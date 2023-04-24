Close
LOCAL NEWS

Big warmup on the way with temperatures in the 70s this weekend

Apr 24, 2023, 11:26 AM

(Photo from KIRO 7)...

(Photo from KIRO 7)

(Photo from KIRO 7)

KIRO 7 News Staff's Profile Picture

BY


Watch. Live. Local. In Depth.

It may not look like it now on a cool and wet Monday, but shorts will be in your future by the end of the week!

In honor of the warmup, let’s talk fun facts for a second. Our first 70° day usually happens around Apr. 15. The earliest we’ve had 70° was back in 1968 on Feb. 27, with our latest being in 2003 on May 23.

As of Monday, it’s been 189 days since our last 70° day and usually, we go 189 days from the last to the first — so are we technically running behind schedule? Yes. But hey, in this case, better late than never!

Forecast

A wave of rain is moving mostly east of the area Monday morning, with temperatures in the low to mid-40s. Showers will continue to decrease, but we will have some very spotty and light showers here and there throughout the day. It’s the kind of day where a shower could be anywhere at any time, but really should be light and brief.

We’ll see partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies with highs staying in the mid to upper-50s.

Tuesday, we should see a fair amount of cloud cover for the first part of the day, but then some clearing in the afternoon. We’ll turn partly sunny in the upper-50s and lower-60s.

A ridge of high pressure will build in Tuesday, but not be very amplified or strong. That means a weak system will ride over the north end of the ridge on Wednesday, for more clouds but mainly dry weather. However, we should still make it into the low-60s for the first time this month!

We’ll see increasing sunshine on Thursday in the mid to upper-60s and lower-70s! Friday and Saturday will be our warmest days in the mid to upper-70s! Our first 70° day of the year!

Cooler ocean air will hit the coast on Saturday, as offshore flow begins to turn onshore. I do believe inland areas on Saturday will still be warm to hot, but we’ll all feel the cooler air on Sunday. Still, Sunday will be in the upper-60s with at least partly sunny skies.

