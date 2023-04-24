Edmonds church stands up to hate after vile flyers in reaction to ‘Stand For Love’ vigil

A church in Edmonds stood up to hate after being the target of violent flyers in reaction to its “Stand For Love” vigil.

After the 10:30 a.m. service on Sunday, April, 16, some Edmonds United Methodist congregation members were met with vile flyers on their windshields. The flyers were filled with threats and homophobic rhetoric. Edmonds United Methodist Church leaders said they believe their accepting and inclusive messages are why they were targeted.

“The flyers were placed here at the church because of our messages of inclusion that are on our electronic reader board,” said Donna Pritchard, also known as Pastor Donna to her congregants. “Sometime during the second worship service last Sunday someone undenounced to us placed some very violent, pornographic, transphobic flyers on cars in our parking lot.”

At least one home in the area also received a flyer. Pastor Ann relayed that police have seen doorbell footage from that home, with footage of the person they believe put the flyers up. KIRO 7 has called the Edmonds Police Department to obtain the footage but hasn’t heard back.

Ann Jacob, or Pastor Ann, also said the flyers had a call to arms.

“I was initially really disturbed and sad, ” said Pastor Ann. “I think it’s really easy in a moment like this to turn inward and say we should be fearful.”

Instead, a week later the messages of acceptance and love still surround the church. Pastor Ann, who’s also the first openly queer pastor in the congregation had a message for the people targeted by the hateful flyers.

“Our community members who are within the LGBTQIA+ community, I deeply as one of the pastors of this church want them to know we are with them,” said Pastor Ann.

On May 2, church and community members plan to hold a vigil at Edmonds United Methodist Church. It’ll be in the sanctuary at 6 p.m. It’s to show their strength and support.

“When you bring a community together to say we are people of justice and love, people are inspired to lean into that. To be embodiments of that,” said Pastor Ann. “It’ll be a sacred space for a collective lament but it’ll also be a sacred space for collective action so that this form of hatred cannot continue anymore.”