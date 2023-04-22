Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Gayle King, Charles Barkley announced for weekly CNN show

Apr 22, 2023, 12:36 PM | Updated: 12:46 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


NEW YORK (AP) — TV personalities Gayle King and Charles Barkley will headline a new prime-time weekly CNN show, “King Charles,” debuting in the fall, the network announced Saturday as it tries to engineer a turnaround amid tumbling ratings.

CNN chairman and CEO Chris Licht said in a statement that the show “will be an exciting new way we are delivering culturally relevant programming and unique perspectives to our audience, from two incredibly dynamic personalities.”

Licht said King will continue to anchor CBS Mornings, and former NBA star Barkley will continue his current role at Warner Bros. Discovery Sports.

Appearing on TNT to discuss the new show, the duo said they would talk about politics but that the show would not have a political slant.

“We don’t want to say, ‘We’re a liberal, conservative, Republican, Democrat,'” Barkley said. “That’s one of the things that’s already ruined television in general.”

Cable news ratings are down across the board compared to 2022, when Russia’s invasion of Ukraine was fresh in the news. CNN’s dip has been most dramatic — 61% in prime time in March.

CNN is a year into new corporate management with Warner Bros. Discovery, which hired ex-CBS producer Licht to run the network.

Licht’s revamp of “CNN This Morning” was plagued with bad publicity in the wake of co-host Don Lemon’s ill-advised reference to a woman’s “prime” years, which offended many.

National News

Associated Press

DeSantis seeks federal aid for Fort Lauderdale flood victims

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis asked the Biden administration on Saturday to declare Broward County a disaster area due to flooding earlier this month after record rainfall. If granted, the declaration would make Broward residents who incurred damage to their homes and other property eligible for a wide range of loans […]

13 hours ago

FILE - Shannen Doherty participates in Fox's "BH90210" panel at the Television Critics Association ...

Associated Press

Shannen Doherty files for divorce after 11-year marriage

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Actor Shannen Doherty of hit shows “Charmed” and “Beverly Hills, 90210” has filed for divorce from her husband, Kurt Iswarienko, after 11 years of marriage, her representative says. “Divorce is the last thing Shannen wanted,” publicist Leslie Sloane said in an emailed statement Saturday. “Unfortunately, she felt she was left with […]

13 hours ago

Associated Press

‘Park outside’: GM recalls 40,000 pickups to fix fire risk

NEW YORK (AP) — General Motors is recalling certain Chevrolet Silverado medium-duty trucks for model year 2019 or later, following the discovery of a potential leak in brake fluid that could result in a fire. Potentially 40,428 vehicles could be affected. They include 4500HD, 5500HD, and 6500HD models with model years between 2019 and 2023, […]

13 hours ago

Associated Press

Akron temporarily bans use of nonlethal force on protesters

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Authorities in an Ohio city have agreed to temporarily bar the use of tear gas, pepper spray and other types of nonlethal force against nonviolent protesters, a move that comes after it was sued following a protest over a grand jury’s decision to not indict police officers who shot and killed […]

13 hours ago

FILE - Former President Donald Trump appears in court for his arraignment, April 4, 2023, in New Yo...

Associated Press

Rape lawsuit trial puts spotlight back on Trump and women

NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump’s behavior toward women, long a source of flashpoints in his political career, now faces a new level of scrutiny: a trial in a lawsuit accusing him of rape. Jury selection is set to start Tuesday in the case filed by former advice columnist E. Jean Carroll, who […]

13 hours ago

Bartender June Davis pours drinks inside the Hochatown Distilling Co. bar in Broken Bow, Okla. on T...

Associated Press

Oklahoma county worried about fallout from racist recording

IDABEL, Okla. (AP) — So many residents of northern Texas cross the border into McCurtain County in far southeast Oklahoma each week that the area has earned the nickname of the “Dallas-Fort Worth Hamptons.” With its clean rivers and lakes, these forested foothills of the Ouchita Mountains have become dotted with luxury cabins, and a […]

13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.

Gayle King, Charles Barkley announced for weekly CNN show