Singer R. Kelly moved to North Carolina prison from Chicago

Apr 24, 2023, 12:01 PM

FILE - R. Kelly leaves the Daley Center after a hearing in his child support case May 8, 2019, in C...

FILE - R. Kelly leaves the Daley Center after a hearing in his child support case May 8, 2019, in Chicago. According to federal officials Monday, April 24, 2023, singer R. Kelly was moved from a Chicago correctional center to a medium-security prison in North Carolina last week. A federal judge in Chicago sentenced the 56-year-old Grammy Award-winning R&B singer in February to 20 years in prison for child pornography and enticement of minors for sex. (AP Photo/Matt Marton, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Matt Marton, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


BUTNER, N.C. (AP) — Singer R. Kelly was moved from a Chicago correctional center to a medium-security prison in North Carolina last week, according to federal officials.

Robert Sylvester Kelly was transferred from the Metropolitan Correctional Center Chicago to the federal correctional institution in Butner, North Carolina, on April 19, Federal Bureau of Prisons spokesperson Benjamin O’Cone said Monday via email.

The bureau doesn’t disclose the reasons for inmate transfers due to privacy, safety and security reasons, he wrote.

In February, a federal judge in Chicago 30-year sentence on racketeering and sex trafficking convictions in New York.

Kelly, who has vehemently denied the allegations, rose from poverty in Chicago to become one of the world’s biggest R&B stars. Known for his smash hit “I Believe I Can Fly” and for sex-infused songs such as “Bump n’ Grind,” he sold millions of albums even after allegations about his abuse of girls began circulating publicly in the 1990s.

National News

Associated Press

