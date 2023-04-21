Close
Area near Mall of America closed from possibly armed suspect

Apr 21, 2023, 3:29 PM

FILE - Shoppers, visitors and employees exit the Mall of America on March 17, 2020 as the mall in Bloomington, Minn. An area near the Mall of America was closed Friday evening April 21, 2023 as authorities were negotiating with a man who is believed to have a gun. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (AP) — An area near the Mall of America was closed Friday evening as authorities were negotiating with a person was was believed to have a gun.

Crisis negotiators were communicating with the suspect, who “has what is believed to be a firearm” and they were trying to negotiate his surrender, the Bloomington Police Department said on Twitter.

The age of the suspect is not immediately known.

Roads near the mall were closed shortly before 5 p.m. Friday and officials have asked the public to avoid the area.

Mall of America spokesperson Laura Utecht said one mall entrance near the site of the disturbance was closed but the mall remains open.

