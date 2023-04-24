Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Stock markets today: Asian stocks mixed ahead of US data

Apr 23, 2023, 11:31 PM

A currency trader works at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in S...

A currency trader works at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, April 24, 2023. Asian stock markets were mixed Monday ahead of a U.S. economic update this week that is expected to show growth slowing. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets were mixed Monday ahead of a U.S. economic update this week that is expected to show growth slowing.

Shanghai and Hong Kong declined while Tokyo advanced. Oil prices fell.

Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 index gained 0.1% on Friday but ended with a small loss for the week.

U.S. data on Thursday are expected to show first-quarter economic growth weakened after interest rate hikes to cool business activity and inflation. That might encourage the Federal Reserve to postpone or scale down more possible rate hikes at its May meeting.

France and Germany report economic growth Friday following surveys that show European factory activity declining.

“There is no doubt that the global economy is weakening and vulnerable to further slowing,” Clifford Bennett of ACY Securities in a report.

The Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.7% to 3,279.57 while the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo advanced 0.1% to 28,591.69. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong retreated 1.3% to 19,807.19.

The Kospi in Seoul sank 1% to 2,520.61 and Sydney’s S&P-ASX 200 lost less than 0.1% to 7,326.90.

India’s Sensex opened up less than 0.1% at 59,695.51. New Zealand advanced while Singapore and Bangkok declined.

Forecasters expect Thursday’s data to show U.S. economic growth decelerated to 2% in the first three months of 2023 from 2.6% in last year’s final quarter.

Traders are watching whether the Fed and other central banks can rein in inflation that was near multi-decade highs without tipping the global economy into recession. The Fed is expected to raise its key lending rate one more time at its May meeting and then take a break.

On Friday, the S&P 500 rose to 4,133.52. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.1% to 33,808.96. The Nasdaq composite added 0.1% to 12,072.46.

Health care companies and consumer product makers gained ground, offsetting losses in banks, technology stocks and elsewhere. Truist Financial and KeyCorp, two of the larger regional banks, were among the biggest decliners in the S&P 500. Truist fell 6% and KeyCorp ended 3.7% lower.

Investors focused on the corporate earnings and forecasts.

Companies have been beating Wall Street forecasts. Analysts had forecast this would mark the sharpest drop in S&P 500 earnings per share since the pandemic stunned the economy in 2020. Analysts polled by FactSet expect profits to contract by 6.3% for companies in the S&P 500.

Coca-Cola reports results Monday, followed Tuesday by McDonald’s and Google’s parent, Alphabet.

Airplane maker Boeing and Meta Platforms, Facebook’s parent, report Wednesday. Investors get details on the health of the airline industry when American Airlines and Southwest Airlines report Thursday, along with internet retail giant Amazon.

In energy markets, benchmark U.S. crude lost 97 cents to $76.90 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract rose 50 cents on Friday to $77.87. Brent crude, the price basis for international oil trading, shed 96 cents to $80.50 per barrel in London. It gained 56 cents the previous session to $81.66.

The dollar gained to 134.28 yen from Friday’s 134.21 yen. The euro was unchanged $1.0978.

World

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, left, shakes hands with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida as he pays...

Associated Press

Florida gov in Japan ahead of expected US presidential bid

TOKYO (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was in Japan on Monday to meet with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and other officials as part of his four-nation trade mission seen as an attempt by the expected Republican presidential candidate to improve his diplomatic profile. During their meeting Monday at the Prime Minister’s Office, Kishida […]

24 hours ago

A currency trader works at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in S...

Associated Press

Stock markets today: Asian stocks mixed ahead of new US data

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets were mixed Monday ahead of a U.S. economic update this week that is expected to show growth slowing. Shanghai and Hong Kong declined while Tokyo advanced. Oil prices fell. Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 index gained 0.1% on Friday but ended with a small loss for the week. U.S. […]

24 hours ago

FILE - Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov arrives to Itamaraty Palace in Brasilia, Brazil, on ...

Associated Press

Russia ‘will not forgive’ US denial of journalist visas

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia said Sunday that the United States has denied visas to journalists who wanted to cover Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s trip to New York, and Lavrov suggested that Moscow would take strong retaliatory measures. There was no immediate comment from the U.S. State Department about the claim of refused visas. The journalists […]

24 hours ago

Smoke is seen in Khartoum, Sudan, Saturday, April 22, 2023. The fighting in the capital between the...

Associated Press

Diplomats flee Sudan fighting as citizens struggle to escape

KHARTOUM, Sudan (AP) — Foreign governments evacuated diplomats, staff and others from Sudan on Sunday as rival generals battled for a ninth day with no sign of a truce that had been declared for a major Muslim holiday. While world powers like the U.S. and Britain airlifted their diplomats from the capital of Khartoum, Sudanese […]

24 hours ago

Associated Press

Netanyahu taps far-right minister for New York consul post

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has nominated a Cabinet minister known for inflammatory comments and for leading a grassroots campaign against African migrants to the post of consul general in New York, a high-profile job that deals with outreach to American Jews. May Golan, currently a minister without portfolio in Netanyahu’s government, […]

4 days ago

U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai speaks at a press conference at the Foreign Correspondents'...

Associated Press

Trade envoy Tai says US not seeking to ‘decouple’ from China

TOKYO (AP) — Washington is not seeking to decouple the American economy from China’s, U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai said Thursday while on a visit to Tokyo. Tai, who is on her fourth visit to Japan after being appointed the top U.S. trade envoy, said all members of President Joe Biden’s administration have been “very […]

5 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.

Stock markets today: Asian stocks mixed ahead of US data