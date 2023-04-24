Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Morgan Wallen cancels Ole Miss show after losing his voice

Apr 23, 2023, 9:56 PM

FILE - Morgan Wallen performs on the first night of the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival, on Sept. 2...

FILE - Morgan Wallen performs on the first night of the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival, on Sept. 23, 2022, in Las Vegas. Thousands of country music fans were awaiting the singer when he suddenly canceled his performance Sunday night, April 23, 2023, at Vaught Hemingway Stadium. WTVA-TV reported that video boards inside the Ole Miss football stadium showed a message that said the singer had lost his voice and was unable to perform, adding that people would be refunded their money where they bought their tickets. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/John Locher, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Thousands of fans county music fans were awaiting singer Morgan Wallen when he suddenly canceled his performance Sunday night at Vaught Hemingway Stadium.

WTVA-TV reported video boards inside the Ole Miss football stadium showed a message saying the “Thought You Should Know” singer had lost his voice and was unable to perform, adding that people would be refunded their money where they bought the tickets.

Some people expressed anger on social media because the announcement of the cancellation came after the opening acts had performed.

While Wallen is one of county music’s biggest stars, he’s no stranger to controversy. He was caught on camera in 2021 outside a home in Nashville, Tennessee, yelling profanities and a racial slur. He apologized at the time but was suspended indefinitely from his label and his music was pulled by radio stations and streaming services.

The year before, Wallen was arrested for public intoxication and disorderly conduct after getting kicked out of a downtown Nashville bar.

The sudden cancellation concluded what was supposed to be two consecutive nights of performances by one of the hottest stars in country music. Saturday night’s show appeared to be a huge success with thousands showing up for the first concert in the stadium’s history.

National News

Associated Press

SeaWorld euthanizes sick sea lion found on San Diego freeway

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Freeway, the sea lion rescued after wandering inland from his ocean home and crossing busy San Diego thoroughfares, has been euthanized after falling ill. The sea lion earned his name in January 2022 after being found on State Route 94, a freeway several miles from shore, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported. […]

22 hours ago

Associated Press

9 teenagers injured in a Texas prom after-party shooting

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Nine teenagers were shot in an east Texas residence early Sunday at a prom after-party attended by hundreds, local officials said in a statement. Just after midnight, deputies responded to shots fired at a private home in Jasper County where the party was held and found nine victims with gunshot wounds, […]

22 hours ago

Associated Press

Small earthquake rumbles upstate New York

ADAMS CENTER, N.Y. (AP) — A minor magnitude 3.6 earthquake shook parts of upstate New York on Sunday afternoon. There were no immediate reports of significant damage. The U.S. Geological Survey reported that the earthquake struck at 2:10 p.m. with an epicenter about 10 miles (16 kilometers) south of Watertown, near Adams Center. People reported […]

22 hours ago

Associated Press

Probe ordered after Florida shooter fires at delivery driver

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida prosecutor has ordered an investigation in a confrontation in which a homeowner fired shots into a couple’s car when they mistakenly turned onto his property while making a late-night grocery delivery. Police closed the case without consulting the state attorney’s office. No one was injured by the gunfire […]

22 hours ago

Associated Press

NBCUniversal CEO Shell departs over ‘inappropriate conduct’

NEW YORK (AP) — Jeff Shell, the chief executive of NBCUniversal and one of the media industry’s renowned executives, is departing the company after an investigation into inappropriate conduct, parent company Comcast announced Sunday. In a brief statement, Shell said Sunday would be his last day after what he called “an inappropriate relationship with a […]

22 hours ago

FILE - Lizzo arrives at the 65th annual Grammy Awards on Feb. 5, 2023, in Los Angeles. In a concert...

Associated Press

Lizzo brings drag queens on stage, protesting Tennessee law

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — In a concert Friday night in Knoxville, Tennessee, Lizzo filled the stage with drag queens in a glittery protest against the state’s legislation designed to restrict drag performances in public. While performing at Thompson-Boling Arena, the Grammy-winning “Juice” singer brought out a number of drag performers, including Aquaria, Kandy Muse, Asia […]

22 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.

Morgan Wallen cancels Ole Miss show after losing his voice