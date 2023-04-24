Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Michigan official gets house arrest for 2020 ballot sabotage

Apr 24, 2023, 9:04 AM | Updated: 10:32 am

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A local official in Michigan accused of breaking a seal on a ballot box in her own election to ensure that votes couldn’t be recounted was sentenced Monday to six months of house arrest.

Kathy Funk, a Democrat, must wear an electronic monitor and also write a public apology for her actions in 2020 as the Flint Township clerk.

In January, Funk pleaded no contest to misconduct in office. A no-contest plea is not an admission of guilt but is used as such at sentencing.

Funk had won the Democratic nomination by just 79 votes out of about 5,300. A recount was not conducted, and she subsequently won the general election that fall. Investigators say she sabotaged the ballot box after the primary election, an act that would make those ballots ineligible for a recount.

Funk, 59, initially told state police she thought someone had broken into the township hall and damaged the seal on the ballot container.

At her sentencing, Judge Mark Latchana admonished Funk for her break-in theory.

“I’m sure there’s a segment of the population that thinks you should be locked up for calling into question the integrity of an election,” Latchana said Monday. “And if we had unlimited jail space, perhaps that’s true. But we don’t.”

Defense attorney Philip Beauvais III said the incident was Funk’s “one act of indiscretion.”

Funk quit her township position in 2021 for a bigger job as elections supervisor for Genesee County, 60 miles (100 kilometers) north of Detroit, but she was dismissed last year while her criminal case was pending.

National News

FILE - St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner speaks on Jan. 13, 2020, in St. Louis. A St. Louis ju...

Associated Press

Judge: No contempt of court for St. Louis prosecutor

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The city’s elected prosecutor was not in contempt of court as a result of her office’s failure to have a prosecutor present when a murder trial was due to begin, a St. Louis judge ruled Monday. Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner’s office let “fall through the cracks” the fact that the prosecutor […]

11 hours ago

FILE - Don Lemon attends the 15th annual CNN Heroes All-Star Tribute at the American Museum of Natu...

Associated Press

Don Lemon, longtime CNN host, out at cable news network

NEW YORK (AP) — Longtime CNN host Don Lemon is out at the cable news network a little over two months after apologizing to viewers for on-air comments about Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley, CNN announced Monday “CNN and Don have parted ways,” CNN chair Chris Licht said in a memo to staff that was […]

11 hours ago

Associated Press

Marker sought for Black teen imprisoned after 1882 rape

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Civil rights activists are seeking to draw attention to an 1882 rape that ended with the Black teenage victim dying in prison, her white attacker dead and three men lynched. Margaret Vinegar was just 14 when two family friends came across her being sexually assaulted under a downtown Lawrence bridge in […]

11 hours ago

FILE - Tucker Carlson, host of "Tucker Carlson Tonight," poses for photos in a Fox News Channel stu...

Associated Press

Tucker Carlson out at Fox News, network confirms

NEW YORK (AP) — Fox News says it has agreed to part ways with Tucker Carlson, its popular and controversial primetime host , Carlson, less than a week after settling a lawsuit over the network’s 2020 election reporting. The network said that Carlson’s last program was on Friday.

11 hours ago

The likeness of George Washington is seen on a U.S. one dollar bill, Monday, March 13, 2023, in Mar...

Associated Press

Bank rates are up. How to avoid leaving money on the table

NEW YORK (AP) — Moving your savings around by opening a new account and closing an old one can seem like a hassle. But it’s a use of time that can pay off. After years of paying low rates for savers, banks are finally offering better interest on deposits. Though the increases may seem small, […]

11 hours ago

FILE - In this March 4, 2020, file photo, E. Jean Carroll arrives at court in New York. More than a...

Associated Press

What’s behind sexual assault lawsuit against Donald Trump?

NEW YORK (AP) — As Donald Trump ran for and served as president, over a dozen women publicly accused him of sexual assault and harassment. Most of those claims — all denied by Trump — were never taken to court. None has gone to trial. But that is about to change. Jury selection starts Tuesday […]

11 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.

Michigan official gets house arrest for 2020 ballot sabotage