 25. Paige Halsey was critically wounded, police said.

Police have yet to discuss what might have been a motive behind the shootings on the rural property and along the busy interstate highway about 12 miles (19 kilometers) from Maine’s largest city, Portland. Police also have not discussed what gun or guns were used, or how Eaton obtained them. Eaton was prohibited from having guns because of his criminal past.

Eaton has been jailed since his arrest Tuesday near the chaotic highway, where traffic backed up as heavily armed law enforcement searched the area.

Eaton’s parents were staying with their longtime friends after Cynthia Eaton picked him up from a Maine prison on April 14. The families’ friendship endured even after the Eatons move away, eventually settling in Florida.

Friends of the Egers described them as a fixture in the community and a family that valued faith and charity.

Patti Eger was a scrapbooker who appreciated for her commitment to Lisbon Area Christian Outreach, a Lisbon Falls religious group. She was known for taking time with residents who sought service, and for greeting everyone she knew with a hug, even in the the grocery store, said Couture.

“The most I’m going to miss is she was always willing to give of herself. To everybody,” said Barbara Feely, another volunteer at the outreach group.

Relatives of Cynthia and David Eaton said the fun-loving couple was most happy riding their Harley-Davidson motorcycle, often joining other relatives at biking events from Florida up to the Dakotas. Cynthia Eaton’s Facebook page has posts on food, sunsets and her conservative political beliefs.

Paul Batten Jr., Cynthia Eaton’s first cousin, said they camped together as children and later rode motorcycles. She could disarm a stranger with her smile and, in her words, she was a pool shark, he said.

Batten also recalled how the couple moved around to be close to Joseph Eaton during his prison stints. “She would do anything for Joey. He was her baby. She would do anything for him,” he said.

Betty Fagan, Eaton’s grandmother and the mother of Cynthia Eaton, said Joseph Eaton “was a good kid when he was young but we don’t know what is going on with him now.”

“It was terrible. It was his mom and his dad,” Fagan said from her home in Ocala, Florida.

Fagan said Eaton’s parents had been planning to move back to Kansas. They picked Joseph Eaton up from prison and brought him to a beach where, she said, he spent the weekend alone.

“After that, we don’t know what happened. We don’t know whether there was an argument or what,” Fagan said.

Eaton had a criminal history in Maine, Kansas and Florida, all states where he’d lived. Charges included domestic violence assault, violating a protection order, aggravated assault, burglary, stalking, and drunken driving, among others.

Deputies in northeastern Florida were called to a Nassau County home in January 2018 on a report of an armed man having a mental breakdown, according to an incident report. Eaton’s aunt had fled after he tore the home apart, breaking things and threatening to kill himself, she told police.

After serving time on the aggravated assault, he was returned to Maine to serve a two-year sentence for violating probation, state officials said.

Rob Capehart, Eaton’s cousin who lives in North Carolina and corresponded with him while was in jail, said he was still trying to understand how a man who posted on Facebook Friday about being excited to get out of jail and posted a photo of eating at dinner could go on a killing rampage.

“If we knew there was a problem, we might have been able to prevent it,” said Capehart.

On Friday, a man left a stuffed animal at a makeshift memorial outside the Bowdoin home of Robert and Patti Eger as a cleaning crew in hazmat suits brought trash bags out of the house.

At the edge of the driveway, the growing memorial included flowers and Patti Eger’s favorite candy, Twizzlers.

___

Associated Press video journalist Rodrique Ngowi in Bowdoin and writer David Sharp in Portland contributed to this report from Maine. Michael Casey contributed to this report from Boston.

National News

Associated Press

Atlanta trans woman Koko Da Doll, documentary subject, slain

ATLANTA (AP) — Koko Da Doll, an Atlanta woman who gained notice in a documentary about transgender Black women and the dangers they face, was shot to death in Atlanta this week, her sister said. Kilya Williams and other relatives said police told them the transgender woman, also known as Rasheeda Williams, appears to have […]

17 hours ago

Associated Press

Acting head of Federal Aviation Administration is leaving

The acting head of the Federal Aviation Administration will leave the agency this summer, putting pressure on the White House to quickly find a replacement after President Joe Biden’s first choice withdrew last month. Billy Nolen, who has been acting administrator for the past year, said in a memo to staff that it has been […]

17 hours ago

Katy Dieckhaus, mother of Covenant School shooting victim Evelyn Dieckhaus, right, attends a legisl...

Associated Press

Tennessee Legislature nears end; gun reform reconvene likely

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee’s Republican-led Legislature appeared poised to finish their annual session on Friday without taking action on a deadly school shooting. House Speaker Cameron Sexton said he expects the governor will reconvene lawmakers for a gun policy-related special session. It’s unclear when or what kind of changes would be considered. “I think […]

17 hours ago

David Temple is shown during his sentencing trial in the Harris County 178th District Criminal Cour...

Associated Press

Texas man gets 2nd life sentence for pregnant wife’s killing

HOUSTON (AP) — A former Houston-area high school football coach on Friday was sentenced for a second time to life in prison in his pregnant wife’s killing more than 24 years ago. A jury sentenced David Mark Temple, 54, during a new resentencing trial, which began on April 10. Authorities said Belinda Temple, 30, was […]

17 hours ago

Vice President Kamala Harris waves as she arrives at Miami International Airport, Friday, April 21,...

Associated Press

In Florida, Harris announces $562M for climate resilience

Returning to Florida to discuss climate change, Vice President Kamala Harris announced Friday that $562 million will be spent on 149 projects around the country aimed at improving resilience to threats such as rising seas and the kinds of coastal flooding that recently slammed the southeast part of the state. Harris outlined the funding plan […]

17 hours ago

Associated Press

3rd ex-NC State athlete sues school in sexual abuse case

A third former North Carolina State athlete has sued the school alleging he was sexually abused by the Wolfpack’s former director of sports medicine under the guise of treatment. The lawsuit, filed Friday in federal court As with the second athlete to sue earlier this year, the plaintiff’s name is listed as “John Doe” to […]

17 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.

Tiny Maine community devastated by loss of slain neighbors