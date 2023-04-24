Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

LOCAL NEWS

Edmonds church stands up to hate after vile flyers in reaction to ‘Stand For Love’ vigil

Apr 24, 2023, 6:47 AM | Updated: 6:52 am

(Photo from KIRO 7)...

(Photo from KIRO 7)

(Photo from KIRO 7)

KIRO 7 News Staff's Profile Picture

BY


Watch. Live. Local. In Depth.

A church in Edmonds stood up to hate after being the target of violent flyers in reaction to its “Stand For Love” vigil.

After the 10:30 a.m. service on Sunday, April, 16, some Edmonds United Methodist congregation members were met with vile flyers on their windshields. The flyers were filled with threats and homophobic rhetoric. Edmonds United Methodist Church leaders said they believe their accepting and inclusive messages are why they were targeted.

“The flyers were placed here at the church because of our messages of inclusion that are on our electronic reader board,” said Donna Pritchard, also known as Pastor Donna to her congregants. “Sometime during the second worship service last Sunday someone undenounced to us placed some very violent, pornographic, transphobic flyers on cars in our parking lot.”

At least one home in the area also received a flyer. Pastor Ann relayed that police have seen doorbell footage from that home, with footage of the person they believe put the flyers up. KIRO 7 has called the Edmonds Police Department to obtain the footage but hasn’t heard back.

Ann Jacob, or Pastor Ann, also said the flyers had a call to arms.

“I was initially really disturbed and sad, ” said Pastor Ann. “I think it’s really easy in a moment like this to turn inward and say we should be fearful.”

Instead, a week later the messages of acceptance and love still surround the church. Pastor Ann, who’s also the first openly queer pastor in the congregation had a message for the people targeted by the hateful flyers.

“Our community members who are within the LGBTQIA+ community, I deeply as one of the pastors of this church want them to know we are with them,” said Pastor Ann.

On May 2, church and community members plan to hold a vigil at Edmonds United Methodist Church. It’ll be in the sanctuary at 6 p.m. It’s to show their strength and support.

“When you bring a community together to say we are people of justice and love, people are inspired to lean into that. To be embodiments of that,” said Pastor Ann. “It’ll be a sacred space for a collective lament but it’ll also be a sacred space for collective action so that this form of hatred cannot continue anymore.”

Local News

abortion...

Lisa Brooks

Law Professor: ‘Contradictory’ Texas abortion rulings could cause ‘chaos’

The nation is awaiting the next move as courts across the country decide what to do about access to the drug used in the most common method of abortion.

9 hours ago

Rep. Zoey Zephyr, D-Missoula, watches a House Rules Committee meeting on Thursday, April 20, 2023 i...

Associated Press

Silenced Montana trans lawmaker upholds stance in dispute

A silenced transgender lawmaker in Montana who was deliberately misgendered by some Republican lawmakers plans to keep trying to speak on the House floor

9 hours ago

drug possession bill...

L.B. Gilbert

Controversial WA drug possession bill fails, laws could be made locally

The House rejected a bill that would have made the possession and use of hard drugs a gross misdemeanor.

9 hours ago

I-5...

L.B. Gilbert

SB I-5 closed in Fife after man laying on road hit by several cars

A pedestrian was hit and killed on Southbound Interstate 5 in Fife early Monday, causing the roadway to close and traffic to be diverted.

9 hours ago

File - A man walks past the News Corp. and Fox News headquarters on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, in N...

Associated Press

Fox’s settlement with Dominion unlikely to cost it $787.5M

Fox Corp.'s over defamation charges is eye-popping, but the ultimate cost to the media company is likely to be much lower.

9 hours ago

green crabs...

Bill Kaczaraba

$60 million in environmental awards headed to WA state

Senator Maria Cantwell (D-WA) announced more almost $60 million in grant funding for 14 conservation projects across the state.

3 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.

Edmonds church stands up to hate after vile flyers in reaction to ‘Stand For Love’ vigil