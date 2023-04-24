Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Panel: Climate change, not wind prep, is threat to whales

Apr 24, 2023, 1:53 PM

Workers walk near a dead whale that washed ashore in Seaside Park N.J. on March 2, 2023. On April 2...

Workers walk near a dead whale that washed ashore in Seaside Park N.J. on March 2, 2023. On April 24, 2023, a panel of Democratic federal officials and New Jersey environmental groups said climate change is the biggest threat to marine life in the ocean, not preparatory work for offshore wind farms, which some people believe are harming or killing whales on the East Coast despite government agencies' statements that the two are not related. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Wayne Parry)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


LONG BRANCH, N.J. (AP) — Climate change, spurred by the burning of fossil fuels, is the biggest danger to marine life including whales, a panel of Democratic officials and environmental groups said Monday.

The gathering, held in an oceanfront conference room as a half-dozen dolphins frolicked in the ocean behind them, also strongly criticized a bill in the House of Representatives containing numerous incentives for oil and gas companies, and which eliminates several environmental protections currently in effect.

It also was a retort to opponents of offshore wind development, who claim that preparation for wind farms off New Jersey and New York are killing whales along the U.S. East Coast. Numerous federal and state agencies say there is no evidence that the deaths are related to offshore wind survey work.

The event came a week after U.S. Rep. Frank Pallone Jr. and other New Jersey Congressional Democrats wrote to the White House Council on Environmental Quality “demanding real solutions in response to the death of marine mammals off New Jersey’s coast.”

But the letter did not seek pause in offshore wind projects as many Republicans demand. Chris Smith and Jeff Van Drew, two Republican Congressmen from New Jersey, want the work stopped at least temporarily. Neither responded to a request for comment Monday. No Republican elected officials were at Monday’s event.

Earlier this month, Republican New Jersey state senators Declan O’Scanlon and Ed Durr introduced a resolution calling on the federal and state governments to enact a moratorium on offshore wind preparation, saying “We cannot ignore the surge in marine life deaths that has occurred while offshore wind project preparation activities have been conducted along the coast.”

At Monday’s event, Pallone said, “The science has not linked the whale deaths to offshore wind activities. Climate change is the biggest threat to marine mammals.”

Pallone and others said that as water temperatures rise, fish species that whales prey upon have been moving into different areas, bringing whales more frequently into the path of heavily traveled shipping lanes off the East Coast.

Shawn LaTourette, New Jersey’s environmental protection commissioner, said the migrating bait fish are “bringing marine life into direct contact with the shipping superhighway that sits off our coast.”

As Ed Potosnak of the New Jersey League of Conservation Voters put it, “They’re having a picnic in the Parkway; they’re getting hit.”

Of the 32 whales that have died off the East Coast since Dec. 1, many have shown signs of being struck by ships or being entangled in discarded fishing gear, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

In an interview with The Associated Press earlier this month after a speech at Monmouth University, NOAA’s administrator, Richard Spinrad, said ship strikes are a common cause of recent whale deaths.

“We study the fisheries, where the fish are, what the populations are, and there is some thought as to the whales following a change, a shift in where the prey is that the whales feed on, which may be a consequence of a change in the ocean itself,” Spinrad said. “By moving further inshore these whales are then more vulnerable to things like ship strikes. The science that we have conducted suggests there is not a link between the activities of offshore wind and the strandings we’ve seen along the East Coast.”

U.S. Sen Cory Booker said burning fossil fuels “is causing our house to be on fire, and we have been supplying the matches.”

Capt. Paul Eidman, of the group Anglers for Offshore Wind Power, said climate change is already affecting commercial and recreational fishing by changing where bait fish — and their predators — travel.

“Offshore wind energy offers a clean, economical, beneficial opportunity to combat the climate crisis and an alternative to continuing to burn fossil fuels,” he said. “We cannot ignore the fact that the impacts of climate change are disrupting species migration and holding patterns, posing serious risks to the long-term future of recreational fishing and the species we rely on.”

Panelists sharply criticized HR1, a bill being pushed by House Republicans to lower energy costs by giving incentives to fossil fuel industries, rolling back many environmental laws and protections, and limiting the power of a president or government agency to limit or prevent energy projects on federal land.

The bill has been attached to legislation the Republicans support in return for increasing the nation’s debt limit and avoiding a government financial default.

National News

Associated Press

DuPont ordered to pay $16M in Texas plant leak that killed 4

HOUSTON (AP) — A chemical company was ordered to pay $16 million and sentenced to two years of probation for its role in a poisonous gas leak that killed four workers at a Houston-area plant nearly a decade ago, federal prosecutors announced Monday. The employees at the now-closed DuPont chemical plant in LaPorte, Texas, died […]

17 hours ago

Kinsley White, 6, shows reporters a wound left on her face, Thursday, April 20, 2023 in Gastonia, N...

Associated Press

‘I was on fire’: Dad shot by neighbor while protecting girl

GASTONIA, N.C (AP) — As the bullet pierced his lung and liver, the only thing Jamie White could think about was getting his 6-year-old daughter to safety. A neighbor had opened fire after children went to retrieve a basketball from his yard. “I was worried about my babies,” White told the Gaston Gazette. “I was […]

17 hours ago

Associated Press

Oklahoma attorney general to recommend clemency for Glossip

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma’s new Attorney General Gentner Drummond plans to ask the state’s Pardon and Parole Board on Wednesday to recommend sparing the life of death row inmate Richard Glossip, a highly unusual move for the state’s top prosecutor’s office that typically urges the board to reject clemency. In a letter dated Monday […]

17 hours ago

FILE - The Mississippi state and U.S. flags fly near the Rankin County Confederate Monument in the ...

Associated Press

Alabama and Mississippi mark Confederate Memorial Day

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama and Mississippi closed most government offices Monday for Confederate Memorial Day as efforts have stalled to abolish state holidays that honor the old Confederacy. Legislation has been introduced in the ongoing Alabama legislative session to remove, alter or rename Confederate-related holidays, but the effort has so far gained little traction. […]

17 hours ago

Associated Press

Ginnie Newhart, wife of comedy legend Bob Newhart, dies

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Ginnie Newhart, who was married to comedy legend Bob Newhart for six decades and inspired the classic ending of his “Newhart” series, has died. She was 82. Publicist Jerry Digney said Newhart died Sunday in Los Angeles after a long illness. No further details were available. The couple recently celebrated their […]

17 hours ago

Associated Press

ACLU sues to block Missouri rule on transgender health care

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri ACLU on Monday sued to block new state restrictions on both adults and children seeking gender-affirming health care, which are set to kick in Thursday. ACLU, Lambda Legal and Bryan Cave Leighton LLP attorneys representing transgender Missourians and health care providers asked a St. Louis County judge to […]

17 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.

Panel: Climate change, not wind prep, is threat to whales